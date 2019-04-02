Deals With Gold: Viele Horror Titel im Angebot (01.04.2019 bis 07.04.2019)

Xbox: Diese Angebote warten vom 01. bis 04. April auf euch

Die wÃ¶chentlichen Angebote fÃ¼r Xbox Spieler sind erneut erschienen, neben bekannten Titeln wie GTA V, dem Farming Simulator oder Trials Rising kommen dieses Mal vor allem Horror-Fans auf ihre Kosten. Besonders Fans der Spiele Dead by Daylight, Outlast und The Escapist kÃ¶nnen diese Woche gÃ¼nstig an ihre Lieblingstitel herankommen.

Deals with Gold: AusgewÃ¤hlte Angebote in der Ãœbersicht

Wer eine Xbox besitzt und sich nach gÃ¼nstigen Spielen umschaut kann sich auf bis zu 80% reduzierte Spiele freuen. Wir haben euch wie immer eine Auswahl der besten Angebote zusammengestellt.

Xbox One
Spiel Preis Rabatt
101 Ways to Die 3,99$ 60%
Amnesio: Colllection 17,99$ 40%
Dead Alliance 10,00$ 75%
Dead Alliance: Mulitplayer Edition 6,25$ 75%
Dead by Daylight: Mulitplayer Edition 4,00$ 50%
Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us 17,99$ 40%
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition 15,00$ 50%
Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter 4,00$ 50%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online 19,60$ 25%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online 36,4$ 75%
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 10,04$ 30%
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 37,49 $ 25%
Friday the 13th:: The Game 15,99$ 25 %
Gang Beasts 5,00$ 75%
Layers of Fear 4,99 $ 75%
Limbo 14,85$ 67 %
Outlast 3,99$ 80%
Outlast: Whistleblower 1,79$ 80%
Outlast: Bundle of Terror 6,24$ 75%
The Escapist & The Escapist: The Walking Dead 6,50$ 75%
The Escapists DLC Bundle 2,50$ 75%
The Escapist 5,00$ 75%
The Escapist: Alcatraz 0,75$ 75%
The Escapist: Duct Tapes Are Forever 1,12$ 75%
The Escapist: Escape Game 5,00$ 75%
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition 8,40 75%
Trials Rising 24,99$ 20%

 

