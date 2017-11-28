Horizon Zero Dawn: Update 1.45 fixt einige Probleme

Cyber Monday: PS4 Pro, PS Plus, Games, 4k TV & mehr

Cyber-Sale auf der Zielgeraden Alles Schöne hat irgendwann ein Ende, so auch der Cyber-Sale und seine vielen unverschämt günstigen Angebote. Mit dem Cyber-Monday habt ihr heute noch ein letztes Mal die Chance, das ein oder andere Schnäppchen zu machen. Zum letzten Tag gibt es nochmal echte Highlights. So wurden beim Internet-Riesen Amazon zahlreiche Games reduziert. Darunter auch The Evil Within 2, Gran Turismo Sport, Call of Duty WW2, Fifa 18, Wolfenstein II und viele mehr. Natürlich