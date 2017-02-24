D.I.C.E Awards: Overwatch räumt ab!
Die D.I.C.E Awards wurden gestern in Las Vegas verliehen und Overwatch wurde zum Spiel des Jahres gekürt, damit ließ es Battlefield 1, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End und Pokemon GO hinter sich. Hier für euch nun die Auflistung aller Nominierten und Gewinner der Awards:
Kategorien und Gewinner der D.I.C.E Awards
Uncharted 4 wurde in ganzen 10 Kategorien nominiert, holte sich aber nur in 4 davon (passend zum Titel) die Auszeichnung. Abräumer des Abends schlechthin war Overwatch, welches in 6 Kategorien nominiert war und auch 4 davon gewann. Battlefield 1 wurde nach Uncharted 4 für die meisten Awards nominiert (8 Stück) konnte aber nur einen davon einheimsen, für sein Sound Design. Neu dieses Jahr waren die beiden D.I.C.E Awards, welche sich hauptsächlich der VR widmeten, Immersiv Reality Game of the Year und Immersiv Reality Technical Achievement, erhalten haben diese Titel Superhot VR und Eagle Flight.
Game of the Year:
- Battlefield 1
- Inside
- Overwatch
- Pokemon Go
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction:
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
- Battlefield 1
- Inside
- The Last Guardian
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design:
- I Expect You to Die
- Inside
- Overwatch
- Owlboy
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay:
- Battlefield 1
- Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
- Overwatch
- Titanfall 2
- The Division
Handheld Game of the Year:
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Fire Emblem Fates
- Kirby: Planet Robobot
- Pokemon Sun and Moon
- Severed
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year:
- The Banner Saga 2
- Deus Ex Go
- Fire Emblem Fates
- Civilization VI
- XCOM 2
Sports Game of the Year:
- FIFA 17
- Madden NFL 17
- MLB The Show 16
- NBA 2K17
- Steep
RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year:
- Dark Souls III
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Hyper Light Drifter
- The Division
- World of Warcraft: Legion
Racing Game of the Year:
- Forza Horizon 3
- Driveclub VR
Fighting Game of the Year:
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd – Revelator
- Killer Instinct Season 3
- Pokken Tournament
- Street Fighter V
Family Game of the Year:
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens
- Ratchet & Clank
- Rock Band Rivals
- Super Mario Maker 3DS
Immersive Reality Game of the Year:
- SUPERHOT VR
- Eagle Flight
- I Expect You To Die
- The Lab
- Job Simulator
Outstanding Technical Achievement:
- Battlefield 1
- No Man’s Sky
- Overwatch
- Titanfall 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Story:
- Firewatch
- Inside
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Oxenfree
- That Dragon, Cancer
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design:
- Battlefield 1
- Inside
- The Last Guardian
- Quantum Break
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition:
- Doom
- Abzu
- Battlefield 1
- The Last Guardian
- Titanfall 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character:
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Reyes
- Firewatch – Delilah
- Firewatch – Henry
- The Last Guardian – Trico
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nathan Drake
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction:
- Battlefield 1
- Firewatch
- Inside
- The Last Guardian
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Outstanding Achievement in Animation:
- Inside
- The Last Guardian
- Overwatch
- Street Fighter V
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award:
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
- Firewatch
- Inside
- Superhot
- That Dragon, Cancer
Adventure Game of the Year:
- Firewatch
- Inside
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
- The Last Guardian
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Action Game of the Year:
- Battlefield 1
- Doom
- Gears of War 4
- Overwatch
- Titanfall 2
Mobile Game of the Year:
- Clash Royale
- Crashlands
- Gardenscapes – New Acres
- Pokemon Go
- Reigns
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement:
- Eagle Flight
- I Expect You To Die
- Job Simulator
- Tilt Brush
- SUPERHOT VR
Was haltet ihr von den Gewinnern? Verdient? Wen hättet ihr gewählt?