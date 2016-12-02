The Game Awards: Alle Gewinner in der Übersicht
Neben den ganzen Spieleankündigungen und Gameplayenthüllungen wird schnell mal vergessen, um was es bei den Game Awards eigentlich geht. Denn dort werden die besten Spiele, Persönlichkeiten und Entwickler des Jahres mit einem Preis geehrt. Und damit ihr die Ergebnisse nicht verpasst, stehen die Sieger unten für euch.
Das spannende Event der Game Awards 2016 hat ein Ende gefunden und es wurden zahlreiche Preise verliehen. Die Sieger in den einzelnen Kategorien stehen fest. Neben Gameplay-Videos und erstmalig gezeigten Trailern, die für Aufsehen sorgten, wurden natürlich die verschiedensten Preise verliehen. Für die besten Spiele, Entwickler und Persönlichkeiten gab es Preis abzuräumen.
„Overwatch“ konnte sich in der Kategorie Spiel des Jahres durchsetzen. Starke Konkurrenz war dort vertreten mit „DOOM“, „Inside“,“Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End“ und „Titanfall 2“. Doch „Overwatch“ setzte sich ganz klar durch. Aber nicht nur dort räumte „Overwatch“ Preise ab. Auch in den Kategorien Besten Multiplayer-Spiel und Bestes eSports-Spiel wurde es zum Sieger gekürt.
In der Kategorie Meisterwartetes Spiel hat sich „The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild“ als klarer Sieger entpuppt. Bei den Game Awards wurde zum ersten Mal ein Trailer, sowie das Gameplay-Video zu dem Spiel vorgestellt. Hier findet ihr den entsprechenden Artikel dazu.
Hier sind noch mal alle Kategorien mit den Nominierten aufgelistet. Die Sieger sind durch die dicke Schrift für euch kenntlich gemacht worden.
Game of the Year
- Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
- Uncharted 4: A Thiefs End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Studio / Game Direction
- Blizzard (für Overwatch)
- DICE (für Battlefield 1)
- Id Software (für Doom)
- Naughty Dog (für Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End)
- Respawn (für Titanfall 2)
Best Narrative
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Mafia III (Hangar 13 / 2K Games)
- Oxenfree (Night School Studio)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Art Direction
- Abzu (Giant Squid / 505 Games)
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Uncharted 4:A Thief´s End
Best Music / Sound Design
- Battelfield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
- Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
- Thumper (Drool)
Best Performance
- Alex Hernandez als Lincoln Clay (für Mafia III)
- Cissy Jones als Delilah (für Firewatch)
- Emily Rosa als Elena (für Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End)
- Nolan North als Nathan Drake (für Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End)
- Rich Summer als Henry (für Firewatch)
- Tory Baker als Sam Drake (für Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End)
Games for Impact Award
- 1979 Revolution (iNK Stories)
- Block`Hood (Plethora Project / Devolver Digital)
- Orwell (Osmotic Studios / Surprise Attack)
- Sea Hero Quest (Glitchers)
- That Dragon, Cancer (Numinous Games)
Best Independent Game
- Firewatch (Campo Santo)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Inside (Playdead)
- Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe / Chucklefish Games)
- The Witness (Thekla)
Best Mobile / Handheld
- Clash Royal (Supercell)
- Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Generations (Capcom)
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
- Severed (Drinkbox Studios)
Best VR Game
- Batman: Arkham VR (Rocksteady Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive)
- EVE: Valkyrie (CCP Games)
- Job Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)
- Rez Infinite (Enhance Games)
- Thumper (Drool)
Best Action Game
- Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
- Doom (id Software / Bethesda)
- Gear of War 4 (The Coalition / Microsoft)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Dishonored 2 (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
- Hitman (IO Interactive / Square Enix)
- Hyper Light Drifter (Heart Machine)
- Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief´s End (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best RPG
- Dark Souls III (From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine (CD Projekt RED)
- World of Warcraft: Legion (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Xenoblade Chronicles X (Monolith Soft / Nintendo)
Best Fighting Game
- Killer Instinct Season 3 (Iron Galaxy Studios / Mircosoft Studios)
- The King of Fighters XIV (SNK / Atlus USA)
- Pokken Tournament (Bandai Namco Studios / The Pokemon Company)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
Best Family Game
- Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (TT Fusion / Warner Brows. Interactive Entertainment)
- Pokemon Go (Niantic)
- Ratchet & Clank (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Skylanders: Imaginators (Toy for Bob / Activision)
Best Strategy Game
- Civilization VI (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)
- Fire Emblem Fates (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- The Banner Saga 2 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
- Total War: Warhammer (The Creative Assembly / Sega)
- XCOM 2 (Firaxis Games / 2K Games)
Best Sports / Racing Game
- FIFA 17 (EA Canada / EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 3 (Playground Games / Microsoft Studios)
- MLB The Show 2016 (SIE San Diego Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- NBA 2K17 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (PES Productions / Konami)
Best Multiplayer Game
- Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
- Gears of War 4 (The Coalition / Microsoft Studios)
- Overcooked (Ghost Town Games / Team17 Software)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Titanfall 2 (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
Auswahl der Fans
Best eSports Player
- Faker – [Lee Sang-Hyeok] SK Telecom T1, League of Legends
- Coldzera – [Marcelo David] SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Byun-Hyun Woo – Starcraft 2
- Infiltration – [Lee Seeon-woo] Team Razer, Street Fighter V
- Hungrybox – [Juan Debiedma] Team Liquid, Super Smash Bros.
Best eSports Team
- SK Telecom T1 – Game: League of Legends
- Wings Gaming – Game: DOTA 2
- SK Gaming
- ROX Tigers – Game: League of Legends
- Cloud 9
Best eSports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
Trending Gamer
- AngryJoeShow
- Boogie2988
- Danny O’Dwyer
- JackSpeticeye
- Lirik
Most Anticipated Game
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (BioWare / Electronic Arts)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Leider wurde dieses Video stumm geschaltet auf Grund von Urheberrechten, aber wer es sich trotzdem anschauen mag kann dies gerne tun.