Fortnite: Update bringt neue Falle und Nvidia Shadow Play ins Spiel

Sea Of Thieves: Closed Beta startet demnächst für alle Insider

Vor einigen Monaten starteten die Entwickler von Rare das sogenannte "Insider"-Programm. Wer sich vor dem 1. Dezember 2017 dafür angemeldet hat, darf an der Closed Beta von Sea Of Thieves am Ende diesen Monats mitmachen. Sea Of Thieves Urlaub in der Karibik Sea Of Thieves ist ein Piraten-Koop-Multiplayer-Spiel. Der Titel wurde in der Unreal Engine 4 entwickelt und wird Crossplay zwischen PC und Xbox unterstützen. Als Gruppe erkundet ihr die See und die vielen dazugehörigen Inseln voller S