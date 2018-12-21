PlayStation Store lockt mit Preisschlagern im Januar!
Guter Rutsch ins neue Jahr? Mit den Angeboten im PlayStation Store für den Januar 2019 ist das überhaupt gar kein Problem. Eine Vielzahl an Titel für PS4, PS3, PS Vita, PS VR sind stark reduziert.
Große Nummern, kleines Geld
Wenn ihr in der Vorweihnachtszeit zugeschlagen habt, werdet ihr euch jetzt wahrscheinlich ärgern. Unter den Angeboten im PlayStation Store sind auch einige Spielehits aus dem Jahr 2018. Das Spiel des Jahres: „God of War „wird nur 29,99 Euro kosten. Auch der vermutlich stärkste Konkurrent „Red Dead Redemption 2“ könnt ihr euch in der Special- für 74,79 Euro und der Ultimate-Edition für 89,99 Euro holen. Weitere große Titel wie Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition“ (79,99 Euro), „Battlefield V“ (34,99 Euro), „FIFA 19“ (34,99 Euro), „Marvel’s Spider-Man“ (39,99 Euro), „Call of Duty: Black Ops 4“ (45,49 Euro) warten natürlich auch auf euch.
Eine Auswahl an Angeboten in der Übersicht:
A
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Der Fluch der Pharaonen
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Die Verborgenen
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
B
- Battlefield V
- BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Borderlands 2 Ultimate Edition
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
- Borderlands 2
- Bound
- Bravo Team
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
C
- Call of Cthulhu
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crisis On the Planet of the Apes
D
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Full Game
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS III
- DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
- Dead Cells
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Déraciné
- Destiny 2: Forsaken – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- DMC Defintive Edition
- DOOM VFR
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES
- DRAGON QUEST HEROES II Digital Explorer’s Edition
- DRAGON QUEST XI: ECHOES OF AN ELUSIVE AGE
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
E
F
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 5 – Season Pass
- Far Cry 5 Deluxe Pack
- Farming Simulator 18
- Farpoint
- FIFA 19
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Complete Edition
- FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION
- Final Fantasy IX
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster
- FOR HONOR Marching Fire Edition
- Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite – Standard to Deluxe Upgrade
- FRANTICS
G
- Gang Beasts
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Goat Simulator
- God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
- Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Guacamelee! 2
H
- Headmaster
- Here They Lie
- Hidden Agenda
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
I
J
K
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Knowledge is Power: Decades
L
M
- Madden NFL 19
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition
- Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Metal Gear Survive
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- MLB The Show 18 Digital Deluxe Edition
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
- Moss
- MotoGP 18
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
M
O
P
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered
- Patapon Remastered
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night
- Persona 5
- PixelJunk Monsters 2
- PixelJunk VR Dead Hungry
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Polybius
- Prison Architect: PlayStation 4 Edition
- PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019 LEGEND EDITION
- Project CARS 2
- Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin
R
- Rayman Legends
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Rez Infinite
- Robinson: The Journey
- Rocket League
S
- Salary Man Escape
- Secret of Mana
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shenmue I & II
- Sonic Mania
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- STREET FIGHTER V ARCADE EDITION
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R
- SUPERHOT
T
- Tacoma
- Taiko No Tatsujin: Drum Session!
- TEKKEN 7
- That’s You!
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection
- The Jak and Daxter Trilogy
- The Last of Us – Left Behind
- The Sims 4
- The Surge
- The Unfinished Swan
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
- Ticket to Ride
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
- TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Track Lab
- Trials of the Blood Dragon