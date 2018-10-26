Call of Duty: Black Ops 4- Der Schwarzmarkt ist angekommen

Heute erschein der Schwarzmarkt für „Call of Duty: Black Ops 4“. Treyarch stellt euch kosmetische Inhalte zu Verfügung.

Activision und der Entwickler Treyarch haben heute ein neues Update für die Xbox-One und die PC-Version des Shooters Black Ops 4 veröffentlicht. Sowohl der Schwarzmarkt als auch das Halloween-Event waren bereits vergangene Woche für die PS4 verfügbar. Jetzt rücken auch die anderen Konsolen nach.

We’re bringing the Black Market back in #BlackOps4 today, first on PS4. Earn free loot and cosmetics to express yourself, including new Tags, Gestures, Outfits, Calling Cards, Stickers, Blackout characters, Signature Weapons, and more.

Full details here: https://t.co/ES5wfyBXVB pic.twitter.com/OuGPmtZd8N

— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) 19. Oktober 2018