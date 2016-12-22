PSN Store – Das 11. Weihnachtsangebot schneit herein
Für alle PlayStation-Spieler schneite gestern das 11. Weihnachtsangebot in den PSN Store. Watch Dogs 2 ist in der elften Runde des Weihnachtsangebote-Maratons.
Sony Interactive Entertainment spendiert euch einen Rabatt auf das Open-World-Action-Adventure Watch Dogs 2. Außerdem erwartet euch noch ein weiteres heißes Geschenk zur kalten Zeit: Playstation Plus Rabatte und ein „Zwei zum Preis von einem“-Angebot!
Hier die Angebote und PSN Rabatte bis morgen:
- Weihnachtsangebot #11: Watch Dogs 2
„PlayStation Plus-Rabatte“
- Amazing Spider-Man 2 Gold Edition
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
- Evolve
- Evolve Digital Deluxe
- Evolve Ultimate Edition
- Game of Thrones – Season Pass
- Ghostbusters
- Let’s Sing 8 – Versión Española
- Let’s Sing 2016
- Let’s Sing 2016 : Hits Français
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Legion Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor-Game of the Year Edition
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe
- MXGP2 – Special Edition
- MXGP2 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NOW That’s What I Call SING
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!
- PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row Metro Double Pack
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- SPACE HULK
- SPACE HULK Ascension
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Wolf Among Us
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
„Zwei zum Preis von einem“-Angebot
PS4
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
- Caladrius Blaze
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
- EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR®
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry Primal
- HASBRO FAMILY FUN PACK
- Homefront: The Revolution
- J-Stars Victory VS+ Digital Edition
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Omega Quintet
- Project CARS
- Rayman Legends
- RIDE
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Shadow Warrior
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Evil Within
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Trackmania Turbo
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
PS3
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- Army of TWO The Devil’s Cartel
- Assassin’s Creed Double Edition
- Backbreaker Vengeance
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Binary Domain
- Bound by Flame
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons – Full Game Upgrade
- Bulletstorm
- BURNOUT PARADISE PSN
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Child of Light
- Dante’s Inferno
- Darksiders
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Extraction
- Deep Black
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Enemy Front
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 2 + Fortunes Pack
- Farming Simulator
- Fat Princess: Supersize Anniversary Bundle
- Game of Thrones
- GRID 2
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Movie Videogame
- LEGO The Lord of the Rings
- Lord of the Rings: War in the North
- MEDAL OF HONOR WARFIGHTER
- Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- Mortal Kombat
- MXGP – The Official Motocross Videogame
- PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale
- PSN Picks: Killzone + inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood
- Rainbow Six Complete Pack
- Ratchet & Clank: QForce
- Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction
- Ratchet: Gladiator
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Red Faction Armageddon
- Red Faction: Guerrilla
- Resonance of Fate
- Risen 3:Titan Lords
- Sacred 3
- Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- SHIFT 2 UNLEASHED
- Sleeping Dogs Digital Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 Gold Edition
- Spec Ops: The Line
- SSX
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 – Game Of The Year Edition
- Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider Digital Edition
- Wolfenstein: The New Order