For Honor: Alle Infos zu Patch 1.11

In For Honor treffen Samurai, Wikinger und Ritter aufeinander und liefern sich spannende Duelle. Ubisoft hat nun alle Informationen zum neuen Patch 1.11 veröffentlicht, welches dem Spiel unter anderem auch neue Klassen hinzufügt.

For Honor 1.11: Neue Inhalte

Ubisoft hat ein neues Update für den Multiplayer Titel For Honor angekündigt. Dieses wird am 22. August 2017 veröffentlicht werden und insgesamt 12,6 GB groß sein. Diese stolze Größe lässt auf viele neue Inhalte hoffen, welche auch tatsächlich geliefert werden. Zum einen gibt es neue Charakterklassen für die Wikinger und Ritter: Der Highlander trägt ein schweres Claymore, welches er in defensiven und offensiven Haltungen nutzen kann. Beim Gladiator handelt es sich wiederum um einen schnellen und wendigen Kämpfer, dessen Management der Ausdauer das A und O bildet. Beide Klassen können von Season Pass Besitzern schon heute gespielt werden. Zum anderen sind auch zwei neue Maps im Update enthalten. Auf The Sentinel kämpft ihr in den Ruinen einer lange verlassenen Festung gegeneinander. Im Viking Village könnt ihr euch in einem Wikingerdorf auf die Rübe hauen. Ein wichtiges Gebiet wird hier wohl auch das Haupthaus sein.

Den offiziellen Changelog von For Honor 1.11 findet ihr hier:

New Heroes

The Highlander (Hybrid): a difficult-to-master, but hard-hitting Viking. This unique character can switch between two stances, Offensive and Defensive, as they wield a mighty claymore.

The Gladiator (Assassin): an easy-to-play Knight who boasts a high attack speed. They excel when it comes to stamina management and easily keep enemies at a distance with their proud tridents.

Maps

New Maps

The Sentinel (Knight-themed map): all that remains of a once-proud fortress is its cliffside watchtower. Keep an eye out for functional ballista placements among the ruins. This map is available in all game modes.

The Viking Village (Viking-themed map): has long been deserted, but the mead hall at the top of the main street can still get pretty rowdy…if you know which lever to pull. This map is available in all game modes except Dominion.

Duel Updates

Overwatch

Trap doors during Duels no longer open at match start, they are triggered at 25 seconds.

Duel location on broken bridge has been altered to include larger fighting space.

Tower Ruin

Duel location on balcony catwalk now has full railing along the lookout view.

Duel location at top of tower has been removed and moved to lower garden area.

Forest

Duel location on bridge has been removed and moved to lower area.

Game Modes

Ranked Duel Tournament (Beta)

We are introducing the Ranked Duel Tournament feature in Beta.

Tournament: Join a tournament and play 3 to 6 Ranked 1v1 Duel matches through qualifiers and playoffs. Tournament specific rewards are available based on your Duel Tournament progression.

Ranking: Every Tournament match will have an impact on your Player Rank. Players need to complete 20 placement matches to get an official Ranking.

Players will need a renown score of at least 1 to unlock access to Tournaments and Ranking

Duel Update

High mobility in Duel can enable some characters to easily stall by running away until the clock runs out. This is frustrating for the opponent and not fun to watch. To counter this, we are introducing those two changes:

“Anti Run Away” system

Time out victory is awarded to the Player with the most HP remaining

The “Anti Run Away” system works by tracking characters’ navigation to identify who is running away and who is in pursuit. If the system confirms that a player has been running away for too long, it applies different boosts and penalties to the duelists.

Player Engagement

New Legendary Gear

4 new Legendary weapon visual have been added for all heroes. 2 Legendary armor variations also given to all heroes except Highlander and Gladiator, while 1 Legendary armor variation has been added for Highlander and Gladiator. New Legendary Gear Stats for weapons also added, exceeding previous maximums for both bonus and penalties. 36 new Stat Bundles for weapon added for legendary with gear. Legendary gear can now be looted from Reputation 7.

Hero Menu: Realtime Visualization

The Hero menu now preview Executions, Emotes and Mood Effects in real time in-game animations instead of videos.

New Faction War Feature: War Banner

The War Banner has been added to the Faction War functionality. Selecting a territory with the War Banner will send all generated War Assets to this territory, until it is manually removed or the territory becomes unavailable for deployment after a territory update. The War Banner can be placed on the Faction War map before, or between, matches.

Matchmaking

Improved Rematch Flow

Matchmaking will now restart automatically if there’s not enough players to start another match once the end of match lobby countdown reaches 0. As an additional improvement, groups will now be kept together when this occurs. No more kick back to the Main Menu or Group Disband!

Thanks to this improvement and the Join-In-Progress in End Match lobby, players don’t have to leave the lobby anymore when they want to continue playing the same Game Mode with the same Group

Duel and Brawl: Return to Matchmaking