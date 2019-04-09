Deals with Gold – 08. bis 14. April – Overcooked, Dungeons und Worms Battleground
Diese Woche sind wieder einige Spiele in den Deals with Gold im Angebot. Vielleicht ist ja etwas für euch mit dabei! Neben Titel wie Overcooked oder Worms Battleground ist die gesamte The Council – Reihe im Angebot. Also schaut mal im XBox Store vorbei.
|XBox One
|Spiel
|Preis in €
|Rabatt
|Worms Battleground
|6,25
|75%
|Zombie Army Trilogy
|49,99
|80%
|Alakhine’s Gun
|n.A.
|75%
|The Council – Episode 1: The Mad One
|1,75
|75%
|Aven Colony
|9,90
|67%
|Overcooked
|5,28
|67%
|Dungeons 3
|12,50
|75%
|Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron
|11,99
|20%
|Redout: Lightspeed Edition
|11,99
|70%
|Adam’s Venture: Origins
|5,99
|80%
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
|2,25
|85%
|Infinite Air with Mark McMorris
|7,50
|75%
|The King’s Bird
|13,99
|30%
|MechaNika
|4,49
|25%
|Reus
|3,74
|75%
|Revenant Dogma
|10,49
|30%
|Steredenn: Binary Stars
|6,49
|50%
|The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek
|2,31
|67%
|The Council – Episode 3: Ripples
|3,50
|50%
|The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges
|4,19
|40%
|The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate
|4,68
|33%
|The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
|7,79
|40%
|Time Carnage
|6,24
|50%
|Tour de France 2017
|10,00
|75%
|Yonder: the Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|20,99
|30%
|The Grand Tour Game
|11,24
|25%
|XBox 360
|Spiel
|Preis in $
|Rabatt
|Red Faction: Guerrilla
|4,99
|85%
|Hydrophobia
|4,99
|50%
|Disney Universe
|7,99
|60&
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|1,49
|80%
|Disney Pixar Bolt
|5,99
|60%
|Ion Assault
|1,99
|80%
|JUJU
|2,24
|85%
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation
|6,99
|85%
|Split/Second
|7,99
|60%