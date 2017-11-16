Assassin’s Creed Origins: Aktueller Patch 1.05 korrigiert auftretende Grafikfehler
Erst vor Kurzem wollte Ubisoft die Stabilität mit einem Patch erhöhen, der jedoch einige Grafikprobleme mit sich brachte. Das Update 1.05 löst diese Probleme wieder.
Mit dem Patch 1.05 kommen einige neue Änderungen daher. Nachdem sich nach dem letzten Update mehrere Spieler beklagt hatten, dass die Texturen teilweise wie bei einem PlayStation 2 Spiel aussahen, kommt heute die Rettung zur Lösung des Problems. Neben den Grafikfehlern behebt das Update allerdings noch einiges mehr. So gab Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins ab und zu keinen Mucks von sich, wenn er nach seinem Pferd gepfiffen hat. Was einigen von euch ebenfalls aufgefallen sein könnte, ist, dass die Beute von Gegnern ziemlich lange brauchte, um überhaupt zu erscheinen. Das war nicht nur in Missionen nervig, wenn man eine Horde von Soldaten hinter sich hat, sondern auch lästig, da man warten musste. Auch dies soll mit dem Patch gefixt worden sein.
Ob sich wieder neue Fehler in Assassin’s Creed Origins eingeschlichen haben, wird sich zeigen. Es bleibt zu hoffen, dass dies nicht der Fall sein wird.
Was genau sich alles geändert hat, könnt ihr im Changelog nachsehen.
Changelog von Assassin’s Creed Origins Version 1.05
System
- Improved performance and stability
- Fixed some infinite loading and black screen hang
Graphics & Audio
- Fixed some level of detail issues in the world and for some NPCs
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the call mount whistle from playing
- Improved Sandstorm ending visual
- Fixed an issue that could cause music tracks to overlap
- [Xbox One X][PS4] Revised the default Luminance value in the HDR settings
World
- Improved appearance of the water in caves
- Fixed various issues with the spawning of boats
- Fixed a lighting issue in the Sunken Temple of Sarapeion
- Removed some invisible collision in Siwa
- Fixed some floating NPCs, floating rocks, and other floating objects
- Fixed various texturing issues
Gameplay
- The selected cheat option for Bayek’s hair and beard will now remain saved
- Improved various animations on the playable character
- Improved the navigation of the playable character
- Fixed shield stance behavior while on vehicles or mounts
- Improved NPCs and animals reactions and navigation
- Improved Raging Axe’s boss fight behavior in Arena
- Fixed spawning delay on loot bags when killing NPCs
- Improved shield charge behavior
- Improved Follow Road mode
- Revised fire damage taken by the playable character
- Revised poison propagation
- Made enemies of lower level than the player more challenging in Hard Mode
- Improved some loading issues while using Senu
- Fixed some issues preventing the playable character from interacting with loot bags
- Fixed an issue that allowed thrown torches to inflict poison or bleed effect
- Improved spear fight animation against some enemies
- Fixed an issue with loot bag spawning in shallow water
- Fixed an issue preventing crocodiles from being damaged while in water
- Solved an issue with the activation of slow-motion
- Fixed various issues causing the playable character to be stuck
- Fixed some issues preventing bows to automatically sheathe
- Solved some camera clipping issues
- Fixed an issue where counterweights could remain stuck on the ceiling in the Tomb of Sneferu
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Overpower Chain Throw from being used
- Solved an issue that could prevent Chain Attack from dealing damage when a spear is equipped
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from interacting with the entrance of “Eesfet Oon-m’Aa Poo”
- Fixed issue preventing Senu’s perception range from being taken into account when loading a save game
Quests
- Improved various cinematic transitions
- Fixed an issue that could corrupt the playable character’s inventory after completing “Ambush at Sea” quest
- Solved an issue that could prevent the player from completing quests after returning to the title screen
- Fixed various issues causing Quest objectives to disappear after desynchronization
- Fixed various issues with Flavius during ‘’The Final Weighing’’ quest
- Solved an issue where the objective would not update during ‘’The Hungry River’’ quest
- Fixed an issue with Theodoros who could stay in midair during ‘’A Rebel Alliance’’ quest
- Fixed an issue where leader’s health could be restored during ‘’Plight of the Rebels’’ quest
- Solved various issues with Pothinus’ elephant during ‘’Battle of the Nile’’ quest
- Fixed an issue with Hotephres’ ship being sunk in gameplay and cinematic during ‘’The Crocodile’s Scales’’ quest
- Solved an issue where the Planetarium Tunnel could remain closed after performing a save/load action
- Fixed an issue where the “Wild Ride” quest would fail when getting on a chariot or a cart
- Solved an issue where objectives in the ‘’The Flea of Cyrene’’ quest would not properly update after performing a leap of faith from the Apollo Temple
- Fixed various issues with the fight against the war elephant Herwennefer
- Solved issues preventing the ancient tablets to be interacted with
- Fixed an issue which allowed the playable character to keep the “The Battle of the Nile” quest spear
- Fixed issue where Apollodorus could remain stuck in a wall during ‘’Egypt’s Medjay’’ quest
- Dialogues that would sometime be missing from the cinematics of “Playing with Fire” quest were fixed
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Hypatos from attacking the playable character in the quest “Homecoming”
- Solved an issue that could make Septimus invisible during “The Final Weighing” quest
- Fixed various issues with Thutmose during “Blood in the Water” quest
- Fixed an issue preventing the player from completing the quest “Fall of an Empire, Rise of Another” because he spawned as Bayek
Activities
- Fixed various issues causing the playable character to be pushed out of the chariot while in Hippodrome races
- Improved the spawning of enemies in the Cyrene Arena
- Fixed an issue preventing the unlockables completed as Aya from carrying over to Bayek
- Fixed an issue where the playable character could remain stuck in the Arena ‘’lobby’’
User Interface
- The selected Map filter will now remain saved
- Added sound feedback when switching the editing modes during Photo Mode
- Added button mapping for petting Senu in the alternate control scheme
- mapped to specific keys
- Improved image resolution of crafting items
- Changed health gain visual feedback to display in green when hitting enemies
- Improved fire visual effects on animals
- Senu’s marked location for the Tomb of Khufu was fixed
- Fixed various issues with icons in the Map
- Solved an issue where the Photo Mode HUD could not appear
- HUD modules that stayed hidden changing HUD Preset to ‘Show All’ were fixed
- Fixed the suggested level of some quests
- for some their owners
- Fixed multiple typos in the menus
- [PS4] Fixed the Season Pass and Deluxe Pack showing up as “Coming Soon” in the Store