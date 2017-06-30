Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017: Alle Angebote in der Übersicht

Heute startete der Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017 auf Xbox Live. Welche Angebote euch genau erwarten, haben wir in einer großen Übersicht dargestellt.

Der Xbox Ultimate Game Sale 2017 lockt mit über 300 Angeboten für Xbox One– und Xbox 360-Besitzer. Auf der Xbox One kommt ihr unter anderem in den Genuss von Spielen des Call of Duty-Franchises, For Honor, Gears of War 4 oder Witcher 3. Das alles mit Rabatten von bis zu 75 Prozent. Die Angebote werden bis zum 10. Juli 2017 verfügbar sein und gelten natürlich nur für Downloads aus dem Xbox Live Store.

Hier die gesamte Übersicht:

Xbox One

Xbox 360