PlayStation Store lockt mit Preisschlagern im Januar!

Gewinnspiel: God of War-Code zum Spiel plus Goodies

Guter Rutsch ins neue Jahr? Mit den Angeboten im PlayStation Store für den Januar 2019 ist das überhaupt gar kein Problem. Eine Vielzahl an Titel für PS4, PS3, PS Vita, PS VR sind stark reduziert.

Große Nummern, kleines Geld

Wenn ihr in der Vorweihnachtszeit zugeschlagen habt, werdet ihr euch jetzt wahrscheinlich ärgern. Unter den Angeboten im PlayStation Store sind auch einige Spielehits aus dem Jahr 2018.  Das Spiel des Jahres: „God of War „wird nur 29,99 Euro kosten. Auch der vermutlich stärkste Konkurrent „Red Dead Redemption 2“ könnt ihr euch in der Special- für 74,79 Euro und der Ultimate-Edition für 89,99 Euro holen. Weitere große Titel wie Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition“ (79,99 Euro), „Battlefield V“ (34,99 Euro), „FIFA 19“ (34,99 Euro), „Marvel’s Spider-Man“ (39,99 Euro), „Call of Duty: Black Ops 4“ (45,49 Euro) warten natürlich auch auf euch.

Eine Auswahl an Angeboten in der Übersicht:

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

M

O

P

R

S

T

W

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - Alle Maps in der Übersicht Ingame Adventskalender 2018 - Türchen 21
Comments