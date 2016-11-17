The Game Awards 2016: Die Nominierten wurden enthüllt
Bald ist es so soweit: Euch erwarten die „The Game Awards 2016“. Jetzt wurden offiziell die Nominierten von dem Veranstalter bekannt gegeben. Einige Favoriten lassen sich jetzt schon herauslesen.
In fast zwei Wochen ist es wieder soweit, die alljährlichen Game Awards finden statt. Um 3 Uhr in der Nacht vom 1. auf den 2. Dezember könnt ihr die Preisverleihung live mitverfolgen. Auf Plattformen wie Youtube, Twitch, Steam, PlayStation Network und noch bei vielen weiteren Broadcastdiensten wird diese spektakuläre Veranstaltung übertragen. Ihr könnt euch auf eine nervenaufreibende Show mit spannenden Enthüllungen freuen.
Wer einen der begehrten Preise bekommt, wurde jetzt von den Verantwortlichen bekanntgegeben. Bekannte Titel wie „Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End“, „Overwatch“ und „Inside“ haben sogar die Möglichkeit, mehrere Preise abzuräumen. Unten seht ihr eine komplette Liste mit allen Kategorien, die von einer Jury ausgewählt worden sind. Auch eine Liste, die von Spielern ausgesucht wurde, ist dabei. Euren Favoriten könnt ihr auf der Webseite der Games Award eure Stimme geben und dadurch zum Sieg verhelfen.
Jury Auswahl
Game of the Year
- Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertaiment)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
- Uncharted 4: A Thiefs End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Studio / Game Direction
- Blizzard (für Overwatch)
- DICE (für Battlefield 1)
- Id Software (für Doom)
- Naughty Dog (für Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End)
- Respawn (für Titanfall 2)
Best Narrative
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Mafia III (Hangar 13 / 2K Games)
- Oxenfree (Night School Studio)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Art Direction
- Abzu (Giant Squid / 505 Games)
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertaiment)
Best Music / Sound Design
- Battelfield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
- Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
- Thumper (Drool)
Best Performance
- Alex Hernandez als Lincoln Clay (für Mafia III)
- Cissy Jones als Delilah (für Firewatch)
- Emily Rosa als Elena (für Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End)
- Nolan North als Nathan Drake (für Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End)
- Rich Summer als Henry (für Firewatch)
- Tory Baker als Sam Drake (für Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End)
Games for Impact Award
- 1979 Revolution (iNK Stories)
- Block`Hood (Plethora Project / Devolver Digital)
- Orwell (Osmotic Studios / Surprise Attack)
- Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)
- That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)
Best Independent Game
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe / Chucklefish Games)
- The Witness (Thekla)
Best Mobile / Handheld
- Clash Royal (Supercell)
- Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
- Severed (Drinkbox Studios)
Best VR Game
- Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive)
- EVE: Valkyrie (CCP Games)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- Res Infinite (Enhance Games)
- Thumper (Drool)
Best Action Game
- Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
- Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
- Gear of War 4 (The Coalition / Microsoft)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Hitman (IO Interactive / Square Enix)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best RPG
- Dark Souls III (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)
- World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Best Fighting Game
- Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios / Mircosoft Studios)
- The King of Fighters XIV (SNK / Atlus USA)
- Pokken Tournament (Bandai Namco Studios / The Pokemon Company)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
Best Family Game
- Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion / Warner Brows. Interactive Entertainment)
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
- Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Skylanders: Imaginators (Toy for Bob / Activision)
Best Strategy Game
- Civilization VI (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)
- Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
- Total War: Warhammer (The Creative Assembly / Sega)
- XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)
Best Sports / Racing Game
- FIFA 17 (EA Canada / EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games / Microsoft Studios)
- MLB The Show 2016 (SIE San Diego Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions / Konami)
Best Multiplayer Game
- Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
- Gears of War 4 (The Coalition / Microsoft Studios)
- Overcooked (Ghost Town Games / Team17 Software)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
Auswahl der Fans
Best eSports Player
- Faker – [Lee Sang-Hyeok] SK Telecom T1, League of Legends
- Coldzera – [Marcelo David] SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Byun-Hyun Woo – Starcraft 2
- Infiltration – [Lee Seeon-woo] Team Razer, Street Fighter V
- Hungrybox – [Juan Debiedma] Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.
Best eSports Team
- SK Telecom T1 – Game: League of Legends
- Wings Gaming – Game: DOTA 2
- SK Gaming
- ROX Tigers – Game: League of Legends
- Cloud 9
Best eSports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
Trending Gamer
- AngryJoeShow
- Boogie2988
- Danny O’Dwyer
- JackSpeticeye
- Lirik
Best Fan Creation
- Project A2MR
- Pokemon Uranium
- Brutal Doom 64
- Endereal: The Shards of Order
Most Anticipated Game
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (BioWare / Electronic Arts)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Welche Kategorie gefällt euch am meisten? Und wer räumt die meisten Preise ab? Habt ihr einen Favoriten?