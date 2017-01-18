Persona 5: Neuer Trailer macht wieder Lust auf Mehr

Der Launch von Persona 5 rückt immer näher. In einem neuen Trailer bietet euch der Entwickler und Publisher Atlus einen Vorgeschmack darauf, was euch im Spiel erwartet. Laut dem Publisher geht es in dem Video um das Einschleichen in Paläste und bekämpfen von Schatten. Der Trailer gibt euch aber vor allem einen kleinen Überblick über das Kampfsystem in Persona 5 und die enthaltenen Rollenspiel-Elemente.

In Persona 5 geht es um eine Gruppe von Schülern die sich selbst „Phantom Diebe“ nennen. Erste Reviews der japanischen Version sind vielversprechend und deuten auf vielseitige Schauplätze hin.

Der Entwickler beschreibt das Spiel wie folgt:

Persona 5 is a game about the internal and external conflicts of a group of troubled youth who live dual lives. They have the typically ordinary day-to-day of a Tokyo high-schooler […] But they also undertake fantastical adventures by using otherworldly powers to enter the hearts of people. Their power comes from the Persona, the Jungian concept of the “self;” the game’s heroes realize that society forces people to wear masks to protect their inner vulnerabilities, and by literally ripping off their protective mask and confronting their inner selves do the heroes awaken their inner power, and use it to strive to help those in need. Ultimately, the group of Phantom Thieves seeks to change their day-to-day world to match their perception and see through the masks modern-day society wears.