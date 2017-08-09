Rainbow Six Siege: Das verändert Update 2.2.2
Schon seid annähernd zwei Jahren bekämpfen sich Geiselnehmer und Spezialkommandos in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Der Taktik-Shooter hat unter anderem auch einen festen Platz im E-Sport gefunden. Nun hat Publisher Ubisoft das Update 2.2.2 angekündigt, welches euch einige Neuerungen bringen wird.
Änderungen an Mehrspieler-Servern
Die mit Update 2.2.2 kommenden Änderungen für Rainbow Six Siege, betreffen unter anderem die Custom Matches. Bisher mussten sich insgesamt zehn Spieler in der Lobby einer solchen Runde befinden, damit Partie gespielt werden kann. In der aktualisierten Version sind hierfür nur noch zwei Spieler nötig. Damit werden die Runden schneller zustande kommen. Außerdem ist die Performance stabiler, da die Online-Lobbies nicht mehr von den Spielern selbst gehostet werden. Auch der Modus „Terrorist Hunt“wird auf jene dedizierten Servern verlagert.
Voice Chat
Mit dem neuen Update wird auch ein neues Voice Chat-System verwendet. Dieses soll eine klarere und verständlichere Kommunikation ermöglichen, falls ihr keine so schnelle Internetleitung besitzt. Der neue Voice Chat wird erst auf dem PC erscheinen und ausgetestet. Eine Variante für Konsolen folgt.
Neben den beschriebenen Neuerungen gibt es auch zusätzliche Animationen und Bug-Fixes. Die neue Version von Rainbow Six Siege werdet ihr noch heute runterladen können. Hier sind die Patchnotes für Update 2.2.2:
GAMEPLAY
- FIXED–Players are able to place Valkyrie’s Black Eye cameras in a location that provides visibility of the entire Bank map.
- FIXED–Nitro Cells deal no damage when they are thrown against certain types of metal beams.
- FIXED–In some cases, wall reinforcement debris remain floating after being destroyed.
- FIXED–Laser sights reduce the pellet spread of Shotguns.
GAME MODE
- FIXED–Securing can be interrupted by stepping over debris.
- FIXED–Spectating a player moving through the basement of Oregon forces floor switches.
- FIXED–Visual Operator placement glitch when switching from first to third person.
- FIXED–Metallic doors appear orange on Bank.
- FIXED–Data Centers selected by the host is changed when the Dedicated Match begins.
OPERATORS
- FIXED–X-KAIROS destruction does not affect the main section of wall reinforcements.
- FIXED–X-KAIROS pellets can leave floating reinforcement debris.
- FIXED–Glaz’s gadget does not always show enemies when looking through specific angles through windows.
- FIXED–Yokai Drone fails to stick to the ceiling in the Garage of Bank.
LEVEL DESIGN
- FIXED–Carrying the hostage on 2F service stairs causes the hostage to clip through the wall.
- FIXED–Walls on the East and South sides of 2F Break Room are indestructible.
- FIXED–Animation loop when approaching the refrigerator in Cafeteria.
- FIXED–The wall in B Storage Room is missing a reinforcement interaction.
- FIXED–Black Eye’s vision can be blocked by metal bars above the server racks due to missing collision.
- FIXED–Players do not take any damage through EXT High Roof bars.
- FIXED–Attackers are able to climb onto the pink canvas on the top of the building.
- FIXED–Breaching charges placed in 2F VIP Lounge will not break the floor.
- FIXED–Operators clip through the environment in 2F Penthouse.
- FIXED–Rubber banding occurs when entering through the EXT Cantina drone vent.
- FIXED–Players are able to clip through the environment to access unreachable areas.
- FIXED–Players are able to use a shield vaulting exploit to spawn kill Attackers.
- FIXED–Gadgets cannot be placed in CG2F Radio.
- FIXED–Drones remain floating in the air when they jump into the water.
- FIXED–When placing a gadget on some walls, the lighting becomes brighter.
- FIXED–Players are able to vault into unintended areas.
- FIXED–Rubber banding occurs after vaulting through the windows on EXT South Balcony.
- FIXED–Players are able to melee through a wood panel near East Stairs to clearly see the southern door.
- FIXED–Players are able to be killed through an unbreachable walls by going prone on furniture in 2F Fountain.
- FIXED–Twitch’s drone gets destroyed when passing by a rock on EXT Cliffside woods.
- FIXED–A wall in Geisha Room is able to be reinforced from both sides.
- FIXED–Rubber banding occurs when passing between the hostage and the table in 1F Kitchen.
- FIXED–Players can remain stuck after vaulting onto the bar.
- FIXED–When going prone in 2F Bathroom, players will partially clip through the wall.
USER EXPERIENCE
- FIXED–Inviting a player through the Uplay PC client prior to launching the game will not add them to the squad.
- FIXED–Twitch’s Jeanne d’Arc headgear has low-res textures.
- FIXED – The price of the Capitao Loreto Set is incorrect on the Xbox One.
- FIXED – Some of Mute’s headgear appear to have a low level of detail.
- FIXED – NVIDIA Surround option only displays the game on a single monitor.
- FIXED – Rank icons do not always refresh for all party members.
- FIXED – 9x19VSN Kabuto skin clipping error.
- FIXED – Flag of Japan charm has a flickering texture.
- FIXED – Waiting for teammates and waiting for squad messages do not always appear as intended.
- FIXED – Fudgy Bunny appears with a low level of detail.
- FIXED – Some skins on the SMG-11 have a low level of detail.
- FIXED – A typo is present in the Czech subtitles of Kapkan’s intro video.
- FIXED – Watch Dogs charm has anti-aliasing glitches.
- FIXED – Some players are unable to interact with the scoreboard.
- FIXED – Operators from the previous match are sometimes shown in the scoreboard prior to entering the Operator selection screen.