Xbox One: Übersicht über die Abwärtskompatibilität
Alle Spiele mit Abwärtskompatibilität in der Übersicht
Die Liste der Spiele die ihr von eurer Xbox 360 nun auch auf Xbox One spielen könnt wird immer länger. So kann man natürlich auch mal den Überblick verlieren. Wir haben euch hier eine Übersicht zusammengestellt bei denen ihr schnell einsehen könnt ob eure Spiele die ich ihr möglicherweise noch im Regal habt auf eurer getreuen Xbox One laufen. Diese Liste werden wir mit der Zeit immer wieder Aktualisieren um euch auf dem laufenden zu halten. (Momentaner Stand: 26.Juli.2017)
A
A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
Aegis Wing
Age of Booty
Alan Wake
Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
Alice: Madness Returns
Alien Hominid HD
Altered Beast
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Aqua
Arkanoid Live!
Army of Two
Assassin’s Creed
Assassin’s Creed II
Assassin’s Creed III
Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
Assassin’s Creed Revelations
Assassin’s Creed Rogue
Assault Heroes 2
Asteroids & Deluxe
Astropop
B
Babel Rising
Band of Bugs
Banjo Kazooie
Banjo Kazooie: Schraube locker
Banjo Tooie
BattleBlock Theater
Battlefield 3
Battlefield: Bad Co. 2
Battlestations: Midway
Bayonetta
Beat’n Groovy
Bejeweled 2
Bejeweled 3
Bellator: MMA Onslaught
Beyond Good & Evil HD
Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
Bioshock
Bioshock 2
Bioshock Infinite
Blazing Angels: Squadrons of
Blood Knights
Blood of the Werewolf
Bloodforge
BloodRayne: Betrayal
Blue Dragon
Bomberman Battlefest
Boom Boom Rocket
Borderlands
Borderlands 2
Bound by Flame
Braid
Brain Challenge
Bullet Soul
Bullet Soul Infinite Burst
Bully: Scholarship Ed
Burnout Paradise
C
Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
Cabela’s Survival: SoK
Call of Duty 2
Call of Duty 3
Call of Duty: Black Ops
Call of Duty: Black Ops II
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Call of Duty: World at War
Call of Juarez Gunslinger
Capcom Arcade Cabinet
Carcassonne
Cars 2: The Video Game
Castle Crashers
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
Castlestorm
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Catherine
Centipede & Millipede
Civilization Revolution
Comic Jumper
Comix Zone
Commaders: Attack
Condemned
Contra
Counter-Strike: GO
Crazy Taxi
Crystal Defenders
Crystal Quest
Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram
D
Darksiders
Darksiders II
Dark Souls
Dark Void
Daytona USA
de Blob 2
Dead Rising 2: Case West
Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
Dead Space
Dead Space 2
Dead Space 3
Dead Space Ignition
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Deathspank T.O.V.
Defense Grid
Deus Ex: Human Revolution
Dig Dug
DiRT 3
DiRT Showdown
Discs of Tron
Domino Master
Doom
Doom II
Doom 3 BFG Edition
Doritos Crash Course
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Age: Origins
Dragon’s Lair
Duck Tales: Remastered
Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
D&D: Chronicles of Mystara
Dungeon Siege III
E
E4
Earthworm Jim HD
Eat Lead
Encleverment Experiment
Escape Dead Island
F
Fable II
Fable III
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fallout 3
Fallout: New Vegas
Far Cry 3
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
Feeding Frenzy
Feeding Frenzy 2
Final Fight: Double Impact
Flashback
Flock!
Forza Horizon
Foul Play
Fret Nice
Frogger
Frogger 2
FunTown Mahjong
G
Galaga
Galaga Legions
Galaga Legions DX
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Gatling Gears
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Geometry Wars Evolved
Geometry Wars Evolved²
Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved
Ghostbusters
Gin Rummy
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
Golden Axe
Golf: Tee It Up!
Go! Go! Break Steady
GTA IV
Grid 2
Gripshift
Guardian Heroes
Gunstar Heroes
Guwange
Gyromancer
GYRUSS
H
Half-Minute Hero – Super Mega Neo
Halo: Reach
Halo: Spartan Assault
Halo Wars
Hard Corps: Uprising
Hardwood Backgammon
Hardwood Hearts
Hardwood Spades
Harms Way
Haunted House
Heavy Weapon
Hexic 2
Hexic HD
Hitman: Absolution
Hydro Thunder
I
I am Alive
Ikaruga
ilomilo
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
Interpol
Iron Brigade
J
Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
Jet Set Radio
Jetpac Refuelled
Joe Danger Special Edition
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joust
Joy Ride Turbo
Juju
Jurassic Park: The Game
Just Cause 2
K
Kameo
Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
Killer Is Dead
King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
L
Lazy Raiders
Left 4 Dead
Left 4 Dead 2
LEGO Batman
LEGO Indiana Jones
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
LEGO Star Wars: TCS
Limbo
Lode Runner
Lost Odyssey
LUMINES LIVE!
Luxor 2
M
Madballs Babo: Invasion
Mad Tracks
Magic 2012
Mars: War Logs
Mass Effect
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Matt Hazard: BBB
Medal of Honor: Airborne
Meet the Robinsons
Mega Man 9
Mega Man 10
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug XX
Midway Arcade Origins
Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
Military Madness
Mirror’s Edge
Missile Command
Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
Monday Night Combat
Monkey Island: SE
Monkey Island 2: SE
Monopoly Plus
Moon Diver
Motocross Madness
Mr. Driller Online
Ms. Splosion Man
Ms. Pac-Man
Mutant Blobs Attack
Mutant Storm Empire
MX vs. ATV Reflex
N
N+
NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
New Rally-X
NiGHTS into dream…
NIN2-Jump
O
Oblivion
OF: Dragon Rising
Omega Five
Operation Flashpoint: Red River
Outland
P
Pac-Man
Pac-Man C.E
Pac-Man CE DX+
Pac-Man Museum
Peggle
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Phantasy Star II
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
Pinball FX
Planets Under Attack
Plants vs. Zombies
Portal 2
Portal: Still Alive
Prince of Persia
Pure
Putty Squad
Puzzlegeddon
Puzzle Quest
Puzzle Quest 2
Puzzle Quest Galactrix
Q
QIX++
R
Radiant Silvergun
Rage
Raiden IV
Rainbow Six Vegas
Rainbow Six Vegas 2
Raskulls
Rayman 3 HD
Rayman Legends
Rayman Origins
Red Dead Redemption
Red Faction: Battlegrounds
Red Faction: Armageddon
RoboBlitz
Rocket Knight
R-Type Dimensions
Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
S
Sacred 3
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row IV
Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max Save the World
Samurai Shodown II
Scarygirl
Scrap Metal
SEGA Bass Fishing
Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
Shadowrun
Shadow Assault/Tenchu
Shadow Complex
Shadows of the Damned
Shank 2
Shinobi
Shotest Shogi
Shred Nebula
Silent Hill: Downpour
Skate 3
Skullgirls
Skydive
Small Arms
Soltrio Solitaire
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Sonic & Knuckles
Sonic CD
Sonic the Fighters
Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
SoulCalibur
SoulCalibur II HD
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Ark
Space Giraffe
Space Invaders: IG
Spelunky
Splosion Man
SSX
Stacking
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Strania
Street Fighter IV
Stuntman: Ignition
Super Meat Boy
Supreme Commander 2
Syberia
T
3D Ultra Minigolf
The Splatters
Tekken 6
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Texas Hold’em
The Cave
The King of Fighters 98
The Maw
The Orange Box
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
Ticket to Ride
TimeShift
Torchlight
Tour de France 2009
Tower Bloxx Deluxe
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers Cold War
Trials HD
Toy Story 3
Triggerheart Exelica
Trine 2
Tron: Evolution
U
Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
Unbound Saga
V
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
Viva Piñata
Viva Piñata: Trouble In Paradise
W
Wolfenstein 3D
Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3
Word Puzzle
X
XCOM: Enemy Unknown
XCOM: Enemy Within
Z
Zuma
Zuma’s Revenge!