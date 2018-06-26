Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Nintendo-Labo Toy-Con-Unterstützung veröffentlicht
Mit einem neuen Update ist das Bastel-Set ab sofort kompatibel mit dem beliebten Rennspiel Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. In Zukunft möchte Nintendo öfter Toy-Con-Sets für Spiele der Handheld-Konsole verfügbar machen.
Der Lenker als Controller
Im Multi-Set von Nintendo Labo ist neben anderen Sets auch ein Motorradlenker im Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit vorhanden. Durch das aktuelle Update bei Mario Kart 8 Deluxe könnt ihr eure Joy-Cons in den Lenker aus Pappe und eure Konsole oben einstecken und schon lässt sich der Lenker unterwegs zusammen mit Mario auf den Rennstrecken als Controller nutzen.
Im Trailer seht ihr, wie ihr das Motorrad im TV-Modus oder im Handheld-Modus mit dem Konsolen-Bildschirm nutzen könnt. Damit ist Mario Kart 8 Deluxe der Vorreiter unter den Spielen von Nintendo, die mit Papp-Bauteilen der Labo-Reihe kompatibel sind.
Neuerungen des Updates Version 1.5
- Now supports the use of the Toy-Con Motorbike from Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit.
- You can now set whether or not to use the Toy-Con Motorbike from the Toy-Con settings in the top menu.
- At the screen right before the game begins, please set the Joy-Con inside the Toy-Con Motorbike.
- When using the Toy-Con Motorbike, the camera will look over the character’s shoulder, increasing immersion.
- Press the downward directional button to play with normal view again.
- Addressed an issue where, after setting up a tournament, the “Search by code” feature would stop functioning.
- Addressed an issue that made it impossible for a player to proceed after colliding with a Star Thwomp.
- The latest update data is needed to play matches online.
- Once you have downloaded the latest update data, you will no longer be able to play “Local Wireless” and “LAN Play” matches with other players who have not downloaded this data.