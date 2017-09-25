Tokyo Game Show: Diese Spiele haben abgeräumt

Auf der Tokyo Game Show werden jedes Jahr wieder verschiedene Awards verliehen. Hier werden die Spiele gefeiert, welche mit ihrer Qualität aus der Masse hervorstechen. So wurde beispielsweise The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild zum Spiel des Jahres gekürt. Welche Titel noch vertreten waren erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Die besten Spiele des Jahres
Mittlerweile ist die Tokyo Game Show vorbei und startet 2018 wieder am 20. September. Tradition der Messe ist es, am Ende verschiedene Auszeichnungen für herausragende Spiele zu verleihen. Letztes Jahr konnte sich beispielsweise der exklusiv für Wii U erhältliche Online-Shooter Splatoon zum besten Spiel des Jahres mausern. Auch 2017 geht der Preis wieder an Nintendo. Dieses mal erhält The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild den begehrten Titel. Doch auch andere Spiele wurden für ihre Qualität gelobt. So erhielten beispielsweise auch Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Nier Automata oder Horizon: Zero Dawn Auszeichnungen. Nebenbei wurden auch viele kleinere Projekte geehrt. Eine komplette Aufzählung haben wir hier für euch vorbereitet:
Game of the Year Division
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Grand Award, Award for Excellence
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Award for Excellence
- Final Fantasy XV – Award for Excellence
- Horizon Zero Dawn – Award for Excellence
- Monster Hunter XX: Double Cross – Award for Excellence
- NieR: Automata – Award for Excellence
- Nioh – Award for Excellence
- Overwatch – Award for Excellence
- Persona 5 – Award for Excellence
- Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon – Award for Excellence, Best Sales Award, Global Award Japanese Product
- The Last Guardian – Award for Excellence
- PlayStation VR – Special Award
- FIFA 17 – Global Award Foreign Product
Amateur Division
- Trace Paper, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia – Grand Award, Award for Excellence
- Ultimate Selfy, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia – Award for Excellence, Individual Award
- DOOR, Vantan Game Academy – Award for Excellence
- Paku Roll, International Information Engineer Automobile College – Award for Excellence
- Pixmash, Hal Nagoya – Award for Excellence
- Scarp Factory, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia – Honorable Mention
- Twin Candles, Nihon Kogakuin College – Honorable Mention
- Hesame Pivochan, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia – Honorable Mention
- Pechantet, Hal Osaka – Honorable Mention
Future Division
- City Shrouded in Shadow
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dissidia: Final Fantasy
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Loveplus Every
- Monster Hunter: World
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- The Legend of Heroes: Sen No Kiseki III