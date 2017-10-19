Nintendo Switch: Firmware 4.00 bringt Videoaufnahmen, Speicherdaten Transfer und mehr
Umfangreiches Systemupdate
Nintendo bringt uns ein neues Firmware-Update für die Nintendo Switch und das hat es in sich. Mit der neuen Systemsoftware 4.00 kommen einige interessante neue Features hinzu.
So gibt es unter Anderem die Möglichkeit kurze Videos aufzunehmen. Diese dürfen eine maximale Länge von 30 Sekunden haben und werden im Album abgespeichert.
Jedoch ist es aktuell nur möglich, diese Funktion bei „The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild“, „Mario Kart 8 Deluxe“, „ARMS“ und „Splatoon 2“ zu nutzen.
Neue Konsole – Kein Problem
Sollte der Fall auftauchen, dass ihr eine neue Switch bekommt und eure alten Daten gerne behalten wollt, bietet euch Nintendo an, alle Nutzer- und Speicherdaten auf die neue Konsole zu übertragen. Einziger Nachteil – Der Speicher auf dem alten Gerät wird komplett gelöscht.
Des Weiteren habt ihr nun die Möglichkeit Pre-Purchases und Prealoads bei ausgewählten Spielen zu tätigen. Alle weiteren Neuerungen kann man den, bisher nur in englischeer Fassung erschienen Patchnotes entnehmen.
Die englischen Patch Notes
Added the following system functionality
- Capture video on select games
- To capture video, hold down the Capture Button during gameplay
- Up to maximum of the previous 30 seconds will be saved in the Album. You can trim the beginning and end of each clip, and post to Facebook and Twitter.
- As of October 18th, 2017, this feature is compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, ARMS, and Splatoon 2
- Select from 12 new Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild icons for your user
- To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile
- Transfer user and save data to another system
- To transfer, head to System Settings > Users > Transfer Your User and Save Data
- Pre-purchase option on Nintendo eShop
- A pre-purchase option will be available for certain games. This option allows pre-load of the game to your system for quicker play when the game is released.
- This feature will be supported by future game releases
- News channel updates
- The news feed has been updated with a new look.
- Unfollowing a channel will remove that channel’s content from the news feed and following the channel again will make it reappear.
- Match software version with a group of local users
- To create a group, head to the software’s Options > Software Update > Match Version with Local Users
- Everyone’s software will be updated to match the most recent version in the group
- All users must be on system menu version 4.0.0 or later to view and join a group
General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including:
- Changed the specification which hid wireless networks using TKIP security from the network search results. Wireless networks using TKIP security will now display in search results as a grayed-out selection instead of not being displayed
- The Nintendo Switch console supports WEP, WPA-PSK(AES), and WPA2-PSK(AES). If your router is using a different security type (e.g. WPA-PSK(TKIP)), you will need to change this security type within your router’s settings.