Deals with Gold & Spotlight-Sale: Die Angebote der Woche
Ganz viele neue Angebote kommen auch diesen Dienstag wieder auf uns zu. Auf der Xbox One und der Xbox 360 stehen ab sofort die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Angebote zu Verfügung. Ebenfalls steht auch ein neuer Spotlight-Sale für euch bereit.
Das Angebot der Woche
Microsofts Larry Hryb alias Marjor Nelson erinnert im hauseigenen Blog darauf hin, dass ab sofort die neuesten Angebote der Woche in Xbox Store zu Verfügung stehen.
Ebenfalls hat Microsoft einen neuen Spotlight-Sale, namens “Pixle Art perfection” gestartet. Der Name sagt alles. Im Rahmen dieses Spotlight-Sales sind ausgewählte Indie-Title heruntergesetzt. Darunter befinden sich Title wie “Stardew Valley”, Moonlighter”, “Hyper Lighter Drifter”, Dead Cells” und viele weitere.
Für “Destiny 2” wurde anlässlich der Veröffentlichten von “Forsaken”, der Expansion-Pass heruntergesetzt. Für Xbox Live Gold-Mitglieder unter euch gibt es den schon für zehn Euro.
Die Angebote, die euch bis Montag den 8. Oktober erwarten haben wir für euch hier auf einen Blick.
Xbox One
Pixle Art Perfection
DWG
|Baja: Edge of Control HD*
|80%
|Battle Worlds: Kronos*
|85%
|Black & White Bushido*
|50%
|Dead Alliance*
|70%
|Extinction*
|60%
|Extinction: Deluxe Edition*
|70%
|Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China *
|50%
|Furi*
|50%
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition*
|75%
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition*
|45%
|Pure Farming 2018*
|40%
|STAR WARS Battlefront II* (Xbox One X Enhanced)
|75%
|STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition*
|85%
|Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition*
|70%
|Torment: Tides of Numenera*
|70%
|Uncanny Valley*
|60%
Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar (Add-On)
|100%
|Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass (Add-On)
|100%
|Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass (Add-On)
|50%
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|67%
|Overcooked: The Lost Morsel (Add-On)
|67%
|The Surge (Xbox One X Enhanced)
|75%
|UFC 3 Nortorious Edition
|50%
Xbox 360
DWG
|Altered Beast*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Destroy All Humans Path of the Furon*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Rocket Riot*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|75%
|Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|SINE MORA*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|75%
|Thunder Wolves*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
Spotlight
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|75%
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|75%