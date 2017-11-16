Horizon Zero Dawn: Neues Update 1.43 zum Download bereit
Seit gestern Abend steht das Update für Horizon Zero Dawn zur Verfügung, dass das Spiel auf die Version 1.43 hebt. Lest im Changelog, was sich geändert hat.
Letzte Woche erschien der erste und letzte große DLC „The Frozen Wilds“, der das ganze Spielerlebnis noch um Einiges erweiterte. Mit dem neuen Update wurden dafür jetzt einige kleine Fehler behoben.
Im DLC selbst spielt ihr wieder Aloy, die dieses Mal Quests im kalten Norden erledigen muss. Natürlich warten auch wieder Gegner auf euch, die euch das Leben nicht unbedingt leicht machen wollen.
Lest hier, was sich im Detail geändert hat.
Changelog vom Update 1.43 für Horizon Zero Dawn
PATCH SUMMARY
- General fixes in ‘The Frozen Wilds’ quest storyline.
- Improvements for ‘The Frozen Wilds’.
GENERAL FIXES
- Fixed an issue in “The Shaman’s Path” where some players would experience not being able to jump onto the safety handhold under the helipad by jumping onto it from under it.
- Fixed an issue where some players would experience losing the DLC license during their playthrough and receive negative XP.
PROGRESSION ISSUES FIXES
- Fixed a progression issue in “The Shaman’s Path” where some players would not be able to enter Ourea’s retreat because they were blocked by an invisible wall and get the ‘Can’t Enter This Location’ message near the Helipad after solving the first power puzzle and saving the game.
- A progression issue in “The Shaman’s Path” was fixed where some players would experience the objective not being changed after fast-traveling immediately after solving the second power puzzle.
- Fixed a progression issue in “The Forge of Winter” where some players experienced that your allies would not follow you after moving quickly through the area before the ‘Recycling Area’.