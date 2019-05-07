Deals with Gold: 07. – 13. Mai: Anthem, Wildlands & Mirror’s Edge

Bioware’s Anthem ist für euch im Angebot

In den dieswöchigen Deals with Gold finden sich Top-Titel wie Anthem, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands oder Mirror’s Edge Catalyst. Vielleicht ist ja etwas für euch dabei!

Xbox One
Spiel Preis in € Rabatt in %
Anthem 46,89 33
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition 15,00 70
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst 5,00 75
GRIP 19,99 50
Forza Motorpsort 7 VIP 4,99 75
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition 6,26 67
Tropico 5 – Complete Collection 9,99 75
Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition 53,99 40
Babylon 2055 Pinball 2,49 50
Boom Ball 1+2+3 Triple Pack 14,99 40
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1 7,99 80
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition 11,99 70
Forza Horizon3 Hot Wheels 5,99 70
Knee Deep 5,99 60
Monster Slayer 4,94 67
NBA 2K19 28,00 60
Nba 2k19 20th Anniversary Edition 40,00 60
Nippon Marathon 7,79 40
Peggle 2 3,00 75
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom 7,49 75
Team17 Indie Heroes Pack 8,47 85
Torquel -Physics Modified Edition 3,99 60
Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition 7,49 75
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil 7,99 60
Zombie Pinball 2,49 50
NBA 2k19 200.000 VC-Pack 39,99 20

Auch bei der Xbox 360 könnt ihr ein paar nette Angebote abstauben.

XBox 360
Spiel Preis in $ Rabatt in %
ArcaniA 2,99 85
Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC 6,69 33
Fantastic Pets 2,99 85
de Blob 2 2,99 85
Farming Simulator 15 – JCB DLC 6,69 33
