Destiny 2: Alle Fehler und Abstürze aufgelistet

South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe erscheint unzensiert in Deutschland!

Schon der Vorgänger "South Park: Der Starb der Wahrheit" kam hier in Deutschland nur zensiert auf den Markt. So wurden Hakenkreuze ausgeblendet, sowie andere Anpassungen vorgenommen. Diesmal dürfen sich Fans der Serie aber freuen. Ubisoft bestätigte jetzt via Twitter, dass "South Park: Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe" komplett ungeschnitten hierzulande veröffentlicht wird. Happy to confirm that Germany's edition will also be uncensored. You'll be getting the Whole game. :) — Ubisoft