Game Awards 2018: Alle Sieger auf einen Blick
Die Gewinner der Game Awards 2018 stehen fest. Auch das Spiel des Jahres steht jetzt fest. Hier findet ihr eine ganze Liste der Sieger.
Zum 36. Mal fanden die Golden Joystick Awards statt. Eine Fachjury aus Videospielredaktionen wählte im Vorfeld die Gewinner. Ihr konntet als Spieler auch selber mitbestimmen.
God of War und Fortnite räumen ab
Die meisten Preise räumte das Action-Adventure God of War von Sony und den Santa Monica Studios ab. Epic Games erhielt für Fortnite: Battle Royale den Preis für das beste Spiel des Jahres und dem besten kompetitiven Spiel. Das meist erwartete Spiel des Jahres ist Cyberpunk 2077 von CD Projekt RED.
Red Dead Redemption 2 geht nicht leer aus
Im Vorfeld der Preisverleihung konntet ihr für alle Spiele abstimmen, die bis Ende Oktober 2018 erschienen sind. Auch Red Dead Redemption 2, dassa am 26. Oktober 2018 auf den Markt kam stand zur Auswahl. Leider konnte der Titel Fortnite im Kampf um das Spiel des Jahres nicht schlagen, aber erhielt dafür den Critics Choice Award. Hier eine Liste der Preisträger in der Übersicht:
- Best Storytelling – God of War
- Best Competitive Game – Fortnite Battle Royale
- Best Cooperative Game – Monster Hunter: World
- Best Visual Design – God of War
- Best Indie Game – Dead Cells
- Best Audio – God of War
- Still Playing Award – World of Tanks
- Best Performer – Bryan Dechart (as Connor from Detroit: Become Human)
- Esports Game of the Year – Overwatch
- Best VR Game – The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim VR
- Studio of the Year – SIE Santa Monica Studio
- Best New Streamer / Broadcaster – Bryan Dechart and Amelia Rose Blaire
- Mobile Game of the Year – PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile
- PC Game of the Year – Subnautica
- PlayStation Game of the Year – God of War
- Xbox Game of the Year – Forza Horizon 4
- Nintendo Game of the Year – Octopath Traveler
- Breakthrough Award – Unknown Worlds
- Most Wanted Game – Cyberpunk 2077
- Critics Choice Award – Red Dead Redemption 2
- Lifetime Achievement – Hidetaka Miyazaki (FromSoftware)
- Outstanding Contribution – Xbox Adaptive Controller
- Ultimate Game of the Year – Fortnite Battle Royale