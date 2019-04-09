Deals with Gold – 08. bis 14. April – Overcooked, Dungeons und Worms Battleground

Diese Woche sind wieder einige Spiele in den Deals with Gold im Angebot. Vielleicht ist ja etwas für euch mit dabei! Neben Titel wie Overcooked oder Worms Battleground ist die gesamte The Council – Reihe im Angebot. Also schaut mal im XBox Store vorbei.

 

XBox One
Spiel Preis in € Rabatt
Worms Battleground 6,25 75%
Zombie Army Trilogy 49,99 80%
Alakhine’s Gun n.A. 75%
The Council – Episode 1: The Mad One 1,75 75%
Aven Colony 9,90 67%
Overcooked 5,28 67%
Dungeons 3 12,50 75%
Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron 11,99 20%
Redout: Lightspeed Edition 11,99 70%
Adam’s Venture: Origins 5,99 80%
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut 2,25 85%
Infinite Air with Mark McMorris 7,50 75%
The King’s Bird 13,99 30%
MechaNika 4,49 25%
Reus 3,74 75%
Revenant Dogma 10,49 30%
Steredenn: Binary Stars 6,49 50%
The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek 2,31 67%
The Council – Episode 3: Ripples 3,50 50%
The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges 4,19 40%
The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate 4,68 33%
The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker 7,79 40%
Time Carnage 6,24 50%
Tour de France 2017 10,00 75%
Yonder: the Cloud Catcher Chronicles 20,99 30%
The Grand Tour Game 11,24 25%

 

XBox 360
Spiel Preis in $ Rabatt
Red Faction: Guerrilla 4,99 85%
Hydrophobia 4,99 50%
Disney Universe 7,99 60&
Faery: Legends of Avalon 1,49 80%
Disney Pixar Bolt 5,99 60%
Ion Assault 1,99 80%
JUJU 2,24 85%
Painkiller Hell & Damnation 6,99 85%
Split/Second 7,99 60%
