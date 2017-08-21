Mehr als 100 Spiele werden für die Xbox One X verbessert
Mit der gestrigen Live-Show von der Gamescom 2017 in Köln stellte Microsoft zahlreiche Neuigkeiten rund um ihre neue Konsolenversion, der Xbox One X, vor. Diese wird am 7. November 2017 zum Preis von 499 Euro auf den Markt kommen. Technisch schreitet die neue Hardware mit einer GPU-Leistung von 6 Teraflops weit voran. Die neue Leistung soll sich dabei auch neue wie auch bestehende Spiele auswirken. Während der Pre-Show zur Gamescom 2017 kündigte Microsoft an, dass mehr als 100 Spiele zum Release der Xbox One X mit Verbesserungen in Bezug auf die Auflösung, Grafik und Performance daherkommen. Dabei werden allerdings nicht alle Spiele eine native 4k-Auflösung unterstützen.
Hier findet ihr eine Liste der Spiele, die zum Launch der neuen Konsole aufbessert werden. Dabei handelt es sich sowohl um bereits veröffentlichte Titels, als auch um bald erscheinende Games:
Xbox One X verbesserte Titel
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Anthem
ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
Ashen
Assassin’s Creed Origins
ASTRONEER (Game Preview)
Battlerite
Below
Black Desert
Brawlout
Chess Ultra
CODE VEIN
Conan Exiles
Crackdown 3
Danger Zone
Dark and Light
Darksiders III
Dead Rising 4
Deep Rock Galactic
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
Dishonored 2
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Disneyland Adventures
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
DRAGON BALL Fighter Z
Dynasty Warriors 9
EA SPORTS FIFA 18
Elex THQ Nordic
Elite: Dangerous
EVERSPACE
F1 2017
Fable Fortune
Fallout 4
Farming Simulator 17
Final Fantasy XV
Firewatch
For Honor
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Motorsport 7
Gears of War 4
Gravel
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2
Hand of Fate 2
Hello Neighbor
HITMAN
Homefront: The Revolution
Injustice 2
Jurassic Park
Killer Instinct
Killing Floor 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Life is Strange: Before the Storm
Madden NFL 18
Mafia III
Mantis Burn Racing
METAL GEAR SURVIVE
Metro: Exodus
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
Minion Masters
Monster Hunter: World
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Payback
Ooblets
Ori and the Will of the Wisp
Outcast – Second Contact
Outlast 2
Paladins
Path of Exile
Pixar Rush
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Portal Knights
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Project Cars 2
Quantum Break
Raiders of the Broken Planet
Railway Empire
Real Farm Simulator 2017
ReCore
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
RiME
ROBLOX
Robocraft Infinity
Rocket League
Sea of Thieves
Slime Rancher
SMITE
Sonic Forces
Star Wars Battlefront II
State of Decay 2
STEEP
Strange Brigade
Super Lucky’s Tale
SUPERHOT
Surviving Mars
Tennis World Tour
The Artful Escape
The Crew 2
The Darwin Project
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Last Night Raw
The Long Dark
The Surge
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy’s The Division
Train Sim World
TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
Warframe
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
We Happy Few
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
World of Tanks
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
Zoo Tycoon