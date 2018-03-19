Kingdom Come Deliverance: Patch 1.3 jetzt auf PS4 und Xbox One verfügbar

Die Entwickler des Warhorse Studios arbeiten mit Hochdruck an der Behebung der zahlreichen Fehler in ihrem Mittelalter-RPG Kingdom Come Deliverance. Nun ist Patch 1.3 offiziell veröffentlicht worden.

Der umfangreiche Patch 1.3 ist bereits vor einigen Tagen für den PC erschienen. Jetzt erhalten auch Konsoleros das umfangreiche Update. So erhalten Spieler endlich das lange geforderte Feature beim Beenden des Spiels speichern zu können. Auch schon oft eingefordert wurde die Verbesserung des Taschendiebstahls und des Schlösserknackens. Dem haben sich die Entwickler nun auch endlich angenommen.

Patches 1.3. (numbering might differ) for @PlayStation and @Xbox are online! We fixed more than 300 quest bugs, improved the lockpicking, pickpocketing and many more! Patch 1.4 is in the pipeline. And now go and beat those Cumans in #KingdomComeDeliverance! pic.twitter.com/tKQfSIu62c

— Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) 16. März 2018