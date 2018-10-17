PlayStation Store: Halloween-Angebot-über 100 Spiele
Auch zu diesem Halloween stehen wieder viele Angebote in PlayStation Store bereit. Also können wir auch dieses Mal viele Spiele mit Rabatt bekommen.
Rabatte Rabatte
Im PlayStation Store haben die verantwortlichen von Sony Interactive Entertainment dieses Jahr wieder ein Umfangreiches Halloween Angebot zu Verfügung gestellt. Wir können über 100 Spiele mit Rabatt kaufen.
Bis zum 2. November können ihr also spiele wie “Dark Souls 3”, Bloodborne”, “The Evil Within 2”, “DOOM” oder auch “Fallout 4” mit einem guten Rabatt bekommen. Weiterhin können ihr euch auch spiele wie “Davil May Cry” oder “Metro” holen, um euch auf die neuen Ableger, die Anfang des Jahres kommen ein zu stimmen.
Damit ihr wisst was euch erwartet, hier die ganze Übersicht. Allerdings kann es einige der Spiele nicht im deutschen Store gibt.
Die Halloween-Angebote des PlayStation Stores
A
- ADVENTURE TIME: PIRATES OF THE ENCHIRIDION
- Agony
- Alien: Isolation
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection
- Alien Shooter
- Arizona Sunshine
B
- Bedlam: the game by Christopher Brookmyre
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
- BioShock: The Collection
- Blackwood Crossing
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Bloody Zombies
C
- Call of Duty Black Ops III: Zombies Chronicles (add-on)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles (game)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe Edition (game)
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Claire: Extended Cut
D
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS III
- DARK SOULS III – Deluxe Edition
- DARK SOULS III – Season Pass
- DARK SOULS III : The Ringed City
- DARK SOULS III: Ashes of Ariandel
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death
- DEAD AHEAD: ZOMBIE WARFARE
- DEAD AHEAD: ZOMBIE WARFARE – Circus Pack
- DEAD AHEAD: ZOMBIE WARFARE – SWAT Bundle
- DEAD AHEAD: ZOMBIE WARFARE -Epic Military Pack
- Dead Alliance
- Dead by Daylight : The SAW Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: CURTAIN CALL Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Leatherface
- Dead by Daylight: Shattered Bloodline
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- Dead by Daylight: The HALLOWEEN Chapter
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- DEAD RISING
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle
- Doodle Devil
- Doodle Devil & Alien Shooter
- DOOM
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- DOOM VFR
- Dying Light
- Dying Light Season Pass
- Dying Light The Bozak Horde
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- DYING: Reborn
- DYING: Reborn PSVR
- DYING: Reborn Ultimate Bundle
- Dead Cells
E
F
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- Fallout 4: Automatron
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
- Furi
- Furi Definitive Edition
G
H
- Here They Lie
- Hidden Agenda
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition Upgrade (D…
- Hotel Transylvania
- How to Survive 2
K
L
- Late Shift
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Seas…
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares Original Soundtrack
- Little Nightmares Secrets of The Maw Expansion …
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time
M
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
N
O
P
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Pixel Gear
- Plague Inc: Evolved
- Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes
- Prey
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
R
- Raid Mode: Throwback Map Pack
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
- Resident Evil 4
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.1
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Banned Footage Vol.2
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
S
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bun…
- Slender: The Arrival
- SOMA
- Strange Brigade
- Strange Brigade Digital Deluxe
T
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead…
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within Season Pass
- The Evil Within 2
- The Inpatient
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Persistence
- The Raven Remastered
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series
U
V
W
- Weeping Doll
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital D…
X