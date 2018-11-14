Die Game Awards 2018 – Jetzt könnt ihr abstimmen
Die Nominierten für die Game Awards 2018 sind bekannt mit dabei sind der zweite Teil von Red Dead Redemption, God of War, Celeste und viele mehr. Wir haben alles Wissenswerte, um die Awards zusammengetragen damit ihr gleich abstimmen könnt!
Die großen Spiele Awards 2018
Wie zu erwarten war führen Red Dead Redemption 2 und God of War die Liste der Spiele an die in mehreren Kategorien genannt wurden. Beide Titel sind unter anderem für das Spiel des Jahres 2018 gelistet. Zu den weiteren Titeln die für das Spiel des Jahres nominiert wurden gehören Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Marvel’s Spidy und Monster Hunter: World.
Ab jetzt könnt ihr für eure lieblings Titel stimmen und das geht entweder auf der offiziellen Website, über Amazon Alexa, den Google Assistenten, den Facebook Messenger, den Game Award Discord Kanal, oder über Twitter Direkt Nachricht.
Die Game Award Show die, wie jedes Jahr noch pompöser als die letzte werden soll, gibt es am 7. Dezember um 2:30 auf YouTube, Facebook, Mixer, Steam TV, PSN und Xbox Live zu sehen.
Falls ihr euch noch nicht entscheiden könnt geht es hier zum Beispiel zu unseren Red Dead Redemption 2, oder God of War Tests.
Die Nominierten der Game Awards 2018
Spiel des Jahres
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Bester Fortlaufender Titel
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Beste Game Direction
- A Way Out (Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts)
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Beste Narrative
- Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Beste Art Direction
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
Beste Musik: Präsentiert von Spotify
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games) – Lena Raine
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Bear McCreary
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment) – John Paesano
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment) – Joe Hisaishi
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo) – Yasunori Nishiki
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) – Woody Jackson
Bestes Sounddesign: Präsentiert von Dolby
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
Beste darstellerische Performance
- Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
- Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2
- Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man
Games for Impact (Spiele von künstlerischer, politischer oder kultureller Bedeutung)
- 11-11: Memories Retold (Digixart / Aardman Animations / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories (White Owls / Arc System Works)
Bestes Indie Spiel
- Celeste (Matt Makes Games)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC)
- The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
Bester mobiler Titel
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Lightspeed & Quantum / Tencent Games)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
Bestes VR / AR Spiel
- Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- Firewall: Zero Hour (First Contact Entertianment / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Moss (Polyarc Games)
- Tetris Effect (Resonair / Enhance Games)
Bestes Aktion Spiel
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie / Activision)
- Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Mega Man 11 (Capcom)
Bestes Aktion / Abenteuer Spiel
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft)
- God of War (SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal / Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)
Bestes Rollenspiel
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Level-5 / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Octopath Traveler (Square Enix / Acquire / Nintendo)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (Obsidian Entertainment / Versus Evil)
Bestes Prügelspiel
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Arc SYstem Works)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Arc System Works / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Soulcalibur VI (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V Arcade (Dimps / Capcom)
Bestes Familien Spiel
- Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
- Nintendo Labo (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Overcooked! 2 (Ghost Town Games / Team17)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
- Super Mario Party (NDCube / Nintendo)
Bestes Strategie Spiel
- The Banner Saga 3 (Stoic Studio / Versus Evil)
- Battletech (Harebrained Schemes / Paradox Interactive)
- Frostpunk (11 bit studios)
- Into the Breach (Subset Games)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega CS3 / Sega)
Bestes Sport / Rennspiel
- FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games / Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning / Nintendo)
- NBA 2K19 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions / Konami)
Bestes Mehrspieler Spiel
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch / Activision)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bugnie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Sea of Thieves (Rare / Microsoft Studios)
Beste studentische Spieleproduktion
- Combat 2018 (Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences – Norway)
- Dash Quasar (UC Santa Cruz)
- JERA (Digipen Bilbao, Spain)
- LIFF (ISTART Digital, France)
- RE: Charge (MIT)
Bester Debut Titel
- Donut County (Ben Esposito / Annapurna Interactive)
- Florence (Mountains)
- Moss (Polyarc Games)
- The Messenger (Sabotage Studio)
- Yoku’s Island Express (Villa Gorilla)
Bestes eSports Spiel
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment)
Bester eSports Spieler: Präsentiert von Omen durch HP
- Dominique “SonicFox” McLean (Echo Fox)
- Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
- Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao (Royal Never Give Up)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere)
- Sung-hyeon “JJoNak” Bang (New York Excelsior)
Bestes eSports Team
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Cloud9 (League of Legends)
- Fnatic (League of Legends)
- London Spitfire (Overwatch League)
- OG (DOTA 2)
Bester eSports Coach
- Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu (Cloud9)
- Cristian “ppasarel” Bănăseanu (OG)
- Danny “zonic” Sørensen (Astralis)
- Dylan Falco (Fnatic)
- Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi (Team Vitality)
- Janko “YNk” Paunovic (MiBR)
Bestes eSports Event
- ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
- EVO 2018
- League of Legends World Championship
- Overwatch League Grand Finals
- The International 2018
Bester eSports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Anders Blume
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Paul “RedEye” Chaloner
Bester eSports Moment
- C9 Comeback Win In Triple OT vs FAZE at ELEAGUE Major: Boston 2018
- G2 Beating RNG at the League of Legends World Championship
- KT vs. IG Base Race at the League of Legends World Championship
- OG’s Massive Upset of LGD at the DOTA 2 Finals
- SonicFox Side Switch Against Go1 in Dragon Ball FighterZ at EVO 2018
Content Creator des Jahres
- Lupo
- Myth
- Ninja
- Pokimane
- Willyrex
Lieblingsmomente der Game Awards 2017
- Carol Shaw (Industrie Ikone)
- The Game Awards Orchestra (Performance)
- Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro (Moment)
- Josef Fares (A Way Out) [Fick die Oscars Moment]
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Game of the Year Award)