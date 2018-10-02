Deals with Gold & Spotlight-Sale: Die Angebote der Woche

Deals-with-Gold_Spotlight-Sale_Die-Angebote-der-Woche

Deals with Gold & Spotlight-Sale: Was holt ihr euch?

Ganz viele neue Angebote kommen auch diesen Dienstag wieder auf uns zu. Auf der Xbox One und der Xbox 360 stehen ab sofort die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Angebote zu Verfügung. Ebenfalls steht auch ein neuer Spotlight-Sale für euch bereit. 

Das Angebot der Woche

Microsofts Larry Hryb alias Marjor Nelson erinnert im hauseigenen Blog darauf hin, dass ab sofort die neuesten Angebote der Woche in Xbox Store zu Verfügung stehen.

Ebenfalls hat Microsoft einen neuen Spotlight-Sale, namens “Pixle Art perfection” gestartet. Der Name sagt alles. Im Rahmen dieses Spotlight-Sales sind ausgewählte Indie-Title heruntergesetzt. Darunter befinden sich Title wie “Stardew Valley”, Moonlighter”, “Hyper Lighter Drifter”, Dead Cells” und viele weitere.

Für “Destiny 2” wurde anlässlich der Veröffentlichten von “Forsaken”, der Expansion-Pass heruntergesetzt. Für Xbox Live Gold-Mitglieder unter euch gibt es den schon für zehn Euro.

Die Angebote, die euch bis Montag den 8. Oktober erwarten haben wir für euch hier auf einen Blick.

Xbox One

Pixle Art Perfection

A Hole New World 30%
Amazing Princess Sarah 50%
AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition 60%
Asdivine Hearts (Xbox Play Anywhere) 35%
Axiom Verge 50%
Bit Dungeon Plus 30%
Bombslinger 33%
Chime Sharp 40%
Dandara 40%
Dead Cells 20%
Death Road to Canada 40%
Deep Ones  (Xbox One X Enhanced) 30%
Don’t Sink 50%
Elliot Quest 40%
FOX n FORESTS 50%
Hyper Light Drifter 50%
Iron Crypticle 60%
Jump Gunners 25%
Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition 25%
Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile 50%
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight 40%
Moonlighter (Xbox Play Anywhere) 25%
NOT A HERO: SUPER SNAZZY EDITION 75%
Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast 25%
Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator 40%
OlliOlli2: XL Edition 75%
Owlboy 40%
Party Hard 50%
Penarium   75%
Phantom Trigger (Xbox Play Anywhere) 50%
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic 60%
Punch Club 50%
Reagan Gorbachev 75%
Serial Cleaner 70%
Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands 25%
Slime-san Superslime Edition 30%
Songbringer Bundle 60%
Stardew Valley 25%
STAY 25%
The Escapists 75%
The Escapists 2 45%
The Escapists: Supermax Edition 75%
The Final Station 50%
The Long Reach 50%
The Z Axis: Continuum 25%
Unit 4 80%
Wizard of Legend (Xbox One X Enhanced) 25%
Xenon Valkyrie+ 50%

DWG

Baja: Edge of Control HD* 80%
Battle Worlds: Kronos* 85%
Black & White Bushido* 50%
Dead Alliance* 70%
Extinction* 60%
Extinction: Deluxe Edition* 70%
Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China * 50%
Furi* 50%
Jotun: Valhalla Edition* 75%
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition* 45%
Pure Farming 2018* 40%
STAR WARS Battlefront II* (Xbox One X Enhanced) 75%
STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition* 85%
Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition* 70%
Torment: Tides of Numenera* 70%
Uncanny Valley* 60%

Spotlight

Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar (Add-On) 100%
Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass (Add-On) 100%
Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass (Add-On) 50%
Overcooked: Gourmet Edition 67%
Overcooked: The Lost Morsel (Add-On) 67%
The Surge (Xbox One X Enhanced) 75%
UFC 3 Nortorious Edition 50%

Xbox 360

DWG

Altered Beast* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Destroy All Humans Path of the Furon* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 75%
Rocket Riot* Arcade 80% DWG
Rotastic Arcade 75%
Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
SINE MORA* Backward Compatible 80% DWG
Things on Wheels Arcade 75%
Thunder Wolves* Arcade 75% DWG
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown* Backward Compatible 67% DWG

Spotlight

Faery: Legends of Avalon Backward Compatible 75%
Rotastic Arcade 75%
Things on Wheels Arcade 75%

 

Forza Horizon 4: Alle Scheunenfunde und -locations im Guide Minecraft: Keine Pläne für einen Nachfolger
Comments