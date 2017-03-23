Death Note: Netflix veröffentlicht Trailer und eröffnet Diskussion
Netflix lieferte uns Serien-Highlights wie Stranger Things und Orange is the New Black – doch mit der neuesten Ankündigung, einer Live-Action Umsetzung von Death Note, sind wir so gar nicht zufrieden.
Es handelt sich außerdem nicht um eine Serie, was sich durchaus angeboten hätte, da der Anime 37 Folgen und der Manga 12 Bände hat, sondern um einen Film. Die Umsetzung des Kult-Animes und Mangas übernahm Adam Wingard. Am 25. August wird der Film ausgestrahlt. Vor allem das Setting, Seattle, und die gecasteten Schauspieler, Nat Wolff als Light Turner, Keith Stanfield als L und Margaret Qualley als Mia Sutton (Misa Amane) werden gerade rege diskutiert.
Es folgte harte Kritik
There is absolutely no possible way to fully tell the story in even a 3 hr movie
Well most obviously the fact that it’s set in a different country and the characters have all changed. The tone also seems different, it looks like some sort of action movie, not a psychological thriller type affair.
Garbage just like Shamaladingdong’s Avatar
Youtube
LIGHT LOOKS LIKE A FUCKING DRUG ADDICT WTF
Light Yagami is supposed to be good looking, charming, attractive, intelligent and athletic. This guy is suppose to be Light? What the Fuck. The actor looks to me like an emo who just wants to kill everyone
ew they renamed him light Turner. 😑 THIS IS TRASH. they renamed them all 😠
Auch auf Twitter folgte ein regelrechter Shit-Storm
I’m just really not understanding why a Japanese death god would be in Seattle with a white kid with shitty blonde highlights #DeathNote
— Cartoons and Cereal (@BlckBolex) 22. März 2017
when you see the new death note trailer… #DEATHNOTE pic.twitter.com/YHedih8f6f
— Kirk Iverson (@kirkiversace) 22. März 2017
Yo guys, check out this sick screenshot from the new #DeathNote movie
SO HYPED pic.twitter.com/wpxonn2sie
— Kris (@KrisBangsil) 22. März 2017
Habt ihr den Trailer schon gesehen? Was haltet ihr von der Umsetzung und den Schauspielern? Seit ihr ein Fan von Death Note?
