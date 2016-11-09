Deals with Gold: Devil May Cry, The Swindle, The Technomancer und mehr

Xbox One: Spezielle Game of Thrones-Version demnächst zu gewinnen

Ihr strebt schon lange nach einer Xbox One, die sich deutlich von dem Standard Design der anderen abhebt? Dann aufgepasst und angeschnallt, jetzt kommt eure Chance. Passend zum spektakulären Finale der sechsten Staffel von R.R. Martins Meisterwerk Game of Thrones wurde eine Xbox One im Design des mittelalterlichen Fantasy-Epos angekündigt. Regulär wird diese jedoch nicht auf dem Markt erscheinen. A new Design is coming In Zusammenarbeit mit dem US-amerikanischen Fernsehprogrammanbieter