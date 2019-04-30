Deals with Gold: 29. April bis 5. Mai – NieR: Automata, Hitman 2 und Forza

Wie immer stellen wir euch pünktlich einen Tag nach Veröffentlichung die Microsoft Deals with Gold vor. Dieses Mal sind große Titel wie NieR: Automata, Hitman 2, Borderlands 1 und Forza mit von der Partie.

Das sind eure Deals with Gold

Xbox One
Spiel Preis in € Rabatt in %
NieR: Automata Become AS GODS Edition 29,99 25
Hitman 2 35 50
Forza Horizon 4 – Erweiterungs-Bundle 17,49 50
The Crew 2 Standard Edition 21 70
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker 17,50 75
Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection 12 60
Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields Edition 9,99 75
Starepoint Gemini 2 10,49 70
Black Mirror 5,99 85
Borderlands: The Handome Collection 15 75
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition 20,09 33
Coffin Dodgers 5,99 50
Crazy Sports Bundle 2,99 60
Erweiterungspass für Forza Horizon 3 10,49 70
Bundle – FH3 Platinum plus erweiterung 44,09 70
Forza Horizon 4 VIP 7,99 60
Forza Motorsport VIP 4,99 75
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe Edition 37,49 50
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition 29,99 40
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition 44,99 50
Hitman HD Enhanced Collection 24 60
Digerati“Made in USSR“ Bundle 7,25 67
Naruto no Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition 23,75 75
Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition 3,24 75
OlliOlli2: XL Edition 3,24 75
Payday2: Crimewave Edition 19,99 67
Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1 10,09 80
Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition 25,99 35
Rogue Trooper Deluxe 7,49 70
Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack 12,59 70
Starpoint Gemini Warlords 17,49 50
The Bunnylord Pro Hater Pack 4,87 75
The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition 24 70
The Crew 2 – Gold Edition 30 70
The Crew 2 – Season Pass 20 50
Die Zwerge 5,99 85
Turok 24 75
Volgarr die Wikinger 2,49 75

 

Xbox 360
Spiel Preis in $ Rabatt in %
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel 11,99 70
MotoGP 15 7,49 85
Stuntman: Ignition 2,24 85
Borderlands 7,99 60
Farming Simulator 15 4,99 75
Black Knight Sword 1,49 85
Borderlands 2 7,99 60
Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (silver) 4,99 50
Thunder Wolves 1,49 85
