PlayStation Store Sale: Viele Angebote unter 20 Euro

Digimon World Next Order: Neuer Un-hatch Trailer beehrt uns

Das Abenteuer in die Digiwelt geht in die nächste Runde. Bereitet euch vor, denn am Ende der kommenden Woche erscheint „Digimon World: Next Order“. Um euch die Wartezeit zu verschönern, veröffentlichte Bandai Namco Entertainment einen frischen Gameplay-Trailer mit dem Namen „Un-hatch your destiny“. In Japan kamen die Digimon-Fans schon Mitte des vergangenen Jahres in den Genuss von „Digimon World: Next Order“, doch müssen sich die Fans hierzulande noch einige Tage gedulden