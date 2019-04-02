Deals With Gold: Viele Horror Titel im Angebot (01.04.2019 bis 07.04.2019)

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 fÃ¼r 2020 angekÃ¼ndigt!

15 Jahre nach dem ersten Teil von Bloodlines haben Entwickler Hardsuit Labs und Publisher Paradox Interactive nun endlich den Nachfolger zu ihrem Rollenspiel-Hit Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines angekÃ¼ndigt. Das Spiel sei in Arbeit und soll 2020 das Licht, oder die Dunkelheit, der Welt erblicken. Als Vampir durch Seattle Bloodlines 2 wird erneut ein Action-RPG und spielt in der nordamerikanischen Stadt Seattle, die im Stil der World of Darkness gestaltet wurde. Wir werden als Vampir in