Red Dead Redemption 2: Trophäen-Leak

Battlefield V: Erster Blick auf Basis-Soldaten und deutsche Kompanie

DICe zeigt auf Wunsch der Community die deutsche Kompanie und einen Basis-Soldaten von dem WW2-Shooter Battlefield V. Die Kompanie DICE kommt den Forderungen der Community in Sachen Aussehen der deutschen Ingame-Kompanie nach. Produzent Ryan McArthur setzte zwei Tweets ab die zum einen die reguläre deutsche Kompanie zeigen und zum anderen seine persönliche Kompanie, die ausschließlich aus Frauen besteht. Lots of questions about the company and customization, so I thought I would sho