Game Awards 2018: Alle Sieger auf einen Blick

ingame Podcast #0: Demon’s Souls und Dark Souls

Blut, Schweiß und Tränen! Viel davon ist in den letzten Tagen in unserer Redaktion geflossen. Der Grund? Die Pilot-Folge unseres ingame-Podcasts! Seien es streikende Technik, umgeworfene Suppenschüsseln oder amoklaufende Putzfrauen, die während der Aufnahmen plötzlich anfangen einarmig mit Tellern zu jonglieren - "you name it, we have it!". Doch nach einer gut fünfstündigen Aufnahme und vielen, vielen Tagen des Zurechtrimmens ist es nun endlich vollbracht: Eine Runde ausladendem Klönschnacks in Reinkultur! Das neue Podcast-Format wollen wir feierlich mit dem Spiel Dark Souls und dessen Quasivorgänger Demon's Souls einleiten. Zwei Titel, die zumindest einen Teil unserer Redaktion unheimlich packen konnten und nicht allzu schnell wieder loszulassen scheinen. In fast drei Stund