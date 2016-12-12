PSN Store: 12 Weihnachtsangebote-Aktion lÃ¤utet die sechste Ausgabe ein

Weitere tolle Angebote erwarten euch im PSN-Store

Sony stellt nun das sechste Angebot seiner 12 Weihnachtsangebote-Aktion vor. Fans von hochklassigen Action-Adventures werden hierbei nicht enttÃ¤uscht.

Jede 48 Stunden wird von Sony Interactive Entertainment das Angebot der 12 Weihnachtsangebote-Aktion aktualisiert. Einige SchnÃ¤ppchen waren jetzt schon dabei. â€žBattlefield 1â€œ war in der fÃ¼nften Runde abzugreifen. Doch jetzt darf sich jeder freuen, der auf Action-Adventures steht. Denn in der sechsten Runde der Weihnachtsaktion befindet sich unter anderem â€žUncharted 4â€œ. Statt 59,99 Euro habt ihr einen Rabatt von 58 Prozent und der Kracher kostet euch nur noch Â 24,99 Euro – Also ein wahres SchnÃ¤ppchen

12 Weihnachtsangebote-Aktion

Angebot 6: Uncharted 4

Noch bis heute gelten die Mega Wochenend-Angebote. Aber auch andere Angebote gibt es momentan fÃ¼r euch, unter anderem die Zwei-fÃ¼r-Eins-Aktion. Diese sind bis zum 23. Dezember erhÃ¤ltlich.

Mega Wochenend-Angebote (bis 12.12.2016)

  • 7 Day to Die
  • Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition
  • DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
  • Destiny â€“ The Collection Upgrade
  • Destiny â€“ The Collection
  • DOOM
  • MarvelÂ´s Ultimate Alliance
  • MarvelÂ´s Ultimate Alliance 2

PlayStation Plus-Rabatte (bis 23.12.2016)

  • Amazing Spider-Man 2 Gold Edition
  • Back to the Future: The Game â€“ 30th Anniversary Edition
  • Evolve
  • Evolve Digital Deluxe
  • Evolve UltimateEdition
  • Game of Thrones â€“ Season Pass
  • Ghostbusters
  • Letâ€™s Sing 2016
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Legion Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor- Game of the Year Edition
  • Minecraft: Story Mode â€“ Season Pass Deluxe
  • MXGP2 â€“ Special Edition
  • MXGP2 â€“ The Official Motocross Videogame
  • NOW Thatâ€™s What I Call SING
  • PAYDAY 2 â€“ CRIMEWAVE EDITION â€“ THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!
  • PAYDAY 2 â€“ CRIMEWAVE EDITION â€“ CRIMEWAVE EDITION â€“ THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  • Saints Row Metro Double Pack
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • SPACE HULK
  • SPACE HULK Ascension
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
  • The Wolf Among Us
  • Warhammer: End Times â€“ Vermintide
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Zwei zum Preis von einem (bis 23.12.2016)

PS4
  • Air Conflicts: Double Pack
  • Arcania â€“ The Complete Tale
  • Assassinâ€™s Creed Unity
  • Broken Sword 5 â€“ the Serpentâ€™s Curse
  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Dead Island Definitive Collection
  • DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • DUCATI â€“ 90th Anniversary
  • EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry Primal
  • HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary
  • Mirrorâ€™s Edge Catalyst
  • Monopoly Family Fun Pack
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
  • Omega Quintet
  • Project CARS
  • Rayman Legends
  • RIDE
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords â€“ Enhanced Edition
  • Saint Seiya: Soldiersâ€™ Soul
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
  • SÃ©bastien Loeb Rally EVO
  • Shadow Warrior
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
  • Sniper Elite 3
  • Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  • The Evil Within
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order

 

PS3
  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
  • Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
  • Air Conflicts: Vietnam
  • Army of TWO The Devilâ€™s Cartel
  • Assassinâ€™s Creed Double Edition
  • Backbreaker Vengeance
  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2
  • Binary Domain
  • Bound by Flame
  • Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons â€“ Full Game Upgrade
  • Bulletstorm
  • BURNOUT PARADISE PSN
  • Call of Juarez Gunslinger
  • Child of Light
  • Danteâ€™s Inferno
  • Darksiders
  • Dead Space
  • Dead Space 2
  • Dead Space 3
  • Dead Space Extraction
  • Deep Black
  • Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
  • Enemy Front
  • Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
  • Far Cry 3
  • Far Cry2 + Fortunes Pack
  • Farming Simulator
  • Fat Princess: Supersize Anniversary Bundle
  • Game of Thrones
  • GRID 2
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  • LEGO Movie Videogame
  • LEGO The Lord of the Rings
  • Lord of the Rings: War in the North
  • MEDAL OF HONOR WARFIGHTER
  • Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
  • Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
  • Mortal Kombat
  • MXGP â€“ The Official Motocross Videogame
  • PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale
  • PSN Picks: Killzone + inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood
  • Rainbow Six Complete Pack
  • Ratchet & Clank: QForce
  • Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction
  • Ratchet: Gladiator
  • Rayman Legends
  • Rayman Origins
  • Red Faction Armageddon
  • Red Faction: Guerrilla
  • Resonance of Fate
  • Risen 3:Titan Lords
  • Sacred 3
  • Saint Seiya: Soldiersâ€™ Soul
  • Saints Row IV
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED
  • Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Gold Edition
  • Spec Ops: The Line
  • SSX
  • The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight
  • Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 â€“ Game Of The Year Edition
  • Tomb Raider
  • Tomb Raider Digital Edition
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
Welches Spiel wÃ¼rdet ihr euch kaufen? Und was haltet ihr von den Angeboten?

