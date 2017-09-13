Agents of Mayhem: Änderungen des Update 1.03

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare: DLC „Retribution“ und Double-XP

Seit heute haben PlayStation 4-Zocker die Möglichkeit, den neuen DLC "Retribution" des First-Person Shooters "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" zu spielen. Außerdem erhalten alle, die die DLC 4-Playlist und "The Beast from Beyond" spielen, doppelte Erfahrungspunkte. ✔️ Double XP ✔️ Double Weapon XP ✔️ Double Mission Team XP ✔️ 2X Keys Now live in the DLC 4 playlists and The Beast from Beyond! pic.twitter.com/YFoR3tCns6 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) 12. September