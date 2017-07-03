Vorbestellen der Xbox One X und Enhanced Spiele?
Viele Spieler fragen sich momentan, ab wann denn die Xbox One X vorbestellt werden kann – Ob es vielleicht sogar Probleme bei der Produktion gibt oder es zum mein Lieblingspiel pünktlich zum Release schaffen wird?
Kürzlich beantwortete Phil Spencer via Twitter einige Fanfragen.
Dort gab er bekannt, dass es keinerlei Schwierigkeiten gäbe mit der Produktion und momentan alles vorbereitet werde, damit man sich die heiß erwartete Xbox One X schon bald vorbestellen könne. Ab wann die Xbox One X vorbestellbar sein wird, ist jedoch leider noch unklar.
Bestätigte Spiele, die zum Release der Xbox One X am 7.11.2017 ein entsprechendes Update erhalten, um die neue Konsole gebührend zu empfangen, sind:
Anthem
Ashen
ARK: Survival Evolved
Assassin’s Creed: Origins
ASTRONEER (Game Preview)
Battlerite
Battlefield 1
Black Desert
Brawlout
Call of Duty: WWII
Chess Ultra
Conan Exiles
Crackdown 3
Dark and Light
Dead Rising 4
Deep Rock Galactic
Destiny 2
Dishonored 2
DiRT 4
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
DOOM
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Dunk Lords
Elite: Dangerous
EVERSPACE
F1 2017
Fable Fortune
Fallout 4
Far Cry 5
Farming Simulator 17
FIFA 18
Final Fantasy XV
For Honor
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Motorsport 7
Gears of War 4
Halo Wars 2
Hello Neighbor
Hitman
Homefront: The Revolution
Injustice 2
Killer Instinct
Madden NFL 18
Mass Effect: Andromeda (mit einer Complete Edition möglich)
Mantis Burn Racing
Metro Exodus
Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges
Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
Minion Masters: Forced to Duel
NBA 2K18
Need for Speed Payback
Observer
Ooblets
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Osiris: New Dawn
Outlast 2
Paladins
Path of Exile
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Portal Knights
Project CARS 2
Raiders of the Broken Planet
ReCore
Red Dead Redemption 2
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
RiME
Riverbond
Robocraft Infinity
Rocket League
Sea of Thieves
Shift
Skyrim: Special Edition
Slime Rancher
SMITE
Star Wars Battlefront 2
State of Decay 2
Strange Brigade
Super Lucky’s Tale
SUPERHOT
Surviving Mars
The Artful Escape
The Darwin Project
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Last Night
The Surge
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Titanfall 2
Unruly Heroes
Warhammer: Vermintide
We Happy Few (Game Preview)
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
World of Tanks
Über weitere Enhanced Spiele wird man sich, laut Spencer, erst im laufenden Sommer äußern.