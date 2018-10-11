Red Dead Redemption 2: Trophäen-Leak
Wo kommt das denn her? Im Web ist eine Liste der Trophäen von „Red Dead Redemption 2“ aufgetaucht. Sollte die Liste wirklich echt sein, erwarten euch 52 Trophies.
In Zwei Wochen wird „Red Dead Redemption 2“ veröffentlicht. Heute ist eine Trophäen-Liste aufgetaucht, die zurzeit durchs Netz geistert. Insgesamt könnten 52 Trophäen auf warten euch.
Veröffentlicht wurde die Übersicht von einem Nutzer auf psnpfrofiles.com. Offenbar hatte er schon vorab Zugriff auf das Western-Spiel. Dem vermeintlichen Leak zufolge gibt es drei Gold-, vier Silber- und 44 Bronze-Trophäen. Bronze erhaltet ihr nach meist nach dem Abschluss eines Kapitels. Nachfolgende haben wir alles Trophäen für euch aufgelistet:
Bronze
- Back in the Mud – Complete Chapter 1.
- Just a Scratch – Complete ‚Enter, Pursued by a Memory‘.
- To Greener Pastures – Complete Chapter 2.
- Settling Feuds – Complete Chapter 3.
- Washed Ashore – Complete Chapter 4.
- No Traitors – Complete Chapter 5.
- Third Time Lucky – Complete ‚Goodbye, Dear Friend‘.
- Friends With Benefits – Complete a Companion Activity in each camp.
- Hobby Horse – Play all mini games.
- Breaking and Entering – Recover the stash from 4 homesteads.
- Cowboy Builder – Complete ‚A New Jerusalem‘.
- Artificial Intelligence – Discover the fate of Marko Dragic.
- Take From the Rich – Rob or loot $250.
- Give to the Poor – Donate $250 to the gang tithing box.
- Pony Up – Spend $5000 across all shops.
- Extreme Personality – Reach maximum or minimum Honor level.
- Western Stranger – Complete 10 Stranger mission strands.
- Bountiful – Survive 3 days holding a bounty of $250 in all states.
- Paying Respects – Find the graves of each of your fallen companions.
- Errand Boy – Deliver 5 camp companion item requests.
- It’s Art – Find a permanent home for the squirrel statue.
- Self Sufficient – Craft 30 unique items in Story Mode.
- Skin Deep – Skin every species of animal in Story Mode.
- Zoologist – Study every animal across all states in Story Mode.
- It was THIS Big! – Catch a fish weighing at least 16 lbs (7.3 kg).
- Grin and Bear it – Survive 18 bear attacks and kill the bear each time in Story Mode.
- Trusty Steed – Reach max bonding level with a horse.
- Breakout – Red Dead Online: Complete the Intro.
- Series Major – Red Dead Online: Take part in a Series.
- Gun For Hire – Red Dead Online: Accept 10 Free Roam missions from characters around the world.
- Eventful – Red Dead Online: Play 5 Free Roam Events.
- Buckle Up – Red Dead Online: Achieve 5 gold belt buckles from awards.
- The Real Deal – Red Dead Online: Achieve MVP 3 times (in a round with at least 4 players).
- Horses for Courses – Red Dead Online: Concurrently own 5 horses.
- Getting Started – Red Dead Online: Reach Rank 10.
- Locked and Loaded – Upgrade each available component for a single sidearm or longarm weapon.
- Home Comforts – Red Dead Online: Purchase 5 camp improvements.
- Non-Regulation – Red Dead Online: Craft 25 pieces of ammunition.
- Posse Up – Red Dead Online: Form a Persistent Posse.
- Master Craftsman – Red Dead Online: Craft 20 items (excluding ammo).
- Butchered – Red Dead Online: Sell 20 items to the Butcher.
- Picked to Perfection – Red Dead Online: Pick 25 Herbs.
- Strength in Numbers – Red Dead Online: Complete a Free Roam mission as part of a Posse with at least 2 members.
- All’s Fair – Red Dead Online: Successfully counter a rival Posse’s Free Roam mission.
Silber
- Redemption – Complete ‚Red Dead Redemption‘.
- Lending a Hand – Complete all optional Honor story missions.
- Gold Rush – Earn 70 Gold Medals in Story missions.
- Collector’s Item – Complete one of the Collectable strands.
Platin und Gold
- Endless Summer – Complete the Epilogue.
- Best in the West – Attain 100% completion.
- Notorious – Red Dead Online: Reach Rank 50.
- Platinum – Legend of the West – Legend of the West
Erscheinen wird „Red Dead Redemption 2“ am 26. Oktober 2018 für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One.