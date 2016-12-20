Nintendo: Downloads der Woche mit vielen Angeboten

Es stehen bald wieder neue Inhalte im eShop zu Verfügung

Neue Inhalte und Angebote erwarten die Besitzer eines Nintendo 3DS oder einer Heimkonsole Wii U. Im eShop erscheinen diese Woche neue Spiele und Sonderangebote.

Wie schon in der letzten Woche erscheinen auch diese Woche wieder neue Inhalte im Nintendo eShop, sowohl für den Nintendo 3DS und der Nintendo Wii U.

Nintendo 3DS-Besitzer können sich auf „Picross 7“ und neue Download-Inhalte zu „Fire Emblem Fates“ freuen. Während im Wii U eShop Spiele wie „Shantae: Half-Genie Hero“, „Back to Bed“ und „Zombie Brigade“ im Angebot sind. Neben zahlreichen Neuerscheinungen gibt es auch viele Sonderangebote.

Ab Donnerstag den 22.Dezember stehen diese Angebote für euch zur Verfügung. Hier findet ihr eine Liste der Angebote:

Neuerscheinungen für Wii U
Spiel Entwickler Preis
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero  WayForward  16,99 €
Back to Bed  Bedtime Digital    9,99 €
RADIANTFLUX: HYPERFRACTAL  TACS Games    2,99 €
Zombie Brigade: No Brain No Gain* Cypronia    4,99 €

*Gratis bis zum 25. Dezember, für Besitzer von Cube Life: Island Survival

DLC für Wii U
Spiel Entwickler Preis
Minecraft: Wii U Edition – 1st Birthday Skin Pack Mojang Gratis bis zum 5. Januar
Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Fallout Mash-up Mojang   5,99 €
Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Doctor Who Skins I & II Bundle Mojang   5,99 €
Mario Kart 8: Pack 1: The Legend of Zelda × Mario Kart 8 Nintendo   6,00 €
Mario Kart 8: Pack 2: Animal Crossing × Mario Kart 8 Nintendo   6,00 €
Mario Kart 8 Bundle: Pack 1 and 2 Nintendo   9,00 €

 

Sonderangebote für Wii U
Spiel Entwickler Preis
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes  WB Games 24,99 €
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham  WB Games 24,99 €
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes  WB Games 24,99 €
The LEGO Movie Videogame  WB Games 19,99 €
LEGO The Hobbit  WB Games 24.99 €
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens  WB Games 24.99 €
LEGO Jurassic World  WB Games 24.99 €
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers  WB Games 24.99 €
DuckTales: Remastered Capcom   5,99 €
Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Capcom   4,90 €
Resident Evil Revelations Capcom   9,99 €
FAST Racing NEO Shin’en Multimedia   9,99 €
SteamWorld Dig  Image & Form    1,79 €
SteamWorld Heist  Image & Form   9,99 €
Runbow  13AM Games   6,99 €
Pirate Pop Plus  13AM Games   2,24 €
Blek  Broken Rules   2,74 €
Chasing Aurora  Broken Rules   3,49 €
Electronic Super Joy  Broken Rules   3,99 €
Teslagrad  Rain Games   4,49 €
Gravity Badgers  Wales Interactive   0,99 €
Infinity Runner  Wales Interactive   2,59 €
Master Reboot  Wales Interactive   4,79 €
Swords & Soldiers II  Ronimo Games   9,49 €
Tengami  Nyamyam   3,99 €
Poncho  Rising Star Games   4,49 €
Race the Sun  Flippfly   2,99 €
Bombing Bastards  Sanuk Games   3,49 €
Spot the Differences! Party  Sanuk Games   2,50 €
Ohayou! Beginner’s Japanese  Finger Gun Games   3,99 €
Mr. Pumpkin Adventure  CIRCLE Entertainment   1,99 €
Turtle Tale  Saturnine Games   1,49 €
VoxelMaker  Nostatic Software   4,39 €
Word Party  Lightwood Games   7,99 €
99Moves  EnjoyUp Games   7,99 €
Abyss  EnjoyUp Games   0.99 €
Rock ‚N Racing Off-Road DX  EnjoyUp Games   3,99 €
Bird Mania Party  Teyon   0,99 €
Zombie Defense  Teyon   3,99 €
PING 1.5+  Nami Tentou    1,34 €
PSIBO  Nami Tentou   3,59 €
Suspension Railroad Simulator  Joindots   5,99 €
Frankenstein: Master of Death  Joindots   5,99 €
Hot Rod Racer  ZeNfA Productions    1,89 €
Zacisa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions  ZeNfA Productions   0,89 €
Ice Cream Surfer  Delores Ent   2,50 €
Double Breakout  nuGAME   5,00 €

 

Neuerscheinungen für den Nintendo 3DS
Spiel Entwickler Preis
 Picross e7 Jupiter Corporation  5,00 €
 Geki Yaba Runner Deluxe  QubicGames   4,99 €
 Touch Battle Tank – Tag Combat  CIRCLE Entertainment   3,99 €
 SKYPEACE  Sonic Powered Co.   0,99 €
 Japanese Rail Sim 3D Monorail Trip to Okinawa Sonic Powered Co. Ltd 14,99 €

 

DLC für den Nintendo 3DS
Spiel Entwickler Preis
 Fire Emblem Fates: Vermächtnis  Nintendo  13,99 €
 Fire Emblem Fates: Herrschaft  Nintendo  13,99 €
 Fire Emblem Fates: Offenbarung  Nintendo  13,99 €
 Fire Emblem Fates: Map Pack 1  Nintendo  12,59 €
 Fire Emblem Fates Map 2 – Boo Camp  Nintendo     1,74 €
 Fire Emblem Fates Map 3 – Beach Brawl  Nintendo     1,74 €
 Fire Emblem Fates Map 4 – Ghostly Gold  Nintendo     1,74 €
 Fire Emblem Fates Map 5 – Museum Melee  Nintendo     1,74 €
 Fire Emblem Fates Map 6 – Royal Royale  Nintendo     1,74 €
 Fire Emblem Fates Map 7 – Hidden Truths 1 + 2  Nintendo     1,74 €
 Fire Emblem Fates Map 8 – Vanguard  Nintendo     1,74 €
 Fire Emblem Fates Map 9 – Anna on the Run  Nintendo    1,74 €
 Fire Emblem Fates Map 10 – Ballistician Blitz  Nintendo    1,74 €
 Fire Emblem Fates Map 12 – Witch’s Trial  Nintendo    1,74 €
 Fire Emblem Fates I: In Endless Dreams  Nintendo   0,34 €
 Fire Emblem Fates II: Realms Collide  Nintendo    1,39 €
 Fire Emblem Fates III: The Changing Tide  Nintendo    1,39 €
 Fire Emblem Fates IV: Light’s Sacrifice  Nintendo    1,39 €
 Fire Emblem Fates V: Endless Dawn  Nintendo    1,39 €
 Fire Emblem Fates End: Lost in the Waves  Nintendo    1,39 €
 Fire Emblem Fates: Map Pack 2  Nintendo    5,59 €

 

Sonderangebote für Nintendo 3DS
 Spiel Entwickler Preis
 LEGO Jurassic World  WB Games  19,99 €
 LEGO Legends of Chima: Laval’s Journey  WB Games  19,99 €
 LEGO Marvel’s Avengers  WB Games  19,99 €
 LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham  WB Games  19,99 €
 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Universe in Peril  WB Games  19,50 €
 The LEGO Movie Video Game  WB Games  19,99 €
 LEGO Ninjago: Nindroids  WB Games  19,99 €
 LEGO The Hobbit  WB Games  19,99 €
 LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin  WB Games  19,99 €
 LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens  WB Games  19,99 €
 Super Street Fighter IV: 3D Edition  Capcom    7,99 €
 Resident Evil The Mercenaries 3D  Capcom    3,99 €
 Resident Evil Revelations  Capcom    8,99 €
 Mega Man Legacy Collection  Capcom    7,90 €
 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy  Capcom  14,99 €
 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice  Capcom  19,99 €
 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies  Capcom  11,25  €
 Beyblade Evolution  Rising Star Games    4,99 €
 BIT.TRIP SAGA  Rising Star Games    4,99 €
 Girl’s Fashion Shoot  Rising Star Games    4,99 €
 Hakuoki: Memories of the Shinsengumi  Rising Star Games   11,99 €
 Harvest Moon: The Tale of Two Towns  Rising Star Games    9,99 €
 Hometown Story  Rising Star Games    7,49 €
 Jewel Master Cradle of Egypt 2 3D  Rising Star Games    4,99 €
 Jewel Master Cradle of Rome 2  Rising Star Games    4,99 €
 Shifting World  Rising Star Games    4,99 €
 Super Black Bass 3D  Rising Star Games   4,99 €
 Virtue’s Last Reward  Rising Star Games 12,49 €
 Sadame  Rising Star Games   7,49 €
 Pirate Pop Plus  13AM Games   2,24 €
 SteamWorld Heist  Image & Form   9,99 €
 SteamWorld Dig  Image & Form    1,79 €
 Power Disc Slam  Chequered Cow Games   4,39 €
 Aqua Moto Racing 3D  Zordix AB   3,99 €
 Talking Phrasebook – 7 Languages  Sanuk Games   2,49 €
 Splat the Difference  Lightwood Games   3,00 €
 Battleminer  Wobbly Tooth   3,49 €
 The Magic Hammer  Wobbly Tooth   2,09 €
 Toy Stunt Bike  Wobbly Tooth   2,09 €
 Turtle Tale  Saturnine Games   1,49 €
 Lionel City Builder 3D: Rise of the Rails  Big John Games   2,49 €
 Cube Creator 3D  Big John Games   3,99 €
 Coaster Creator 3D  Big John Games   3,49 €
 The Legend of Dark Witch: Chronicle 2D ACT  CIRCLE Entertainment   2,99 €
 The Legend of Dark Witch 2  CIRCLE Entertainment   4,99 €
 Witch & Hero  CIRCLE Entertainment   2,99 €
 Castle Conqueror Defender  CIRCLE Entertainment   2,99 €
 Polara  CIRCLE Entertainment   3,49 €
 Fairune  CIRCLE Entertainment   1,99 €
 Mercenaries Saga 2  CIRCLE Entertainment   3,99 €
 Ash  CIRCLE Entertainment   1.99 €
 KAMI  CIRCLE Entertainment   1,49 €
 Karous – The Beast of RE:Eden  CIRCLE Entertainment   2,99 €
 Tappingo  CIRCLE Entertainment   0,99 €
 Tappingo 2  CIRCLE Entertainment   0,99 €
 Adventure Labyrinth Story  CIRCLE Entertainment   3,99 €
 Noah’s Cradle  CIRCLE Entertainment   3,49 €
 Glory of Generals  CIRCLE Entertainment   3,49 €
 Glory of Generals The Pacific  CIRCLE Entertainment   3,49 €
 Parking Star 3D  CIRCLE Entertainment   1,49 €
 Quell Memento  CIRCLE Entertainment   1,99 €
 Quell Reflect  CIRCLE Entertainment   1,99 €
 Toy Defense  CIRCLE Entertainment   1,99 €
 Samurai Defender  CIRCLE Entertainment   1,49 €
 European Conqueror 3D  CIRCLE Entertainment   1,99 €
 AiRace Xeno  QubicGames   1,69 €
 AiRace Speed  QubicGames   2,39 €
 10-in-1 Arcade Collection  Gamelion   0,99 €
 SpeedX 3D  Gamelion   1,49 €
 SpeedX 3D Hyper Edition  Gamelion  0,99 €
 Pick-A-Gem  Gamelion   1,49 €
 PIX3D  Gamelion   1,99 €
 Rage of the Gladiator  Gamelion   3,49 €
 League of Heroes  Gamelion   1,99 €
 Monster Shooter  Gamelion   2,00 €
 Crazy Kangaroo  Gamelion   0,99 €
 Hazumi  Gamelion   1,34 €
 Banana Bliss: Jungle Puzzles  Teyon   0,79 €
 Bird Mania 3D  Teyon   0,79 €
 Bird Mania Christmas 3D  Teyon   3,99 €
 Chat-A-Lot  Teyon   0,99 €
 Crazy Chicken Pirates 3D  Teyon   0,79 €
 Crazy Chicken: Director’s Cut 3D  Teyon   4,49 €
 Cube Tactics  Teyon   2,49 €
 Doll Fashion Atelier  Teyon  2,49 €
 Excave  Teyon  2,49 €
 Governor of Poker  Teyon   1,99 €
 Groove Heaven  Teyon  2,49 €
 Heavy Fire: Black Arms 3D  Teyon  2,49 €
 Heavy Fire: Special Operations 3D  Teyon  3,49 €
 Iron Combat: War in the Air  Teyon   1,49 €
 Ocean Runner  Teyon   1,49 €
 Robot Rescue 3D  Teyon   2,49 €
 Skater Cat  Teyon   2,49 €
 Steel Empire  Teyon   9,99 €
 Darts Up 3D  EnjoyUp Games   1,97 €
 Football Up 3D  EnjoyUp Games   1,97 €
 Funfair Party Games  Joindots   5,24 €
 Jewel Match 3  Joindots   5,24 €
Demos für den Nintendo 3Ds
Spiel Entwickler Preis
 Ice Station Z Wobby Tooth Gratis
