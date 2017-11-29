Fortnite: Patch 1.9.1 heute online mit jeder Menge Neuerungen
Ab heute steht euch der neue Patch für Fortnite zur Verfügung. Dieser hebt die Version des Spiels auf 1.9.1 an und bringt einige Neuerungen mit sich.
Nervige Bugs werden ausgemerzt, ein riesen Haufen neuer Waffen kommt ins Spiel und die Unterstützung für die Xbox One X ist endlich am Start. Dieser Patch dürfte einiges bieten, was euch Grund zur Freude liefert. Insgesamt gibt es neun neue Waffen, zu denen unter anderem das Pulsar Gewehr und die Disintegrator Shotgun gehören.
Was genau sich alles geändert und verbessert hat in Fortnite, könnt ihr hier in den englischsprachigen Patchnotes nachlesen.
Fortnite patch notes 1.9.1
GAMEPLAY
- Duo Playlist: Medium Ammo stack increased from 10 to14.
- Squad Playlist: Medium Ammo stack increased from 10 to 18.
- These changes now apply to medium ammo stacks that are found outside of crates and ammo cans.
- The original Rocket Launcher has replaced the Pumpkin Launcher.
- Due to overwhelming popular demand, we have modified the normal Rocket Launcher to support rocket riding.
- The “Outlive” Daily Challenge will no longer count members of your own team.
Bug Fixes
- Players no longer take fall damage when jumping onto a Launch Pad from high elevations.
- Fixed an issue which caused the incorrect animation to play when bouncing on consecutive Launch Pads.
- Corrected the firing and reloading animations for the new Silenced SMG.
- Solved an issue which caused players to take fall damage when getting knocked out of skydive mode (after using a Launch Pad).
- Fixed an incorrect animation that would play when being eliminated while using a Launch Pad.
UI
- Players will now receive a pop-up confirmation before leaving a match if they accept an invite from a teammate that left the same match.
- Updated “Gamepad” to “Wireless Controller” and “Controller” in the menus.
- Daily challenges no longer automatically collect when accepting an invite.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a few localization issues in the Season Shop.
- Rich presence is now properly localized in all languages on all platforms.
- Changing an item in your locker while servers are down will no longer soft-lock the game client.
- Fixed an issue which prevented players from navigating the locker tab after they canceled a submenu.
WORLD
- Environmental bush locations have been changed across the world.
- Bushes will no longer be in different locations on different platforms.
PERFORMANCE
- Reduced hitching by pre-loading additional assets during the loading screen instead of mid-game.
ONLINE
- The “Invite” button on the “Party Finder” may only be pressed once per 2 seconds to prevent accidental friend invite spam.
XBOX
- Fortnite now supports Xbox One X in 4K!
- Fortnite on Xbox One X pushes the game’s visual settings comparable to what you’d see on a PC set to “Epic” quality.
- This includes better-quality reflections (including screen space reflections being enabled); higher quality post processes like motion blur, anti-aliasing, and depth of field; great draw distances; more detailed foliage; shadow casting enabled on more lights and objects; and higher resolution textures and shadows.
- Content is rendered at 80% of 4K and then upsampled to 4K via a high-quality software upsampler. The HUD is rendered in 4K.
- Removed the black artifacts that appear while sprinting on Xbox One.
- Fixed an Xbox One only issue which prevented players from logging in if they signed out and quickly signed back into their Xbox One live account in-game.
PlayStation 4
- If a friend fails to join the party, they will no longer appear to be in party via the PS4 profile and friend’s status.
SAVE THE WORLD GAMEPLAY
Mutant Storms
- The Fortnitemares event has ended and Mutant Storms have returned!
- For every 500 unspent Halloween tickets you will receive a Halloween llama, available in the loot tab.
- Fight the storm and earn tickets from missions up to 10 times per day.
- New Event Quests specific to Mutant Storms have been added.
Vindertech Weapons
- Pulsar – Accurate burst assault rifle.
- Burster – Pistol that fires powerful 3-shot bursts.
- Blazer – Rapid-fire machine pistol.
- Disintegrator – Shotgun that fires balls of plasma.
- Jolter – Energy sniper rifle.
- Blaster – Powerful scoped heavy pistol.
- Slammer – High-speed rocket hammer.
- Sever – Light energy axe with a fast attack speed.
- Slicer – Medium energy sword.
- Players can loot these weapons from event quests and event llamas.
- The amount of Storm Tickets given out by Mutant Storms will now be consistent across all hexes of the same difficulty level.
- Updated the Zapper pistol projectile to no longer inherit the velocity of the character wielding it.
- This weapon is now more reliable and accurate.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which caused some of green hexes to not award XP.
UI
- Updated Rocket Hammer descriptions to be consistent across all rarities and tiers.
- Improved controller navigation in the Options menu.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue which caused the Ninja icons to be tiny.
STABILITY
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when closing the game.