Tokyo Game Show: Diese Spiele haben abgeräumt

Auf der Tokyo Game Show werden jedes Jahr wieder verschiedene Awards verliehen. Hier werden die Spiele gefeiert, welche mit ihrer Qualität aus der Masse hervorstechen. So wurde beispielsweise The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild zum Spiel des Jahres gekürt. Welche Titel noch vertreten waren erfahrt ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Die besten Spiele des Jahres

Mittlerweile ist die Tokyo Game Show vorbei und startet 2018 wieder am 20. September. Tradition der Messe ist es, am Ende verschiedene Auszeichnungen für herausragende Spiele zu verleihen. Letztes Jahr konnte sich beispielsweise der exklusiv für Wii U erhältliche Online-Shooter Splatoon zum besten Spiel des Jahres mausern. Auch 2017 geht der Preis wieder an Nintendo. Dieses mal erhält The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild den begehrten Titel. Doch auch andere Spiele wurden für ihre Qualität gelobt. So erhielten beispielsweise auch Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Nier Automata oder Horizon: Zero Dawn Auszeichnungen. Nebenbei wurden auch viele kleinere Projekte geehrt. Eine komplette Aufzählung haben wir hier für euch vorbereitet:

Game of the Year Division

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Grand Award, Award for Excellence

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Award for Excellence

Final Fantasy XV – Award for Excellence

Horizon Zero Dawn – Award for Excellence

Monster Hunter XX: Double Cross – Award for Excellence

NieR: Automata – Award for Excellence

Nioh – Award for Excellence

Overwatch – Award for Excellence

Persona 5 – Award for Excellence

Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon – Award for Excellence, Best Sales Award, Global Award Japanese Product

The Last Guardian – Award for Excellence

PlayStation VR – Special Award

FIFA 17 – Global Award Foreign Product

Amateur Division

Trace Paper, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia – Grand Award, Award for Excellence

Ultimate Selfy, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia – Award for Excellence, Individual Award

DOOR, Vantan Game Academy – Award for Excellence

Paku Roll, International Information Engineer Automobile College – Award for Excellence

Pixmash, Hal Nagoya – Award for Excellence

Scarp Factory, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia – Honorable Mention

Twin Candles, Nihon Kogakuin College – Honorable Mention

Hesame Pivochan, ECC College of Computer and Multimedia – Honorable Mention

Pechantet, Hal Osaka – Honorable Mention

Future Division