Deals with Gold: 15. April – 21. April – Portal Knights, Grid und Slender

portal-knights-wallpaper

Diese Woche findet sich Portal Knights unter den Angeboten

Wieder einmal zeigen wir euch das Beste aus den wöchentlichen Deals with Gold von Microsoft. Dieses mal sind Titel wie Portal Knights, Grid oder Slender dabei.

Das sind die Deals der Woche

Xbox One
Spiel Preis in € Rabatt in %
Portal Knights 10,00 50
Asterix & OBelix XXL 2 29,99 40
Railway Empire 29,99 50
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince 2,49 75
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 9,89 867
Slender: The Arrival 1,49 85
GRID Digital Deluxe 23,99 50
Ethan: der Meteorjäger 2,99 70
8-Bit Armies 18,49 35
AerA 5,99 80
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human 4,94 67
Battlezone Gold Edition 10,49 70
BLEED 3,89 70
Doughlings Arcade 4,89 30
Kuhn Equipment Pack 10,04 33
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – Premium Edition 17,99 70
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – ROPA PACK 7,99 33
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – Season Pass 23,44 33
Infinity Runneer 3,49 50
Mugster 4,94 67
Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection 7,49 50
Ragin Justice 6,49 50
Snake Pass 9,99 50
Soul Axiom 6,24 50

Auch auf der Xbox 360 könnt ihr Angebote abgreifen.

Xbox 360
Spiel Preis in € Rabatt in %
Of Orcs and Men n.A. 80
Disney Pixar Brave 7,99 60
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 4,49 85
Lego Indiana Jones 2 7,99 60
Disney Pixar Cars 2 7,99 60
Bound by Flame 3,99 80
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1 1,49 85
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2 1,49 85
The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3 1,49 85
Notre-Dame: Rekonstruktion auf Basis von Assassin's Creed Daten *Update* Gewinnspiel: Oster-Bastelspaß zum Release von Kirby und das extra magische Garn
Comments