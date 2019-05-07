Deals with Gold: 07. – 13. Mai: Anthem, Wildlands & Mirror’s Edge
In den dieswöchigen Deals with Gold finden sich Top-Titel wie Anthem, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands oder Mirror’s Edge Catalyst. Vielleicht ist ja etwas für euch dabei!
|Xbox One
|Spiel
|Preis in €
|Rabatt in %
|Anthem
|46,89
|33
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|15,00
|70
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|5,00
|75
|GRIP
|19,99
|50
|Forza Motorpsort 7 VIP
|4,99
|75
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|6,26
|67
|Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
|9,99
|75
|Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
|53,99
|40
|Babylon 2055 Pinball
|2,49
|50
|Boom Ball 1+2+3 Triple Pack
|14,99
|40
|Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1
|7,99
|80
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
|11,99
|70
|Forza Horizon3 Hot Wheels
|5,99
|70
|Knee Deep
|5,99
|60
|Monster Slayer
|4,94
|67
|NBA 2K19
|28,00
|60
|Nba 2k19 20th Anniversary Edition
|40,00
|60
|Nippon Marathon
|7,79
|40
|Peggle 2
|3,00
|75
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|7,49
|75
|Team17 Indie Heroes Pack
|8,47
|85
|Torquel -Physics Modified Edition
|3,99
|60
|Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition
|7,49
|75
|Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
|7,99
|60
|Zombie Pinball
|2,49
|50
|NBA 2k19 200.000 VC-Pack
|39,99
|20
Auch bei der Xbox 360 könnt ihr ein paar nette Angebote abstauben.
|XBox 360
|Spiel
|Preis in $
|Rabatt in %
|ArcaniA
|2,99
|85
|Farming Simulator 15 – IT Runner DLC
|6,69
|33
|Fantastic Pets
|2,99
|85
|de Blob 2
|2,99
|85
|Farming Simulator 15 – JCB DLC
|6,69
|33