Deals with Gold: Devil May Cry, The Swindle, The Technomancer und mehr

Viele Gute Spiele im Sale der Xbox One und der Xbox 360

Auf dem Blog von Microsofts Major Nelson finden wir aktuell die neusten „Deals with Gold“. So könnt ihr euch mal wieder auf satte Rabatte freuen. Veröffentlicht wurden zwei Listen. Eine zur Xbox One und die andere zur Xbox 360.

Deals with Gold: Viele neue Angebote

Wie üblich hat Major Nelson auf seinem Blog die „Deals with Gold“ veröffentlicht. Er macht explizit darauf aufmerksam bis wann diese Angebote gültig sind. Diese Angebote sind für euch nur bis zum 14.November 2016 verfügbar. Unter den Angeboten befinden sich Titel wie „The Technomancer“ oder „The Swindle“ und mehr. Doch das war nicht alles, denn auch Silber-Mitglieder werden fündig werden.

Hier ist die komplett Übersicht der Angebote:

Xbov One Deals:

Spiel Rabatt Spiel-Typ Notiz
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle Xbox One Game 50% DWG
NBA 2K17 75K Virtual Currency Add-On 25% DWG
NBA 2K17 35K Virtual Currency Add-On 20% DWG
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 67% DWG
The Technomancer Xbox One Game 50% DWG
The Swindle Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Reus Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Resident Evil Revelations- 2 Season Pass/td> Add-On 60% DWG
Lichdom: Battlemage Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Rock Band4: Iron Maiden Pack 01 Add-On 30% DWG
Adam´s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Cannon Brawl Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Rock Band4: Fueled by Ramen Pack One Add-On 67% DWG
Baila Latino* Xbox One Game 67% Spotlight

Xbox 360 Deals:

Spiel Rabatt Spiel-Typ Notiz
Counter-Strike Go Games On Demand 50% DWG
DiRT 3 Games On Demand 75% DWG
DiRT Showdown Games On Demand 75% DWG
MX VS ATV Supercross Games On Demand 75% DWG
Darksiders II Games On Demand 80% DWG
Darksiders II Season pass Add-On 75% DWG
Zombie Driver HD Games On Demand 75% DWG

Welches Spiel würdet ihr euch holen? Was interessiert euch am meisten?

