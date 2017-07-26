Xbox One: Übersicht über die Abwärtskompatibilität

Alle Spiele mit Abwärtskompatibilität in der Übersicht

Die Liste der Spiele die ihr von eurer Xbox 360 nun auch auf Xbox One spielen könnt wird immer länger. So kann man natürlich auch mal den Überblick verlieren. Wir haben euch hier eine Übersicht zusammengestellt bei denen ihr schnell einsehen könnt ob eure Spiele die ich ihr möglicherweise noch im Regal habt auf eurer getreuen Xbox One laufen. Diese Liste werden wir mit der Zeit immer wieder Aktualisieren um euch auf dem laufenden zu halten. (Momentaner Stand: 26.Juli.2017)

A

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Aegis Wing

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua

Arkanoid Live!

Army of Two

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assault Heroes 2

Asteroids & Deluxe

Astropop

B

Babel Rising

Band of Bugs

Banjo Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie: Schraube locker

Banjo Tooie

BattleBlock Theater

Battlefield 3

Battlefield: Bad Co. 2

Battlestations: Midway

Bayonetta

Beat’n Groovy

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

Bioshock

Bioshock 2

Bioshock Infinite

Blazing Angels: Squadrons of

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

Bloodforge

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge

Bullet Soul

Bullet Soul Infinite Burst

Bully: Scholarship Ed

Burnout Paradise

C

Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures

Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013

Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions

Cabela’s Survival: SoK

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Carcassonne

Cars 2: The Video Game

Castle Crashers

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Castlestorm

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Catherine

Centipede & Millipede

Civilization Revolution

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Commaders: Attack

Condemned

Contra

Counter-Strike: GO

Crazy Taxi

Crystal Defenders

Crystal Quest

Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram

D

Darksiders

Darksiders II

Dark Souls

Dark Void

Daytona USA

de Blob 2

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deathspank T.O.V.

Defense Grid

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Dig Dug

DiRT 3

DiRT Showdown

Discs of Tron

Domino Master

Doom

Doom II

Doom 3 BFG Edition

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon’s Lair

Duck Tales: Remastered

Duke Nukem Manhattan Project

D&D: Chronicles of Mystara

Dungeon Siege III

E

E4

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

Encleverment Experiment

Escape Dead Island

F

Fable II

Fable III

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

Flock!

Forza Horizon

Foul Play

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

FunTown Mahjong

G

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars Evolved

Geometry Wars Evolved²

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved

Ghostbusters

Gin Rummy

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Golden Axe

Golf: Tee It Up!

Go! Go! Break Steady

GTA IV

Grid 2

Gripshift

Guardian Heroes

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

GYRUSS

H

Half-Minute Hero – Super Mega Neo

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

Hard Corps: Uprising

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way

Haunted House

Heavy Weapon

Hexic 2

Hexic HD

Hitman: Absolution

Hydro Thunder

I

I am Alive

Ikaruga

ilomilo

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Interpol

Iron Brigade

J

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

Juju

Jurassic Park: The Game

Just Cause 2

K

Kameo

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days

Killer Is Dead

King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match

L

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LEGO Batman

LEGO Indiana Jones

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars: TCS

Limbo

Lode Runner

Lost Odyssey

LUMINES LIVE!

Luxor 2

M

Madballs Babo: Invasion

Mad Tracks

Magic 2012

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Matt Hazard: BBB

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Meet the Robinsons

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Midway Arcade Origins

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

Military Madness

Mirror’s Edge

Missile Command

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island: SE

Monkey Island 2: SE

Monopoly Plus

Moon Diver

Motocross Madness

Mr. Driller Online

Ms. Splosion Man

Ms. Pac-Man

Mutant Blobs Attack

Mutant Storm Empire

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N

N+

NeoGeo Battle Coliseum

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition

New Rally-X

NiGHTS into dream…

NIN2-Jump

O

Oblivion

OF: Dragon Rising

Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Outland

P

Pac-Man

Pac-Man C.E

Pac-Man CE DX+

Pac-Man Museum

Peggle

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Planets Under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prince of Persia

Pure

Putty Squad

Puzzlegeddon

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Q

QIX++

R

Radiant Silvergun

Rage

Raiden IV

Rainbow Six Vegas

Rainbow Six Vegas 2

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Armageddon

RoboBlitz

Rocket Knight

R-Type Dimensions

Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

S

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row IV

Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

SEGA Bass Fishing

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Shadowrun

Shadow Assault/Tenchu

Shadow Complex

Shadows of the Damned

Shank 2

Shinobi

Shotest Shogi

Shred Nebula

Silent Hill: Downpour

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Skydive

Small Arms

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic CD

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

SoulCalibur

SoulCalibur II HD

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Ark

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders: IG

Spelunky

Splosion Man

SSX

Stacking

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Strania

Street Fighter IV

Stuntman: Ignition

Super Meat Boy

Supreme Commander 2

Syberia

T

3D Ultra Minigolf

The Splatters

Tekken 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold’em

The Cave

The King of Fighters 98

The Maw

The Orange Box

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift

Torchlight

Tour de France 2009

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Trials HD

Toy Story 3

Triggerheart Exelica

Trine 2

Tron: Evolution

U

Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

V

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble In Paradise

W

Wolfenstein 3D

Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3

Word Puzzle

X

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

XCOM: Enemy Within

Z

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge!