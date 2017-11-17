PlayStation Experience 2017: Aussteller und Spiele bekannt

Endless Space 2: Free-2-Play Wochenende, Update und mehr

Dieses Wochenende gratis spielen, ein neues Update verfügbar und sogar eine Rabattaktion: Endless Space macht heute sehr stark auf sich aufmerksam. Bis zum 20. November um 19 Uhr habt ihr ab heute Zeit, das rundenbasierte Space Opera Strategiespiel zu spielen, und das für lau. Einige Tage lang bietet sich also eine Chance für euch an, mal in das Game hinein zu schnuppern. Gleichzeitig, sollte es euch gefallen, könnt ihr es euch im Angebot holen. So zahlt ihr anstatt der üblichen 39,9