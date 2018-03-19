Kingdom Come Deliverance: Patch 1.3 jetzt auf PS4 und Xbox One verfügbar
Die Entwickler des Warhorse Studios arbeiten mit Hochdruck an der Behebung der zahlreichen Fehler in ihrem Mittelalter-RPG Kingdom Come Deliverance. Nun ist Patch 1.3 offiziell veröffentlicht worden.
Kingdom Come Deliverance: Patch 1.3 jetzt live
Der umfangreiche Patch 1.3 ist bereits vor einigen Tagen für den PC erschienen. Jetzt erhalten auch Konsoleros das umfangreiche Update. So erhalten Spieler endlich das lange geforderte Feature beim Beenden des Spiels speichern zu können. Auch schon oft eingefordert wurde die Verbesserung des Taschendiebstahls und des Schlösserknackens. Dem haben sich die Entwickler nun auch endlich angenommen.
Patches 1.3. (numbering might differ) for @PlayStation and @Xbox are online! We fixed more than 300 quest bugs, improved the lockpicking, pickpocketing and many more! Patch 1.4 is in the pipeline. And now go and beat those Cumans in #KingdomComeDeliverance! pic.twitter.com/tKQfSIu62c
— Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) 16. März 2018
Um die 300 Fehler wurden außerdem behoben, die das Vorankommen in Quest erschwert hat. Neben den zahlreichen Fehlerbehebungen wurde auch an der Performance geschraubt, so dass Konsolen Spieler nun eine flüssigere Bildrate genießen können.
Alle Fehler sind damit sicher noch nicht behoben worden, aber es ist schon mal ein Schritt in die richtige Richtung. Außerdem Arbeiten die Entwickler bereits an Update 1.4, womit wir weitere Bugfixes und Verbesserungen erwarten können.
Die vollständigen Patchnotes zu Version 1.3 sind folgend für euch aufgelistet:
- The game now has Save and Exit feature.
- Saving is much more robust and saves won’t get corrupted even if the game crashes while saving.
- Performance improved
- LoD switching tweaked, reducing pop-in and improving texture streaming.
- Stuttering in some areas reduced.
- Slightly smoother framerate on Vsync 30. (Consoles and some PCs)
- Improved lockpicking
- New interface design makes it much easier to hold the sweet spot while turning the lock.
- Easy and Very Easy trunks are now easier to lockpick when playing with controller. (Mouse difficulty unchanged)
- Improved pickpocketing
- You will no longer get caught if you stop at the beginning of the minigame. (Unless someone sees you)
- The risk indicator is now much more precise. When green, you are sure not to get caught.
- Alchemy bench will no longer shoot you into the air.
- The last quest with Lord Capon is now visible on the map when he is ready to assign it to you.
- Guards won’t frisk you so often.
- Your horse shouldn’t get stuck when jumping fences.
- Horse items are cleaned along with player items in bathhouses.
- You can see when looking at a bed whether it will save your game.
- You can sleep on beds without having to sit down first.
- Levelling up stealth by sneaking past enemies is more consistent.
- Sneaking past sleeping NPCs is now easier.
- Some easily accessible trunks with extremely good loot have been removed.
- Cave mushrooms can now be found in many other damp places.
- You can no longer autocook potions that you haven’t brewed by hand at least once before.
- German voiceovers will no longer cut off in mid-sentence in cutscenes.
- Late game player strength tweaked
- Some combat perks that were unintentionally overpowered were tuned down.
- Weapons scale less with high-level stats.
- It should now be much harder to kill high-level enemies with one hit. (Unless they’re helmetless. Stupid Runt…)
- Other combat system tweaks
- „Untargeted attack“ exploit fixed.
- Enemy combat archery AI improved.
- Guards now react to combat more aggressively.
- And many other minor tweaks.
- (PC only) It is now possible to select different types of anti-aliasing.
- (PC only) It is now possible to set VSync to 30 or 60, or disable it completely.
- (PC only) Steam Cloud saving enabled.
- And over 300 other fixes in various quests.
- Improved CPU load balancing – better performance.
- Turkish subtitles added.