Final Fantasy XV: Neuer Patch kommt nächste Woche

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadow of Valentia: Opening veröffentlicht

Demnächst erscheint auch für uns mit Echoes: Shadow of Valentia der neueste Teil der Spielereihe Fire Emblem. Bevor es aber soweit ist, versorgt uns Nintendo schon einmal mit dem Opening auf YouTube. In Japan haben Fans schon die Möglichkeit, das neueste Abenteuer zu spielen. Der neueste Teil der Reihe kombiniert dabei die klassischen Elemente des 1992 erschienen Fire Emblem Gaiden und der modernen Varianten. Nintendo will so beide Fangruppen ansprechen und nur das beste liefern. Das k