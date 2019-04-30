Deals with Gold: 29. April bis 5. Mai – NieR: Automata, Hitman 2 und Forza
Wie immer stellen wir euch pünktlich einen Tag nach Veröffentlichung die Microsoft Deals with Gold vor. Dieses Mal sind große Titel wie NieR: Automata, Hitman 2, Borderlands 1 und Forza mit von der Partie.
Das sind eure Deals with Gold
|Xbox One
|Spiel
|Preis in €
|Rabatt in %
|NieR: Automata Become AS GODS Edition
|29,99
|25
|Hitman 2
|35
|50
|Forza Horizon 4 – Erweiterungs-Bundle
|17,49
|50
|The Crew 2 Standard Edition
|21
|70
|Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|17,50
|75
|Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection
|12
|60
|Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Edition
|9,99
|75
|Starepoint Gemini 2
|10,49
|70
|Black Mirror
|5,99
|85
|Borderlands: The Handome Collection
|15
|75
|Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
|20,09
|33
|Coffin Dodgers
|5,99
|50
|Crazy Sports Bundle
|2,99
|60
|Erweiterungspass für Forza Horizon 3
|10,49
|70
|Bundle – FH3 Platinum plus erweiterung
|44,09
|70
|Forza Horizon 4 VIP
|7,99
|60
|Forza Motorsport VIP
|4,99
|75
|Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition
|37,49
|50
|Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
|29,99
|40
|Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition
|44,99
|50
|Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
|24
|60
|Digerati“Made in USSR“ Bundle
|7,25
|67
|Naruto no Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition
|23,75
|75
|Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition
|3,24
|75
|OlliOlli2: XL Edition
|3,24
|75
|Payday2: Crimewave Edition
|19,99
|67
|Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1
|10,09
|80
|Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
|25,99
|35
|Rogue Trooper Deluxe
|7,49
|70
|Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack
|12,59
|70
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords
|17,49
|50
|The Bunnylord Pro Hater Pack
|4,87
|75
|The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
|24
|70
|The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
|30
|70
|The Crew 2 – Season Pass
|20
|50
|Die Zwerge
|5,99
|85
|Turok
|24
|75
|Volgarr die Wikinger
|2,49
|75
|Xbox 360
|Spiel
|Preis in $
|Rabatt in %
|Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
|11,99
|70
|MotoGP 15
|7,49
|85
|Stuntman: Ignition
|2,24
|85
|Borderlands
|7,99
|60
|Farming Simulator 15
|4,99
|75
|Black Knight Sword
|1,49
|85
|Borderlands 2
|7,99
|60
|Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (silver)
|4,99
|50
|Thunder Wolves
|1,49
|85