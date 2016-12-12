PSN Store: 12 Weihnachtsangebote-Aktion lÃ¤utet die sechste Ausgabe ein
Sony stellt nun das sechste Angebot seiner 12 Weihnachtsangebote-Aktion vor. Fans von hochklassigen Action-Adventures werden hierbei nicht enttÃ¤uscht.
PSN Store: 12 Weihnachtsangebote-Aktion lÃ¤utet die sechste Ausgabe ein
Jede 48 Stunden wird von Sony Interactive Entertainment das Angebot der 12 Weihnachtsangebote-Aktion aktualisiert. Einige SchnÃ¤ppchen waren jetzt schon dabei. â€žBattlefield 1â€œ war in der fÃ¼nften Runde abzugreifen. Doch jetzt darf sich jeder freuen, der auf Action-Adventures steht. Denn in der sechsten Runde der Weihnachtsaktion befindet sich unter anderem â€žUncharted 4â€œ. Statt 59,99 Euro habt ihr einen Rabatt von 58 Prozent und der Kracher kostet euch nur noch Â 24,99 Euro – Also ein wahres SchnÃ¤ppchen
12 Weihnachtsangebote-Aktion
Angebot 6: Uncharted 4
Noch bis heute gelten die Mega Wochenend-Angebote. Aber auch andere Angebote gibt es momentan fÃ¼r euch, unter anderem die Zwei-fÃ¼r-Eins-Aktion. Diese sind bis zum 23. Dezember erhÃ¤ltlich.
Mega Wochenend-Angebote (bis 12.12.2016)
- 7 Day to Die
- Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Destiny â€“ The Collection Upgrade
- Destiny â€“ The Collection
- DOOM
- MarvelÂ´s Ultimate Alliance
- MarvelÂ´s Ultimate Alliance 2
PlayStation Plus-Rabatte (bis 23.12.2016)
- Amazing Spider-Man 2 Gold Edition
- Back to the Future: The Game â€“ 30th Anniversary Edition
- Evolve
- Evolve Digital Deluxe
- Evolve UltimateEdition
- Game of Thrones â€“ Season Pass
- Ghostbusters
- Letâ€™s Sing 2016
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Legion Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor- Game of the Year Edition
- Minecraft: Story Mode â€“ Season Pass Deluxe
- MXGP2 â€“ Special Edition
- MXGP2 â€“ The Official Motocross Videogame
- NOW Thatâ€™s What I Call SING
- PAYDAY 2 â€“ CRIMEWAVE EDITION â€“ THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!
- PAYDAY 2 â€“ CRIMEWAVE EDITION â€“ CRIMEWAVE EDITION â€“ THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row Metro Double Pack
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- SPACE HULK
- SPACE HULK Ascension
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Wolf Among Us
- Warhammer: End Times â€“ Vermintide
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
Zwei zum Preis von einem (bis 23.12.2016)
PS4
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Arcania â€“ The Complete Tale
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Unity
- Broken Sword 5 â€“ the Serpentâ€™s Curse
- Caladrius Blaze
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- DUCATI â€“ 90th Anniversary
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK
- Homefront: The Revolution
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Mirrorâ€™s Edge Catalyst
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Omega Quintet
- Project CARS
- Rayman Legends
- RIDE
- Risen 3: Titan Lords â€“ Enhanced Edition
- Saint Seiya: Soldiersâ€™ Soul
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- SÃ©bastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Shadow Warrior
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Evil Within
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Trackmania Turbo
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
PS3
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- Army of TWO The Devilâ€™s Cartel
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Double Edition
- Backbreaker Vengeance
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Binary Domain
- Bound by Flame
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons â€“ Full Game Upgrade
- Bulletstorm
- BURNOUT PARADISE PSN
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Child of Light
- Danteâ€™s Inferno
- Darksiders
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Extraction
- Deep Black
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Enemy Front
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry2 + Fortunes Pack
- Farming Simulator
- Fat Princess: Supersize Anniversary Bundle
- Game of Thrones
- GRID 2
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Movie Videogame
- LEGO The Lord of the Rings
- Lord of the Rings: War in the North
- MEDAL OF HONOR WARFIGHTER
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- Mortal Kombat
- MXGP â€“ The Official Motocross Videogame
- PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale
- PSN Picks: Killzone + inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood
- Rainbow Six Complete Pack
- Ratchet & Clank: QForce
- Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction
- Ratchet: Gladiator
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Red Faction Armageddon
- Red Faction: Guerrilla
- Resonance of Fate
- Risen 3:Titan Lords
- Sacred 3
- Saint Seiya: Soldiersâ€™ Soul
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED
- Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Gold Edition
- Spec Ops: The Line
- SSX
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 â€“ Game Of The Year Edition
- Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider Digital Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
Welches Spiel wÃ¼rdet ihr euch kaufen? Und was haltet ihr von den Angeboten?