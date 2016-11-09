Deals with Gold: Devil May Cry, The Swindle, The Technomancer und mehr
Auf dem Blog von Microsofts Major Nelson finden wir aktuell die neusten „Deals with Gold“. So könnt ihr euch mal wieder auf satte Rabatte freuen. Veröffentlicht wurden zwei Listen. Eine zur Xbox One und die andere zur Xbox 360.
Deals with Gold: Viele neue Angebote
Wie üblich hat Major Nelson auf seinem Blog die „Deals with Gold“ veröffentlicht. Er macht explizit darauf aufmerksam bis wann diese Angebote gültig sind. Diese Angebote sind für euch nur bis zum 14.November 2016 verfügbar. Unter den Angeboten befinden sich Titel wie „The Technomancer“ oder „The Swindle“ und mehr. Doch das war nicht alles, denn auch Silber-Mitglieder werden fündig werden.
Hier ist die komplett Übersicht der Angebote:
Xbov One Deals:
|Spiel
|Rabatt
|Spiel-Typ
|Notiz
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|NBA 2K17 75K Virtual Currency
|Add-On
|25%
|DWG
|NBA 2K17 35K Virtual Currency
|Add-On
|20%
|DWG
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|The Technomancer
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Swindle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Reus
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Resident Evil Revelations- 2 Season Pass/td>
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Lichdom: Battlemage
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Rock Band4: Iron Maiden Pack 01
|Add-On
|30%
|DWG
|Adam´s Venture: Origins
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Cannon Brawl
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Tiny Troopers Joint Ops
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Rock Band4: Fueled by Ramen Pack One
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Baila Latino*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
Xbox 360 Deals:
|Spiel
|Rabatt
|Spiel-Typ
|Notiz
|Counter-Strike Go
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|DiRT 3
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|DiRT Showdown
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|MX VS ATV Supercross
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Darksiders II
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Darksiders II Season pass
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Zombie Driver HD
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
Welches Spiel würdet ihr euch holen? Was interessiert euch am meisten?