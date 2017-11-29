Fortnite: Patch 1.9.1 heute online mit jeder Menge Neuerungen

Call of Duty WWII: PC-Version verliert massig Spieler

Seit drei Wochen auf dem Markt und schon ein Tiefschlag. Obwohl es zu Beginn noch gut für Call of Duty WWII aussah, verlor der Shooter in den letzten Tagen um die 20.000 Spieler der PC-Version. Es ist seit Langem wieder eines der besten Call of Duty Spiele, und dennoch sinken die Spielerzahlen. Über 20.000 Spieler haben Call of Duty WWII in der letzten Zeit wieder abgeschrieben, zumindest was die Version am PC angeht. Am Samstag, den 25. November, waren nur 27.828 Spieler aktiv, was lau