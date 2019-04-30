Deals with Gold: 29. April bis 5. Mai – NieR: Automata, Hitman 2 und Forza

Deals with Gold: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Battlefield und vieles mehr in dieser Woche

Im Zuge des “Deals with Gold”-Service stehen ab sofort die neusten Angebote für die Xbox One und die Xbox 360 zur Verfügung. Im Moment stehen die Angebote aus dem Ubisoft Haus im Mittelpunkt. Deals with Gold In seinem Blog gab Microsofts Larry Hryb alias Major Nelson bekannt, dass nun im Xbox Store die neuesten “Deals with Gold”-Angebote bereitstehen, wie auch ein neuer Publisher-Sale. In dieser Woche rücken viele Titel von Ubisoft in den Mittelpunkt