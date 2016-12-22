PSN Store – Das 11. Weihnachtsangebot schneit herein

PSN Store - Das 11. Weihnachtsangebot schneit herein

PSN Store – Watch Dogs 2 ist das 11. Weihnachtsangebot von Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Für alle PlayStation-Spieler schneite gestern das 11. Weihnachtsangebot in den PSN Store. Watch Dogs 2 ist in der elften Runde des Weihnachtsangebote-Maratons.

Sony Interactive Entertainment spendiert euch einen Rabatt auf das Open-World-Action-Adventure Watch Dogs 2. Außerdem erwartet euch noch ein weiteres heißes Geschenk zur kalten Zeit: Playstation Plus Rabatte und ein „Zwei zum Preis von einem“-Angebot!

Hier die Angebote und PSN Rabatte bis morgen:

„PlayStation Plus-Rabatte“

„Zwei zum Preis von einem“-Angebot

PS4

PS3

 

