D.I.C.E Awards: Overwatch räumt ab!

Die D.I.C.E Awards wurden gestern in Las Vegas verliehen und Overwatch wurde zum Spiel des Jahres gekürt, damit ließ es Battlefield 1, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End und Pokemon GO hinter sich. Hier für euch nun die Auflistung aller Nominierten und Gewinner der Awards:

Kategorien und Gewinner der D.I.C.E Awards

Uncharted 4 wurde in ganzen 10 Kategorien nominiert, holte sich aber nur in 4 davon (passend zum Titel) die Auszeichnung. Abräumer des Abends schlechthin war Overwatch, welches in 6 Kategorien nominiert war und auch 4 davon gewann. Battlefield 1 wurde nach Uncharted 4 für die meisten Awards nominiert (8 Stück) konnte aber nur einen davon einheimsen, für sein Sound Design. Neu dieses Jahr waren die beiden D.I.C.E Awards, welche sich hauptsächlich der VR widmeten, Immersiv Reality Game of the Year und Immersiv Reality Technical Achievement, erhalten haben diese Titel Superhot VR und Eagle Flight.

Game of the Year:

Battlefield 1

Inside

Overwatch

Pokemon Go

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction:

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Battlefield 1

Inside

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design:

I Expect You to Die

Inside

Overwatch

Owlboy

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay:

Battlefield 1

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

The Division

Handheld Game of the Year:

Dragon Quest Builders

Fire Emblem Fates

Kirby: Planet Robobot

Pokemon Sun and Moon

Severed

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year:

The Banner Saga 2

Deus Ex Go

Fire Emblem Fates

Civilization VI

XCOM 2

Sports Game of the Year:

FIFA 17

Madden NFL 17

MLB The Show 16

NBA 2K17

Steep

RPG/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year:

Dark Souls III

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Hyper Light Drifter

The Division

World of Warcraft: Legion

Racing Game of the Year:

Forza Horizon 3

Driveclub VR

Fighting Game of the Year:

EA Sports UFC 2

Guilty Gear Xrd – Revelator

Killer Instinct Season 3

Pokken Tournament

Street Fighter V

Family Game of the Year:

Dragon Quest Builders

Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens

Ratchet & Clank

Rock Band Rivals

Super Mario Maker 3DS

Immersive Reality Game of the Year:

SUPERHOT VR

Eagle Flight

I Expect You To Die

The Lab

Job Simulator

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

Battlefield 1

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Story:

Firewatch

Inside

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Oxenfree

That Dragon, Cancer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design:

Battlefield 1

Inside

The Last Guardian

Quantum Break

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition:

Doom

Abzu

Battlefield 1

The Last Guardian

Titanfall 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character:

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Reyes

Firewatch – Delilah

Firewatch – Henry

The Last Guardian – Trico

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Nathan Drake

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction:

Battlefield 1

Firewatch

Inside

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Outstanding Achievement in Animation:

Inside

The Last Guardian

Overwatch

Street Fighter V

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award:

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Firewatch

Inside

Superhot

That Dragon, Cancer

Adventure Game of the Year:

Firewatch

Inside

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Action Game of the Year:

Battlefield 1

Doom

Gears of War 4

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Mobile Game of the Year:

Clash Royale

Crashlands

Gardenscapes – New Acres

Pokemon Go

Reigns

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement:

Eagle Flight

I Expect You To Die

Job Simulator

Tilt Brush

SUPERHOT VR

Was haltet ihr von den Gewinnern? Verdient? Wen hättet ihr gewählt?