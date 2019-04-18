Deals with Gold: 15. April – 21. April – Portal Knights, Grid und Slender
Wieder einmal zeigen wir euch das Beste aus den wöchentlichen Deals with Gold von Microsoft. Dieses mal sind Titel wie Portal Knights, Grid oder Slender dabei.
Das sind die Deals der Woche
|Xbox One
|Spiel
|Preis in €
|Rabatt in %
|Portal Knights
|10,00
|50
|Asterix & OBelix XXL 2
|29,99
|40
|Railway Empire
|29,99
|50
|Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince
|2,49
|75
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
|9,89
|867
|Slender: The Arrival
|1,49
|85
|GRID Digital Deluxe
|23,99
|50
|Ethan: der Meteorjäger
|2,99
|70
|8-Bit Armies
|18,49
|35
|AerA
|5,99
|80
|The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
|4,94
|67
|Battlezone Gold Edition
|10,49
|70
|BLEED
|3,89
|70
|Doughlings Arcade
|4,89
|30
|Kuhn Equipment Pack
|10,04
|33
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
|17,99
|70
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – ROPA PACK
|7,99
|33
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 – Season Pass
|23,44
|33
|Infinity Runneer
|3,49
|50
|Mugster
|4,94
|67
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection
|7,49
|50
|Ragin Justice
|6,49
|50
|Snake Pass
|9,99
|50
|Soul Axiom
|6,24
|50
Auch auf der Xbox 360 könnt ihr Angebote abgreifen.
|Xbox 360
|Spiel
|Preis in €
|Rabatt in %
|Of Orcs and Men
|n.A.
|80
|Disney Pixar Brave
|7,99
|60
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
|4,49
|85
|Lego Indiana Jones 2
|7,99
|60
|Disney Pixar Cars 2
|7,99
|60
|Bound by Flame
|3,99
|80
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 1
|1,49
|85
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 2
|1,49
|85
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3
|1,49
|85