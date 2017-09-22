Absolver: Neuer Patch und Infos zu Verkaufszahlen

Test: Hotline Miami

Dieses Spiel ist pure Provokation! Hotline Miami fordert wie kaum ein anderes Spiel das ästhetische Empfinden heraus, unsere Moral und vor allem unsere Skills als Gamer! Back To the Roots Nach wenigen Stunden Spielzeit verleiht uns Steam eine Trophäe - für über 1000 Tode! Unentwegtes Scheitern gehört hier also ins Konzept und bildet damit ein vollkommen schlüssiges Element für eine spielerische Zeitreise zurück in die 80er. Eine Zeit, in der die Spielautomaten noch so bockschwer gebaut wurden, dass man auch bloß brav regelmäßig seine "Coins" nachschob. Hotline Miami kitzelt mit seinem rasend schnellen wie unerbittlichen Gameplay aus der Top-Down-Perspektive wohlige Erinnerungen an 64er-Klassiker wie Commando, Rambo oder Mercs heraus und ist damit ein prima Stresstest fü