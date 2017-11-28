Horizon Zero Dawn: Update 1.45 fixt einige Probleme
Ab sofort steht ein neuer Patch für Horizon Zero Dawn bereit. Dieser fühlt gleich mehreren Fehlern auf den Zahn und hebt die Version des Spiels auf 1.45 an.
Guerrilla Games löst mit dem neuen Update für Horizon Zero Dawn nicht nur eine Vielzahl an Problemen, sondern bringt auch Verbesserungen ins Spiel. Betroffen ist allerdings nicht nur das Hauptspiel, sondern auch die frisch erschienene Erweiterung „The Frozen Wilds“.
In den Patchnotes könnt ihr noch einmal nachlesen, was genau sich alles verbessert hat.
Solltet ihr das Spiel noch nicht besitzen, könnt ihr ab dem 6. Dezember die Complete Edition erwerben, die zusammen mit einigen Extras und dem Add-On erscheint.
Patchnotes for Horizon Zero Dawn
PATCH SUMMARY
- Fixed an issue where players could not create a New Game+ loadout from the pause menu.
- Fixed an issue where Bluegleam resources would carry over to New Game+.
- Fixed an issue where the Insulated Outfit Weave could not be obtained.
- Fixed an issue where the campfires in The Frozen Wilds would not stay lit after reloading.
- Added a ‘Dismount Strike’ counter to the progression page and fixed an issue where it would not allow the user to get 100% completion.
- Fixed an issue where The Frozen Wilds hints would appear to users that did not own the DLC.
- Fixed an issue where two datapoints from The Frozen Wilds could become unobtainable.
- Fixed several issues with icons not showing up for collectables, and icons displaying the wrong locations for enemies or quest points of interests for “The Frozen Wilds”.
- Fixed an issue where the ‘First Bluegleam Trade’ trophy would not unlock when buying certain items.
- Fixed several geometry issues in the world where Aloy could get stuck in The Frozen Wilds.
- Fixed several issues where the user could skip areas of the world and cause progression issues.
- Fixed an issue where the Icerail tutorial would not progress when using the Adept version of the weapon.
- Fixed several graphics issues in The Frozen Wilds.
- Fixed several dialog and subtitle issues in The Frozen Wilds. • Several animations and cutscenes improvements in The Frozen Wilds.
- Several balancing tweaks to outfits and weapons.
- Several balancing tweaks to encounters in The Frozen Wilds.
- Several fixes to the buddies and enemy A.I. in The Frozen Wilds.
- Several progression and crash fixes.
- Performance improvements.
- General improvements.
GENERAL FIXES
- Fixed an issue where players were not able to create a New Game+ loadout after completing the game.
- Fixed an issue where the Insulated Outfit Weave would not be present at its set location.
- Fixed an issue where Skill Points would still be visible when the player had all skills unlocked.
- Fixed an issue at the Charger site near Song’s Edge, where there was a chance that Chargers would not spawn at the site when visiting the area.
- Fixed an issue at the Scorcher site, where there was a chance that only Scrappers would spawn at the site when visiting the area.
- Fixed an issue where fast traveling to the Longnotch icon would put Aloy on top of a tent.
- Fixed an issue where the campfires in The Frozen Wilds would not stay lit after being activated and reloading.
- Fixed an issue in the loadings screens, where hints for The Frozen Wilds would be displayed even without the DLC installed.
- Fixed an issue with the Banuk Icerail tutorial where the tutorial would not progress when a player used the Adept version the Banuk Icerail.
- Fixed an issue where players were able to carry over Bluegleam to a New Game+ save, after creating a New Game+ loadout when they had Treasure Boxes with Bluegleam in their inventory.
- Fixed an issue in the Machine Catalogue in Aloy’s Notebook where the ‘Sources’ lists for loot would not be updated with the new machines from The Frozen Wilds.
- Added a counter for ‘Dismount Strikes’ in the Combat Statistics in Aloy’s Notebook.
- Fixed an issue where Ikrie’s Challenge would count towards the percentage of game completion of the base game.
- Fixed an issue that some players experienced where their Ghost Level experience value was displayed as a negative number after reaching level 60.
- Various visual improvements in The Frozen Wilds.
- Various improvements to geometry in The Frozen Wilds.
- Fixed various issues in cinematics in The Frozen Wilds.
- Fixed an issue that players experienced where Aloy would talk about Bluegleam too often. These callouts have been reduced and will not occur when Aloy is inside any buildings.
- Fixed various issues with other callouts in The Frozen Wilds.
- Updates to the credits of The Frozen Wilds.
- Fixed various issues with in-game text, subtitles and localization.
QUESTS: The Shaman’s Path
- Fixed an issue in “The Shaman’s Path” where the Frostclaw would not get stunned after overriding the Control Tower.
- Fixed an issue in “The Shaman’s Path” where sections of Ourea’s Retreat had extended periods without background music.
- Fixed an issue in “The Shaman’s Path” where the waypoint finder would lead the player a long way around when falling down the jump under the helipad.
QUESTS: For the Werak
- Fixed an issue in “For The Werak” where in certain the of one of the damaged Frostclaws would swap.
QUESTS: Firebreak
- Fixed an issue in “Firebreak” that some players experienced where the Frostclaw would jump through the door when taking Aratak’s Path.
- Fixed an issue in “Firebreak” where the datapoint icons would not show up on the compass until the player used their Focus at least once.
QUESTS: The Forge of Winter
- Fixed an issue in “The Forge of Winter” where Aloy will be blasted off the floating crates if her idle hanging animation plays when passing over the broken vent.
- Fixed an issue in “The Forge of Winter” where Aratak and Ourea would not follow you past the bridge of the Recycling Area after the player backtracked within the Cauldron.
- Fixed an issue in “The Forge of Winter” where Aratak and Ourea would remain stationary after the second Control Tower is destroyed when battling the daemonic Fireclaw.
- Fixed an issue in “The Forge of Winter” with the animations of the Fireclaw while fighting it near the Cauldron Core.
- Fixed an issue in “The Forge of Winter” in Ourea’s Retreat, where two icons of CYAN could be seen on the user’s compass.
QUESTS: Waterlogged
- Fixed various issues in “Waterlogged” with the water in the Greycatch.
- Fixed an issue in “Waterlogged” where Aloy would pry open the door with Sylens’ spear, even when the player doesn’t have this spear yet.
- Fixed an issue in “Waterlogged” with Gildun’s positioning to close the first sluice gate.
QUESTS: Ikrie’s Challenge
- Fixed an issue in “Ikrie’s Challenge” where the rolling logs would not respawn when attempting the trial again.
ACTIVITIES: Hunting Grounds
- Fixed an issue in “Weapons for the Lodge” where players would experience the quest log not being updated correctly after clearing one of the trials in the Snowchants Hunting Ground in The Frozen Wilds.
COLLECTABLES
- Fixed an issue where Animal Figurine icons were missing from the interior maps in The Frozen Wilds.
- Fixed an issue where a Bluegleam icon was missing from the exterior map for Bluegleam in the Drone Hangar.
ECONOMY
- Fixed an issue where players reported that they would not be able to buy every outfit in the game, as there were not enough slots. You can now get all outfits with a fully upgraded Outfits Satchel and the ‘Hoarder’ skill unlocked.
- Fixed a cosmetic issue in the Banuk Werak Chieftain outfit.
- Fixed a UI issue where the ‘Master’ Adept versions of outfits would have the same name as the ‘Heavy’ Adept versions in New Game +.
- Fixed an issue where the Banuk Ice Hunter Heavy would provide more protection than the Adept version of this outfit, while they both have the same resistance stats.
- Fixed an issue with the Shield-Weaver outfit, which would not work correctly if Aloy was damaged by two damage types or explosions.
- Fixed an issue where the shard value for spear mods would be inconsistent.
MACHINES
- Fixed various damage issues on edge-case scenarios for the Fireclaw and Frostclaw, which could lead to more than the intended damage.
TROPHIES
- Fixed an issue with the “First Bluegleam Trade” trophy. This would not unlock if a players bought an Adept version of one of the new outfits from The Frozen Wilds.
PROGRESSION ISSUES FIXES
- Fixed several issues that some people experienced with geometry in The Frozen Wilds. Players could leave the intended play area and get stuck, blocking progression.
QUESTS: Firebreak
- Fixed an issue in “Firebreak” that some players experienced, where Aloy could get pushed through the Cauldron door when fighting the Daemonic Scorcher.
- Fixed an issue in “Firebreak” that some players experienced, where killing the Daemonic Scorcher near the Cauldron door could cause the option to open the door to be hidden by the option to search the Scorcher.
QUESTS: The Forge of Winter
- Fixed an issue in “The Forge of Winter” that some players experienced, where killing the Daemonic Fireclaw near the Cauldron Core could cause the option to override the Cauldron Core to be hidden by the option to search the Fireclaw.
QUESTS: Waterlogged
- Fixed an issue in “Waterlogged” that some players experienced, where in certain situations Aloy could not pull up on the ladder after solving the Flow Puzzle.
- Fixed an issue in “Waterlogged” that some players experienced, where some ladders could lose their functionality, blocking progression.
- Fixed an issue in “Waterlogged” that some players experienced, where fast-traveling out of the Greycatch from the top of the counterweight would block progression of this quest.
- Fixed an issue in “Waterlogged” that some players experienced, where Gildun would disappear after completing the optional puzzle and walking through the unlocked doorway.
QUESTS: Frontier Justice
- Fixed an issue in “Frontier Justice” that some players experienced, where if the player fast traveled away after completing the first ‘Follow the tracks’ objective and before completing the second objective, there would be no quest marker.
QUESTS: Ikrie’s Challenge
- Fixed an issue in “Ikrie’s Challenge” that some players experienced. If the player died on the second attempt after having received Gold the first time, the objective would be missing from the quest objective log.
QUESTS: The Claws Beneath
- Fixed an issue in “The Claws Beneath” where the game would not auto save when killing the Claws Beneath before accepting the quest through Umnak.
ACTIVITIES: Bandit Camps
- Fixed an issue in the Stone Yield Bandit Camp that some players experienced, where the Bandit Camp leader would already be dead without the player killing it, blocking progression.
COLLECTIBLES
- Fixed an issue with datapoints ‘Induced Coma’ and ‘The Swarm’. These datapoints could not be collected after completing “The Forge of Winter”.
PERFORMANCE AND CRASH FIXES
- Fixed various performance issues.
- Fixed various crash issues.