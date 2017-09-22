Absolver: Neuer Patch und Infos zu Verkaufszahlen

Das Kampfspiel Absolver erhält mit Patch 1.06 ein neues Update, welches unter anderen die Online-Stabilität in Angriff nimmt. Auch sprachen Entwickler Sloclap und der Publisher Devolver Digital über den beeindruckenden Erfolg des Titels.
Absolver wird Devolvers erfolgreichstes Spiel
Mit Absolver brachte Devolver Digital im August einen neuen Titel raus, bei welchem Spieler in Martial Arts Duellen gegeneinander antreten können. Der für PlayStation 4 und PC erhältliche Prügler entpuppte sich schnell als wirtschaftlicher Erfolg für den Publisher. Nun wurde bekanntgegeben, dass Absolver sogar den erfolgreichsten Verkaufsstart Devolvers Unternehmensgeschichte hinlegen konnte. Insgesamt konnten sich mehr als 250.000 Einheiten absetzen.
Neuer Patch 1.06
Außerdem hat das Entwicklerstudio Sloclap einen neuen Patch veröffentlicht, welchen ihr euch ab sofort runterladen könnt. Dieser bringt euch beispielsweise sechs neue Waffen, welche ihr euren Absolvern aufsetzen könnt. Diese sind dabei an verschiedene Devolver Digital Spiele angelehnt. So sind die Designs beispielsweise von Shadow Warrior 2, The Talos Principle oder Enter the Gungeon inspiriert worden. Desweiteren wurde auch an der Spielbalance von Kräften und Gegenständen und vor allem auch an der Online-Stabilität gearbeitet. Kämpfe gegen andere Spieler sollten nun reibungsloser ablaufen.
Patchnotes von Absolver 1.06
Code
- Fixed power loss issue (powers will be given back to the player)
Optimization
- Fixed bugs in schools menu
- Fixed item loss issue in inventory menu
- Fixed crash in cutscene
- Improved Combat Trials disconnection issue
- General Stability improvement
Design
- Special abilities
- absorb successful :
- increase ghost damage refill (x2)
- decrease stamina bonus (50 -> 20)
- add +20 protection during 5s
- Avoid successful :
- decrease stamina bonus (40 -> 35) increase stamina cost 5 -> 10
- Character avoided :
- Decrease stamina refill (x0.3) during 1.5s
- Stamina malus (-10)
- Parry successful :
- decrease stamina bonus (30 -> 15)
- Stagger style :
- decrease range of side special attacks (190 -> 145)
- absorb successful :
Attacks
- Decrease range and impact on guard of fastest attacks
- ncrease impact on guard of Breaking attacks
1v1
- health refill on kill now take in account the health ratio of both players at the beginning of the round
Others
- Increase weight/mobility impact on stamina
- Increase dodge iFrames (2 -> 4)
- Keep shards after death
- shockwave :
- cost 2 shards
- decrease range
- add stamina bonus + boost stamina refill during 5s
Exploration
- Decreased maximum number of enemy AIs spawned at the same time
- Improved some enemy AIs detection range
- Fixed navigation issue in Oratian Quarter zone
1v1
- Fixed out of bounds issue in Adalian Columbary arena
- Modification on the cross arena
UI
- “Victory” & “Defeat” localised
- Corrected misspelled english texts
- Fixed cut off localised texts
- School creation: added notification confirmation when school is successfully created
- Social menu: “offline”/”online” information replaced by a colored dot
Art
- NEW: Added six unique masks in the Guidance Bridge, inspired by Devolver Digital games
- Collision and navigation bugfixes
- Performance Optimization
Audio
- NEW: Added two new tracks to 1v1 Game Mode
- NEW: added variety on foleys
- Sound corruption issue improvement