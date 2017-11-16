Assassin’s Creed Origins: Aktueller Patch 1.05 korrigiert auftretende Grafikfehler

Erst vor Kurzem wollte Ubisoft die Stabilität mit einem Patch erhöhen, der jedoch einige Grafikprobleme mit sich brachte. Das Update 1.05 löst diese Probleme wieder.

Mit dem Patch 1.05 kommen einige neue Änderungen daher. Nachdem sich nach dem letzten Update mehrere Spieler beklagt hatten, dass die Texturen teilweise wie bei einem PlayStation 2 Spiel aussahen, kommt heute die Rettung zur Lösung des Problems. Neben den Grafikfehlern behebt das Update allerdings noch einiges mehr. So gab Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins ab und zu keinen Mucks von sich, wenn er nach seinem Pferd gepfiffen hat. Was einigen von euch ebenfalls aufgefallen sein könnte, ist, dass die Beute von Gegnern ziemlich lange brauchte, um überhaupt zu erscheinen. Das war nicht nur in Missionen nervig, wenn man eine Horde von Soldaten hinter sich hat, sondern auch lästig, da man warten musste. Auch dies soll mit dem Patch gefixt worden sein.

Ob sich wieder neue Fehler in Assassin’s Creed Origins eingeschlichen haben, wird sich zeigen. Es bleibt zu hoffen, dass dies nicht der Fall sein wird.

Was genau sich alles geändert hat, könnt ihr im Changelog nachsehen.

Changelog von Assassin’s Creed Origins Version 1.05

System

Improved performance and stability

Fixed some infinite loading and black screen hang

Graphics & Audio

Fixed some level of detail issues in the world and for some NPCs

Fixed an issue that could prevent the call mount whistle from playing

Improved Sandstorm ending visual

Fixed an issue that could cause music tracks to overlap

[Xbox One X][PS4] Revised the default Luminance value in the HDR settings

World

Improved appearance of the water in caves

Fixed various issues with the spawning of boats

Fixed a lighting issue in the Sunken Temple of Sarapeion

Removed some invisible collision in Siwa

Fixed some floating NPCs, floating rocks, and other floating objects

Fixed various texturing issues

Gameplay

The selected cheat option for Bayek’s hair and beard will now remain saved

Improved various animations on the playable character

Improved the navigation of the playable character

Fixed shield stance behavior while on vehicles or mounts

Improved NPCs and animals reactions and navigation

Improved Raging Axe’s boss fight behavior in Arena

Fixed spawning delay on loot bags when killing NPCs

Improved shield charge behavior

Improved Follow Road mode

Revised fire damage taken by the playable character

Revised poison propagation

Made enemies of lower level than the player more challenging in Hard Mode

Improved some loading issues while using Senu

Fixed some issues preventing the playable character from interacting with loot bags

Fixed an issue that allowed thrown torches to inflict poison or bleed effect

Improved spear fight animation against some enemies

Fixed an issue with loot bag spawning in shallow water

Fixed an issue preventing crocodiles from being damaged while in water

Solved an issue with the activation of slow-motion

Fixed various issues causing the playable character to be stuck

Fixed some issues preventing bows to automatically sheathe

Solved some camera clipping issues

Fixed an issue where counterweights could remain stuck on the ceiling in the Tomb of Sneferu

Fixed an issue that could prevent Overpower Chain Throw from being used

Solved an issue that could prevent Chain Attack from dealing damage when a spear is equipped

Fixed an issue that could prevent the player from interacting with the entrance of “Eesfet Oon-m’Aa Poo”

Fixed issue preventing Senu’s perception range from being taken into account when loading a save game

Quests

Improved various cinematic transitions

Fixed an issue that could corrupt the playable character’s inventory after completing “Ambush at Sea” quest

Solved an issue that could prevent the player from completing quests after returning to the title screen

Fixed various issues causing Quest objectives to disappear after desynchronization

Fixed various issues with Flavius during ‘’The Final Weighing’’ quest

Solved an issue where the objective would not update during ‘’The Hungry River’’ quest

Fixed an issue with Theodoros who could stay in midair during ‘’A Rebel Alliance’’ quest

Fixed an issue where leader’s health could be restored during ‘’Plight of the Rebels’’ quest

Solved various issues with Pothinus’ elephant during ‘’Battle of the Nile’’ quest

Fixed an issue with Hotephres’ ship being sunk in gameplay and cinematic during ‘’The Crocodile’s Scales’’ quest

Solved an issue where the Planetarium Tunnel could remain closed after performing a save/load action

Fixed an issue where the “Wild Ride” quest would fail when getting on a chariot or a cart

Solved an issue where objectives in the ‘’The Flea of Cyrene’’ quest would not properly update after performing a leap of faith from the Apollo Temple

Fixed various issues with the fight against the war elephant Herwennefer

Solved issues preventing the ancient tablets to be interacted with

Fixed an issue which allowed the playable character to keep the “The Battle of the Nile” quest spear

Fixed issue where Apollodorus could remain stuck in a wall during ‘’Egypt’s Medjay’’ quest

Dialogues that would sometime be missing from the cinematics of “Playing with Fire” quest were fixed

Fixed an issue that could prevent Hypatos from attacking the playable character in the quest “Homecoming”

Solved an issue that could make Septimus invisible during “The Final Weighing” quest

Fixed various issues with Thutmose during “Blood in the Water” quest

Fixed an issue preventing the player from completing the quest “Fall of an Empire, Rise of Another” because he spawned as Bayek

Activities

Fixed various issues causing the playable character to be pushed out of the chariot while in Hippodrome races

Improved the spawning of enemies in the Cyrene Arena

Fixed an issue preventing the unlockables completed as Aya from carrying over to Bayek

Fixed an issue where the playable character could remain stuck in the Arena ‘’lobby’’

User Interface