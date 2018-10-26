Call of Duty: Black Ops 4- Der Schwarzmarkt ist angekommen
Heute erschein der Schwarzmarkt für „Call of Duty: Black Ops 4“. Treyarch stellt euch kosmetische Inhalte zu Verfügung.
Activision und der Entwickler Treyarch haben heute ein neues Update für die Xbox-One und die PC-Version des Shooters Black Ops 4 veröffentlicht. Sowohl der Schwarzmarkt als auch das Halloween-Event waren bereits vergangene Woche für die PS4 verfügbar. Jetzt rücken auch die anderen Konsolen nach.
We’re bringing the Black Market back in #BlackOps4 today, first on PS4. Earn free loot and cosmetics to express yourself, including new Tags, Gestures, Outfits, Calling Cards, Stickers, Blackout characters, Signature Weapons, and more.
Full details here: https://t.co/ES5wfyBXVB pic.twitter.com/OuGPmtZd8N
— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) 19. Oktober 2018
Zahlreiche kosmetische Gegenstände stehen euch zur Verfügung. Natürlich gibt’s den Spaß nicht umsonst, ihr müsst eine Menge Spielzeit investieren um euch Skins, Gesten, Tag oder Spezialwaffen zu verdienen. In der ersten Season „Operation: First Strike“ stehen euch eine Vielzahl an Features in 200 Stufen zur Verfügung. Das Halloween-Event mit passenden Inhalten wird voraussichtlich morgen starten. Hier alle Änderungen des Updates in der Übersicht:
General
- Added some missing translations for Black Market and Playlist tiles.
Zombies
- Created two new Public playlists: Classified and Blood of the Dead.
- Removed Aether Playlist.
PC
Blackout
- Resolved an exploit that allowed players to activate the wingsuit frequently using a key from the numerical keypad.
- Resolved an issue that allowed bullets to pass through certain rocks.
Multiplayer
- Resolved an issue that caused a crash when changing weapon Decals in Paintshop.