Nioh: Update 1.16 mit neuen PvP-Modus

Nioh: Dragon of the North DLC erscheint am 2. Mai

Seit Februar können wir uns in Nioh mit dem Katana durch die Youkai-Meute im feudalen Japan schnetzeln. Publisher Koei Tecmo Games gab nun bekannt, wann uns das erste DLC des PS4-Titels ins Haus steht. "Dragon of the North" heißt die erste von drei Story-Erweiterungen und erscheint am 2. Mai 2017. Am selben Tag wird es außerdem ein kostenloses Update für Nioh geben, in dem der Online-Versus-Modus enthalten ist. Was der DLC Dragon of the North bereit hält Neue Waffen-Typen N