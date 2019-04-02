Deals With Gold: Viele Horror Titel im Angebot (01.04.2019 bis 07.04.2019)
Die wÃ¶chentlichen Angebote fÃ¼r Xbox Spieler sind erneut erschienen, neben bekannten Titeln wie GTA V, dem Farming Simulator oder Trials Rising kommen dieses Mal vor allem Horror-Fans auf ihre Kosten. Besonders Fans der Spiele Dead by Daylight, Outlast und The Escapist kÃ¶nnen diese Woche gÃ¼nstig an ihre Lieblingstitel herankommen.
Deals with Gold: AusgewÃ¤hlte Angebote in der Ãœbersicht
Wer eine Xbox besitzt und sich nach gÃ¼nstigen Spielen umschaut kann sich auf bis zu 80% reduzierte Spiele freuen. Wir haben euch wie immer eine Auswahl der besten Angebote zusammengestellt.
|Xbox One
|Spiel
|Preis
|Rabatt
|101 Ways to Die
|3,99$
|60%
|Amnesio: Colllection
|17,99$
|40%
|Dead Alliance
|10,00$
|75%
|Dead Alliance: Mulitplayer Edition
|6,25$
|75%
|Dead by Daylight: Mulitplayer Edition
|4,00$
|50%
|Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us
|17,99$
|40%
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|15,00$
|50%
|Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter
|4,00$
|50%
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online
|19,60$
|25%
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online
|36,4$
|75%
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
|10,04$
|30%
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19
|37,49 $
|25%
|Friday the 13th:: The Game
|15,99$
|25 %
|Gang Beasts
|5,00$
|75%
|Layers of Fear
|4,99 $
|75%
|Limbo
|14,85$
|67 %
|Outlast
|3,99$
|80%
|Outlast: Whistleblower
|1,79$
|80%
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
|6,24$
|75%
|The Escapist & The Escapist: The Walking Dead
|6,50$
|75%
|The Escapists DLC Bundle
|2,50$
|75%
|The Escapist
|5,00$
|75%
|The Escapist: Alcatraz
|0,75$
|75%
|The Escapist: Duct Tapes Are Forever
|1,12$
|75%
|The Escapist: Escape Game
|5,00$
|75%
|Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|8,40
|75%
|Trials Rising
|24,99$
|20%