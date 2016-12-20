Nintendo: Downloads der Woche mit vielen Angeboten
Neue Inhalte und Angebote erwarten die Besitzer eines Nintendo 3DS oder einer Heimkonsole Wii U. Im eShop erscheinen diese Woche neue Spiele und Sonderangebote.
Wie schon in der letzten Woche erscheinen auch diese Woche wieder neue Inhalte im Nintendo eShop, sowohl für den Nintendo 3DS und der Nintendo Wii U.
Nintendo 3DS-Besitzer können sich auf „Picross 7“ und neue Download-Inhalte zu „Fire Emblem Fates“ freuen. Während im Wii U eShop Spiele wie „Shantae: Half-Genie Hero“, „Back to Bed“ und „Zombie Brigade“ im Angebot sind. Neben zahlreichen Neuerscheinungen gibt es auch viele Sonderangebote.
Ab Donnerstag den 22.Dezember stehen diese Angebote für euch zur Verfügung. Hier findet ihr eine Liste der Angebote:
|Neuerscheinungen für Wii U
|Spiel
|Entwickler
|Preis
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|WayForward
|16,99 €
|Back to Bed
|Bedtime Digital
|9,99 €
|RADIANTFLUX: HYPERFRACTAL
|TACS Games
|2,99 €
|Zombie Brigade: No Brain No Gain*
|Cypronia
|4,99 €
*Gratis bis zum 25. Dezember, für Besitzer von Cube Life: Island Survival
|DLC für Wii U
|Spiel
|Entwickler
|Preis
|Minecraft: Wii U Edition – 1st Birthday Skin Pack
|Mojang
|Gratis bis zum 5. Januar
|Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Fallout Mash-up
|Mojang
|5,99 €
|Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Doctor Who Skins I & II Bundle
|Mojang
|5,99 €
|Mario Kart 8: Pack 1: The Legend of Zelda × Mario Kart 8
|Nintendo
|6,00 €
|Mario Kart 8: Pack 2: Animal Crossing × Mario Kart 8
|Nintendo
|6,00 €
|Mario Kart 8 Bundle: Pack 1 and 2
|Nintendo
|9,00 €
|Sonderangebote für Wii U
|Spiel
|Entwickler
|Preis
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|WB Games
|24,99 €
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|WB Games
|24,99 €
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|WB Games
|24,99 €
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|WB Games
|19,99 €
|LEGO The Hobbit
|WB Games
|24.99 €
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|WB Games
|24.99 €
|LEGO Jurassic World
|WB Games
|24.99 €
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|WB Games
|24.99 €
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Capcom
|5,99 €
|Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
|Capcom
|4,90 €
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Capcom
|9,99 €
|FAST Racing NEO
|Shin’en Multimedia
|9,99 €
|SteamWorld Dig
|Image & Form
|1,79 €
|SteamWorld Heist
|Image & Form
|9,99 €
|Runbow
|13AM Games
|6,99 €
|Pirate Pop Plus
|13AM Games
|2,24 €
|Blek
|Broken Rules
|2,74 €
|Chasing Aurora
|Broken Rules
|3,49 €
|Electronic Super Joy
|Broken Rules
|3,99 €
|Teslagrad
|Rain Games
|4,49 €
|Gravity Badgers
|Wales Interactive
|0,99 €
|Infinity Runner
|Wales Interactive
|2,59 €
|Master Reboot
|Wales Interactive
|4,79 €
|Swords & Soldiers II
|Ronimo Games
|9,49 €
|Tengami
|Nyamyam
|3,99 €
|Poncho
|Rising Star Games
|4,49 €
|Race the Sun
|Flippfly
|2,99 €
|Bombing Bastards
|Sanuk Games
|3,49 €
|Spot the Differences! Party
|Sanuk Games
|2,50 €
|Ohayou! Beginner’s Japanese
|Finger Gun Games
|3,99 €
|Mr. Pumpkin Adventure
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|1,99 €
|Turtle Tale
|Saturnine Games
|1,49 €
|VoxelMaker
|Nostatic Software
|4,39 €
|Word Party
|Lightwood Games
|7,99 €
|99Moves
|EnjoyUp Games
|7,99 €
|Abyss
|EnjoyUp Games
|0.99 €
|Rock ‚N Racing Off-Road DX
|EnjoyUp Games
|3,99 €
|Bird Mania Party
|Teyon
|0,99 €
|Zombie Defense
|Teyon
|3,99 €
|PING 1.5+
|Nami Tentou
|1,34 €
|PSIBO
|Nami Tentou
|3,59 €
|Suspension Railroad Simulator
|Joindots
|5,99 €
|Frankenstein: Master of Death
|Joindots
|5,99 €
|Hot Rod Racer
|ZeNfA Productions
|1,89 €
|Zacisa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions
|ZeNfA Productions
|0,89 €
|Ice Cream Surfer
|Delores Ent
|2,50 €
|Double Breakout
|nuGAME
|5,00 €
|Neuerscheinungen für den Nintendo 3DS
|Spiel
|Entwickler
|Preis
|Picross e7
|Jupiter Corporation
|5,00 €
|Geki Yaba Runner Deluxe
|QubicGames
|4,99 €
|Touch Battle Tank – Tag Combat
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|3,99 €
|SKYPEACE
|Sonic Powered Co.
|0,99 €
|Japanese Rail Sim 3D Monorail Trip to Okinawa
|Sonic Powered Co. Ltd
|14,99 €
|DLC für den Nintendo 3DS
|Spiel
|Entwickler
|Preis
|Fire Emblem Fates: Vermächtnis
|Nintendo
|13,99 €
|Fire Emblem Fates: Herrschaft
|Nintendo
|13,99 €
|Fire Emblem Fates: Offenbarung
|Nintendo
|13,99 €
|Fire Emblem Fates: Map Pack 1
|Nintendo
|12,59 €
|Fire Emblem Fates Map 2 – Boo Camp
|Nintendo
|1,74 €
|Fire Emblem Fates Map 3 – Beach Brawl
|Nintendo
|1,74 €
|Fire Emblem Fates Map 4 – Ghostly Gold
|Nintendo
|1,74 €
|Fire Emblem Fates Map 5 – Museum Melee
|Nintendo
|1,74 €
|Fire Emblem Fates Map 6 – Royal Royale
|Nintendo
|1,74 €
|Fire Emblem Fates Map 7 – Hidden Truths 1 + 2
|Nintendo
|1,74 €
|Fire Emblem Fates Map 8 – Vanguard
|Nintendo
|1,74 €
|Fire Emblem Fates Map 9 – Anna on the Run
|Nintendo
|1,74 €
|Fire Emblem Fates Map 10 – Ballistician Blitz
|Nintendo
|1,74 €
|Fire Emblem Fates Map 12 – Witch’s Trial
|Nintendo
|1,74 €
|Fire Emblem Fates I: In Endless Dreams
|Nintendo
|0,34 €
|Fire Emblem Fates II: Realms Collide
|Nintendo
|1,39 €
|Fire Emblem Fates III: The Changing Tide
|Nintendo
|1,39 €
|Fire Emblem Fates IV: Light’s Sacrifice
|Nintendo
|1,39 €
|Fire Emblem Fates V: Endless Dawn
|Nintendo
|1,39 €
|Fire Emblem Fates End: Lost in the Waves
|Nintendo
|1,39 €
|Fire Emblem Fates: Map Pack 2
|Nintendo
|5,59 €
|Sonderangebote für Nintendo 3DS
|Spiel
|Entwickler
|Preis
|LEGO Jurassic World
|WB Games
|19,99 €
|LEGO Legends of Chima: Laval’s Journey
|WB Games
|19,99 €
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|WB Games
|19,99 €
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|WB Games
|19,99 €
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Universe in Peril
|WB Games
|19,50 €
|The LEGO Movie Video Game
|WB Games
|19,99 €
|LEGO Ninjago: Nindroids
|WB Games
|19,99 €
|LEGO The Hobbit
|WB Games
|19,99 €
|LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin
|WB Games
|19,99 €
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|WB Games
|19,99 €
|Super Street Fighter IV: 3D Edition
|Capcom
|7,99 €
|Resident Evil The Mercenaries 3D
|Capcom
|3,99 €
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Capcom
|8,99 €
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|Capcom
|7,90 €
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|Capcom
|14,99 €
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice
|Capcom
|19,99 €
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies
|Capcom
|11,25 €
|Beyblade Evolution
|Rising Star Games
|4,99 €
|BIT.TRIP SAGA
|Rising Star Games
|4,99 €
|Girl’s Fashion Shoot
|Rising Star Games
|4,99 €
|Hakuoki: Memories of the Shinsengumi
|Rising Star Games
|11,99 €
|Harvest Moon: The Tale of Two Towns
|Rising Star Games
|9,99 €
|Hometown Story
|Rising Star Games
|7,49 €
|Jewel Master Cradle of Egypt 2 3D
|Rising Star Games
|4,99 €
|Jewel Master Cradle of Rome 2
|Rising Star Games
|4,99 €
|Shifting World
|Rising Star Games
|4,99 €
|Super Black Bass 3D
|Rising Star Games
|4,99 €
|Virtue’s Last Reward
|Rising Star Games
|12,49 €
|Sadame
|Rising Star Games
|7,49 €
|Pirate Pop Plus
|13AM Games
|2,24 €
|SteamWorld Heist
|Image & Form
|9,99 €
|SteamWorld Dig
|Image & Form
|1,79 €
|Power Disc Slam
|Chequered Cow Games
|4,39 €
|Aqua Moto Racing 3D
|Zordix AB
|3,99 €
|Talking Phrasebook – 7 Languages
|Sanuk Games
|2,49 €
|Splat the Difference
|Lightwood Games
|3,00 €
|Battleminer
|Wobbly Tooth
|3,49 €
|The Magic Hammer
|Wobbly Tooth
|2,09 €
|Toy Stunt Bike
|Wobbly Tooth
|2,09 €
|Turtle Tale
|Saturnine Games
|1,49 €
|Lionel City Builder 3D: Rise of the Rails
|Big John Games
|2,49 €
|Cube Creator 3D
|Big John Games
|3,99 €
|Coaster Creator 3D
|Big John Games
|3,49 €
|The Legend of Dark Witch: Chronicle 2D ACT
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|2,99 €
|The Legend of Dark Witch 2
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|4,99 €
|Witch & Hero
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|2,99 €
|Castle Conqueror Defender
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|2,99 €
|Polara
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|3,49 €
|Fairune
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|1,99 €
|Mercenaries Saga 2
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|3,99 €
|Ash
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|1.99 €
|KAMI
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|1,49 €
|Karous – The Beast of RE:Eden
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|2,99 €
|Tappingo
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|0,99 €
|Tappingo 2
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|0,99 €
|Adventure Labyrinth Story
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|3,99 €
|Noah’s Cradle
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|3,49 €
|Glory of Generals
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|3,49 €
|Glory of Generals The Pacific
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|3,49 €
|Parking Star 3D
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|1,49 €
|Quell Memento
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|1,99 €
|Quell Reflect
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|1,99 €
|Toy Defense
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|1,99 €
|Samurai Defender
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|1,49 €
|European Conqueror 3D
|CIRCLE Entertainment
|1,99 €
|AiRace Xeno
|QubicGames
|1,69 €
|AiRace Speed
|QubicGames
|2,39 €
|10-in-1 Arcade Collection
|Gamelion
|0,99 €
|SpeedX 3D
|Gamelion
|1,49 €
|SpeedX 3D Hyper Edition
|Gamelion
|0,99 €
|Pick-A-Gem
|Gamelion
|1,49 €
|PIX3D
|Gamelion
|1,99 €
|Rage of the Gladiator
|Gamelion
|3,49 €
|League of Heroes
|Gamelion
|1,99 €
|Monster Shooter
|Gamelion
|2,00 €
|Crazy Kangaroo
|Gamelion
|0,99 €
|Hazumi
|Gamelion
|1,34 €
|Banana Bliss: Jungle Puzzles
|Teyon
|0,79 €
|Bird Mania 3D
|Teyon
|0,79 €
|Bird Mania Christmas 3D
|Teyon
|3,99 €
|Chat-A-Lot
|Teyon
|0,99 €
|Crazy Chicken Pirates 3D
|Teyon
|0,79 €
|Crazy Chicken: Director’s Cut 3D
|Teyon
|4,49 €
|Cube Tactics
|Teyon
|2,49 €
|Doll Fashion Atelier
|Teyon
|2,49 €
|Excave
|Teyon
|2,49 €
|Governor of Poker
|Teyon
|1,99 €
|Groove Heaven
|Teyon
|2,49 €
|Heavy Fire: Black Arms 3D
|Teyon
|2,49 €
|Heavy Fire: Special Operations 3D
|Teyon
|3,49 €
|Iron Combat: War in the Air
|Teyon
|1,49 €
|Ocean Runner
|Teyon
|1,49 €
|Robot Rescue 3D
|Teyon
|2,49 €
|Skater Cat
|Teyon
|2,49 €
|Steel Empire
|Teyon
|9,99 €
|Darts Up 3D
|EnjoyUp Games
|1,97 €
|Football Up 3D
|EnjoyUp Games
|1,97 €
|Funfair Party Games
|Joindots
|5,24 €
|Jewel Match 3
|Joindots
|5,24 €
|Demos für den Nintendo 3Ds
|Spiel
|Entwickler
|Preis
|Ice Station Z
|Wobby Tooth
|Gratis