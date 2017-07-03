Viele Spieler fragen sich momentan, ab wann denn die Xbox One X vorbestellt werden kann – Ob es vielleicht sogar Probleme bei der Produktion gibt oder es zum mein Lieblingspiel pünktlich zum Release schaffen wird?

Vorbestellen der Xbox One X und Enhanced Spiele?

Kürzlich beantwortete Phil Spencer via Twitter einige Fanfragen.

Dort gab er bekannt, dass es keinerlei Schwierigkeiten gäbe mit der Produktion und momentan alles vorbereitet werde, damit man sich die heiß erwartete Xbox One X schon bald vorbestellen könne. Ab wann die Xbox One X vorbestellbar sein wird, ist jedoch leider noch unklar.

Bestätigte Spiele, die zum Release der Xbox One X am 7.11.2017 ein entsprechendes Update erhalten, um die neue Konsole gebührend zu empfangen, sind:

Anthem

Ashen

ARK: Survival Evolved

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

ASTRONEER (Game Preview)

Battlerite

Battlefield 1

Black Desert

Brawlout

Call of Duty: WWII

Chess Ultra

Conan Exiles

Crackdown 3

Dark and Light

Dead Rising 4

Deep Rock Galactic

Destiny 2

Dishonored 2

DiRT 4

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

DOOM

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dunk Lords

Elite: Dangerous

EVERSPACE

F1 2017

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Far Cry 5

Farming Simulator 17

FIFA 18

Final Fantasy XV

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Halo Wars 2

Hello Neighbor

Hitman

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Killer Instinct

Madden NFL 18

Mass Effect: Andromeda (mit einer Complete Edition möglich)

Mantis Burn Racing

Metro Exodus

Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges

Minecraft: Xbox One Edition

Minion Masters: Forced to Duel

NBA 2K18

Need for Speed Payback

Observer

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Osiris: New Dawn

Outlast 2

Paladins

Path of Exile

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Portal Knights

Project CARS 2

Raiders of the Broken Planet

ReCore

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

RiME

Riverbond

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Sea of Thieves

Shift

Skyrim: Special Edition

Slime Rancher

SMITE

Star Wars Battlefront 2

State of Decay 2

Strange Brigade

Super Lucky’s Tale

SUPERHOT

Surviving Mars

The Artful Escape

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Night

The Surge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Titanfall 2

Unruly Heroes

Warhammer: Vermintide

We Happy Few (Game Preview)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World of Tanks

Über weitere Enhanced Spiele wird man sich, laut Spencer, erst im laufenden Sommer äußern.