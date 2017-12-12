Call of Duty WWII: Update 1.07 parallel zum Winter-Event veröffentlicht
Parallel zum Winter-Event „Winter Siege“ fährt Entwickler Sledgehammer Games ein Update auf die Spieleserver. Dieses Update beinhaltet hauptsächlich Bugfixes und Verbesserungen für den Ranked-Modus und entfernt viele Exploids.
Entwickler flicken weiterhin undichte Stellen
Neben vielen neuen Waffenskins, einer neuen Karte in der Standardplaylist, neue Lootboxen und neuen Waffen bietet das 12 GB Update (PC) auch viele Bugfixes und Verbindungsverbesserungen. Im Update 1.07 kann man deutlich erkennen, dass die Entwickler auch im Hintergrund am werkeln sind und so das Spiel Stück für Stück angenehmer zu spielen machen.
Über 40 Änderungen und Verbesserungen bringt das neue Update mit sich. Des weiteren ist aus den Patch-Notes herauszulesen, dass Sledgehammer Games am Matchmaker gearbeitet hat und euch nun mit Spielern einer ähnlichen verbesserten MMR in den Krieg schickt.
Die kompletten Patch-Notes haben wir euch unten aufgelistet.
Patch-Notes 1.07
MULTIPLAYER
- Fixed issues relating to disconnects
- Improvements to partying up in custom match
- Fixed various party issues related to crashes and long load screens
- Fixed issue where party members bypass AAR
- Fixed issue where players cannot edit “Force Respawn” game option
- Fixed issue where players first entering MP are unable to select a Division
- Fixed issue where players who assign themselves to spectate in FFA actually load in as a normal player
- Fixed Prestige exploits
- Fixed map exploits on Gibraltar, USS Texas, Pointe du Hoc, Aachen, Sainte Marie du Mont
- Fixed issue allowing players to “frog jump”
- Various splitscreen improvements
- AI behavior improvements in War Mode
- Fixed issue causing error messages when loading out of War Mode matches
- War Mode Operation Neptune in-game UI improvements
- Fixed War Mode issue allowing players to build and destroy buildables outside of the objective zone
- Fixed issue in HC where players are able to steal Care Packages from teammates they kill
- Implemented “3 team kills and you’re kicked” rule in HC
- Fixed issue in HC where team kill deaths count towards KDR
- Fixed UI issue where XP earned from medals was not displaying, leading players to think they were not getting XP
- Fixed UI inaccuracies and general improvements to Divisions menu
- CTF minimap improvements
- Gridiron in-game UI improvements
- Added weapon base name and Division to supply drop cards
- Fixed new item UI
- Added progress bar for “Downloading updates”
- General UI and art fixes and improvements
- Added Mute All and Toggle Mute options in HQ
- Fixed issue where players died instantly after respawning in 1v1 pit
- Fixed issue where players can be killed and/or crash while exiting and entering HQ Firing Range
- Fixed out of world exploits in HQ
- Fixed issue where Orders and Challenges are not tracking properly
- Fixed Contract exploits in HQ
- Fixed issue where players received an incorrect error message when attempting to play a public match for a party larger than six players
- Fixed issue where in public FFA matches where players are kicked for inactivity, no forfeit timer appears for remaining players
- Fixed issue where players who should receive post-match bonuses do not receive them
- Fixed infinite Scorestreak exploit
- Fixed issue where progress for Weekly Orders not tracking
- Fixed audio looping issues after AAR
- Fixed issue where opening supply drops after selecting “Inspect Soldier” or after entering Theater causes loss in functionality
- Fixed issue where M1A1 reticle unlocked at 50 kills, instead of 500 – becomes parity with all other weapons
WEAPON AND SCORESTREAK FIXES
- Fixed issue with fire path of Panzerschreck when aiming for Scorestreaks
- Fixed iron sight alignment on weapon variant for SVT and 1911
- Decreased amount of glare when using heroic shotguns
- Fixed issue with MG-42 VFX
- Fixed ADS fire for MG-42 reticle
- Fixed hip-fire inconsistencies on STG-44 (crouching vs. standing)
- Fixed suppressor VFX
- Fixed issue where Waffe 28 Variant “Soggy” wasn’t attaching sight attachments correctly
- Fixed issues when inspecting weapon and sprinting
- Fixed issue where equipping High Caliber on a rifle blocks player from equipping Steady Aim and Grip
- Improved visibility on Throwing Knife path
RANKED PLAY
- General Ranked Play UI fixes
- Ranked Play UI issues with tracking wins and losses
- General connectivity issues finding Ranked Play matches
- Ranked Play counting towards global stats
- Fixed issue where player loses partial functionality when highlighting player in lobby and then selecting “Find Ranked Game”
- Fixed issue where players are not equipped with the default Scorestreak loadout
- Fixed issue where weapons are able to be leveled up
- Team killing no longer possible
- Explosive delay changed to be 7.5 across all competitive modes
- Implemented Leaderboards
- Fixed MMR discrepancies shown in AAR
- Fixed issue where players are able to start matches with fewer than 8 players
- Fixed issue where players are placed in non-functional lobby
- Fixed issue where players who leave match early do not receive lockout message
- Further optimized matchmaking based on MMR
- Fixed issue where players kicked to HQ from Ranked Play
- Fixed issue preventing players from changing their Basic Training
- Fixed issue where Division loadout does not auto-equip a Lethal/Tactical
- Fixed issue of false “Bronze Star” icon after player backs out of Ranked Play lobby and enters private match
- Added indicators for restricted items
- Fixed issue where lockout times not displaying
- General UI fixes and improvements
- General improvements to player banning in Ranked Play
- Fixed issue that allows players to search for new match while still in one, leading to games loading with less than required number of players
- Fixed issue where players can join lobby of a game that just ended, before every player has been kicked
- Fixed post-match disband issues
- Fixed MMR displaying inaccurately for new players
- Fixed issue where players’ customized loadouts are not populating correctly if weapons or gear were not unlocked in regular MP
CODCASTER
- General CODcaster UI and functionality improvements
GAMEBATTLES
- Implemented all GameBattles modes and maps in Ranked Play
- Fixed issue where winner’s circle was not populating after matches
ZOMBIES
- Fixed freezing in menus
- Implemented Leaderboards
- Fixed issue where players lose all XP upon leaving match
- Fixed issue where players cannot open supply drops after Prestiging
- Fixed error received when joining Zombies through HQ
- Fixed issue where players joining Zombies from MP are sent to empty test space
- Fixed issue where players can create custom Prologue match
- Fixed issue where team-based trophies / achievements now granted to players who joined in progress before the fifth wave
- Improved splitscreen functionality post-match when message “Host Migration Aborted” is displayed
- Fixed general issues with XP gains
- Added progress bar for “Downloading updates”
- General UI fixes and improvements
- General splitscreen fixes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where players could interact with objects when dying as last standing survivor