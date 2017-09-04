No Man’s Sky: Update 1.35 mit Patchnotes

Zu Release geriet No Man’s Sky zunehmend in Kritik. Zu viel habe der Entwickler Hello Games unter den Aussagen von Sean Murray versprochen und nicht gehalten. Dennoch wird auch gegenwärtig noch an Updates für das Open World Exploration spiel gewerkelt. Diese haben dem Spiel viele neue Features wie einen Multiplayer oder auch den Bau eigener Basen hinzugefügt. Nun erschien eine neue Aktualisierung, welche sich vor allem auf das Beheben von Bugs konzentriert.

Auf dem Weg zur Besserung

No Mans Sky hat offensichtlich aus der harschen Kritik der Spielergemeinde gelernt. Demnach bot es zu Release einfach zu wenig Inhalt und hätte erst später veröffentlicht werden sollen. Seitdem arbeitet das Entwicklerstudio Hello Games stetig an neuen Updates für das Weltall Exploration Spiel. Spätestens mit der letzten kostenlosen Erweiterung „Atlas Rises“ sind viele Spieler der Meinung, dass sich der Titel auf dem Weg zur Besserung befindet. Dieses bietet unter anderen einen neuen Story-Strang, welcher bis zu 30 Stunden beschäftigt. Auch neue Planetenbiome, neue Missionen und Sternensysteme wurden hinzugefügt. Nun ist mit Update 1.35 die neuste Version für No Man’s Sky erhältlich. Dieses passt kleinere Gameplay-Mechaniken an und konzentriert sich vor allem auf Bug Fixes. Die Patchnotes haben wir hier für euch aufgelistet.

Features and changes

Introduced ship handling variances between types/classes. Each individual ship now has procedural handling and speed characteristics, based on their type and class

Handling is now displayed as a value on the ship statistics screen

It’s now possible to craft multiples of the same product at once

Added the ability to craft more of the same product on top of an existing stack

Improved transferring items between inventories

Added a toggle to switch from buy to sell screen on the trading menu

Added variance in handling between ship types

Improved the appearance of popup menus

Improved speed and smoothness of user interface page transitions

Reduced the amount of resource required to repair tech in Survival mode

Improved visuals for editing terrain

Improved display of critical warning messages

Added message to notify the player if they select a portal glyph they have not yet learned

Added additional information to the quick menu when the player attempts to charge something with insufficient resources

The quick menu will now automatically close after selecting an option

Alien words which have been translated are now highlighted in interactions

Improved messaging when portal glyphs are rewarded

Improved user interface navigation using Q, E, W, S and A and D keys

Added ability for player to enable torch while in caves

Improved galactic map saturation, colours and effects

Added an option in the galactic map to toggle user waypoints

Bug fixes