Final Fantasy XV: Neuer Patch kommt nächste Woche
Bereits am 27. April wird Square Enix ein Update für Final Fantasy XV veröffentlichen.
Mit dem Patch werden die Entwickler den neuen „Stable Mode“ im Spiel integrieren. Dieser wird exklusiv für Sonys PlayStation 4 Pro erscheinen. Das RPG soll dann mit einer stabileren Framerate gespielt werden können. Die anderen Plattformen gehen aber nicht leer aus: Zum einen wird die Textgröße der Untertitel und von verschiedenen Bildschirmtexten angepasst, zum anderen wird es neue Aufkleber für Vehikel, mehr Songs für den Music-Player und ein Ranking-Feature für Timed Quests geben.
Die bisher bekannten Patchnotes (Quelle: Gematsu)
- New “Stable Mode” added to the PlayStation 4 Pro resolution options. With this mode, you can comfortably enjoy playing the game with a stable frame rate.
- Subtitles, as well as some menu screen text sizes have been enlarged.
- Timed Quests will start up again, and a new ranking feature has been added. You can get a wonderful weapon as an initial reward.
- New car stickers added for Regalia customization.
- New songs added to the music player.