PSN: Spiele unter 10 Euro – Diese Deals erwarten euch
Sony in GÃ¶nnerlaune – PSN Nutzer profitieren
Der japanische Konzern hat mal wieder die Spendierhosen an und startet eine neue Rabattaktion im PSN Store. Diese lÃ¤sst euch ausgewÃ¤hlte Spiele fÃ¼r unter 10 Euro erwerben. Dabei handelt es sich aber nicht, um No-Name Games. FÃ¼r 9,99 Euro kÃ¶nnt beispielsweise „Tomb Raider“ Definitive Edition oder „Mirrors Edge Catalyst“ zu euer Sammlung hinzufÃ¼gen. Bei einigen diese Angebote erhalten Mitglieder von Playstation Plus einen Sonerrabatt. Die „Unter 10 Euro – Aktion“ lÃ¤uft bis zum 17. Dezember 2017.
Das Angebot der Woche ist aktuell „Rainbow Six Siege“. Der Shooter wurde um die HÃ¤lfte reduziert und ist zu einem Knallerpreis von 19,99 Euro anstatt 39,99 Euro zu haben. Auch Overwatch in der Game of The Year Edition kann ermÃ¤ÃŸigt erworben werden. So mÃ¼ssen hier anstatt 59,99 Euro, nur noch 29,99 gezahlt werden. Nachfolgend haben wir eine komplette Ãœbersicht der Aktion. Jedoch sind in Deutschland noch nicht alle Spiele mit angepassten Preisen verfÃ¼gbar.
Die Liste:
Deal der Woche
Promo-Angebot
Spiele unter 10 Euro
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Mirrorâ€™s Edge Catalyst
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Uncharted: Drakeâ€™s Fortune Remastered
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted 3: Drakeâ€™s Deception Remastered
- EA SPORTS UFC
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition â€“ Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Freedom Cry
- Thief
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Project CARS
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- Watch_Dogs
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Game of Thrones â€“ Season Pass
- Rayman Legends
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- PAYDAY 2 â€“ CRIMEWAVE EDITION â€“ THE BIG SCORE Game
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- Child of Light
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Tales from the Borderlands â€“ Season Pass
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 â€“ Story Pack
- RIDE
- RIDE Season Pass
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darkest Dungeon: Crimson edition
- Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- TRIALS OF THE BLOOD DRAGON + OST
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT LIVE!
- Risk
- WRC 5 eSports
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3
- Shadow Warrior
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Chronicles â€“ Trilogy
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Chronicles: China
- Minecraft: Story Mode â€“ Adventure Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode â€“ Season Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode â€“ Season Pass Deluxe
- Risen 3: Titan Lords â€“ Enhanced Edition
- Back to the Future: The Game â€“ 30th Anniversary Edition
- Tetris Ultimate
- AKIBAâ€™S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Neptunia VII
- UNO
- Aragami
- Dungeons 2
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Godzilla: Digital Edition
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Omega Quintet
- Toy Soldiers: War Chest
- Toy Soldiers: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition
- Oxenfree
- Oxenfree â€“ Game + Theme
- Oxenfree â€“ Game + Theme + Avatars
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Adamâ€™s Venture: Origins
- Adamâ€™s Venture: Origins â€“ Deluxe Edition
- Motorcycle Club
- Monster Jam: Crush It!
- Mighty No. 9
- Silence
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2
- Deponia
- Alekhineâ€™s Gun
- DUCATI â€“ 90th Anniversary
- Flockers
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Anima: Gate of memories
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- EARTHLOCK: Festival of Magic
- Caladrius Blaze
- The Town of Light
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 3
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Bloons TD 5
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- 2Dark
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Island Flight Simulator
- N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure â€“ Deluxe Edition
- Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom
- Super Dungeon Bros Mega Bundle Pack
- Lockâ€™s Quest
- Kromaia Î©
- River City Melee: Battle Royal Special