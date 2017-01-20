PlayStation Store Sale: Viele Angebote unter 20 Euro

Tolle Angebote unter 20 Euro im PlayStation Store

Der PlayStation Store ist mit vielen Rabatten und Angeboten geschmückt. Sony hat sich unter anderem eine neue Verkaufsaktion einfallen lassen, mit der Spieler unter 20 Euro für einige Spiele zahlen. Natürlich haben wir all diese für euch in einer Übersicht zusammengefasst.

Auf euch warten Spiele wie „Assassin´s Creed“, „Driveclub“ und mehreren Erweiterungen. Aber auch andere Titel sind mit einer Preisanpassung bedacht, darunter „Far Cry 4“ und zwei „Call of Duty“-Shooter. Neben dieser neuen Verkaufsaktion gibt es auch viele weitere Angebote, welche euch bestimmt interessieren. Hier findet ihr die Übersicht aller Spiele.

Spiele unter 20 Euro

 

Digitale Rabatte (bis 8. Februar 2017)

PS3 und Vita-Angebote (bis 8. Februar 2017)

 

