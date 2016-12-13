PSN Charts: Die Spitzenreiter im November

Im vergangenen Monat bereicherten uns zahlreiche Entwickler mit nagelneuen Titeln. Der Markt strotzt nur so vor kreativen Spielen und so manchem Zocker läuft beim Besuch des PSN Stores das Wasser im Mund zusammen. Doch welche der neuen Spiele konnten sich ein gutes Ranking im PSN Store ergattern und welche Spitzen-Titel konnten ihren Rang verteidigen? Eine Antwort auf diese Frage liefern euch die PlayStation Store-Charts. Folgende Titel konnten sich in den Verkäufen in Europa die Medaillenplätze sichern.

Auf dem Thron der PlayStation 4 hat es sich „Call of Duty: Infinite Warefire“ gemütlich gemacht und schiebt den Spitzenreiter des letzten Monats „Battlefield 1“ auf den zweiten Platz. Für Ubisoft ergattert „Watch Dogs 2“ die Bronze-Medaille.

Die frische Konsole PSVR wird kontinuierlich um weitere kreative Titel bereichert, das Zepter hält „Batman Arkham VR“ in der Hand. Das Adventure „Robinson: The Journey“ von Crytek erreichte immerhin die Silber-Medaille. Last but not least – „PlayStation VR Worlds“ rutschte ab, jedoch reicht es noch für den dritten Platz.

Alle Restlichen Platzierungen der Charts findet ihr unter diesen Zeilen:

PS4

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (New) Battlefield 1 (1) Watch Dogs 2 (New) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (5) FIFA 17 (2) Final Fantasy XV (New) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Re-entry) Need for Speed (18) God of War III Remastered (RE) Grand Theft Auto V (RE) Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (7) EA Sports UFC 2 (RE) Titanfall 2 (New) Rocket League (8) Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (RE) Hitman – The Complete First Season (New) Overwatch: Origins Edition (RE) Ratchet & Clank (RE) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (RE) LittleBigPlanet 3 (RE)

PS VR:

Batman Arkham VR (1) Robinson: The Journey (New) PlayStation VR Worlds (2) O! My Genesis VR (New) Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood (3) Eagle Flight (New) The Brookhaven Experiment (New) Job Simulator (6) Here They Lie (4) Driveclub VR (8)

DLC (alle Plattformen)

The Elder Scrolls Online – ESO Plus (4) Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass (3) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass (New) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Season Pass (RE) Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack (11) WWE 2K17 – NXT Enhancement Pack (New) Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack (9) Rocket League – Masamune (8) Call of Duty: Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Bonus Map (12) Dark Souls III – Ashes of Ariandel (1) Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Salvation DLC (5) Star Wars Battlefront – Season Pass (RE) Final Fantasy XV – Season Pass (New) Rocket League – Triton (2) Battlefield 1 – Deluxe Edition Upgrade (14) Tom Clancy’s The Division – Underground (New) Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack (20) Fallout 4 – Season Pass Bundle (7) Minecraft – Battle Map Pack 4 (New) Fallout 4 – Nuka-World (17)

PS Vita:

Street Fighter X Tekken (RE) Need for Speed Most Wanted (3) Uncharted: Golden Abyss (RE) God of War Collection (RE) XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (RE) World of Final Fantasy (4) Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (2) Muramasa Rebirth (RE) Assassin’s Creed III Liberation (RE) Killzone Mercenary (RE)

PS3:

Battlefield 4 (RE) FIFA 17 (1) Battlefield Hardline (RE) The Last of Us (RE) Battlefield 3 (RE) Assassin’s Creed Rogue (RE) LittleBigPlanet 3 (RE) Minecraft (3) Call of Duty: Black Ops III (RE) Need for Speed Most Wanted (RE)

PS1 und PS2 Classics: