Die Game Awards 2018 – Jetzt könnt ihr abstimmen

God of War: Konzeptbilder von entfernten Gegnertyp und Vanaheim

Es wurden einige Konzeptbilder von God of War von zwei Designern von Sony Santa Monica veröffentlicht. Dies gewährt den Fans einen Einblick in die Ideen der Macher. Es wurde bekannt, dass ein paar der ursprünglich geplanten Inhalte es nicht in das Spiel schafften. Game Director Cory Barlog gab bekannt, dass man nicht an eine Schaffung von Zusatzinhalten denkt. Deswegen müssen die Spieler wohl noch auf einen weiteren God of War Titel warten. Konzeptbilder Gegnertyp "Drummer" God of W