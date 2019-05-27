Release-Liste Juni: Alle Games in der Übersicht

Xbox: Deals with Gold 28.05. – 03.06.2019: Tekken 7 und Dark Souls

Diese Woche finden sich einige Schätze wie Tekken 7 oder Dark Souls: Remastered in den Deals with Gold von Xbox Xbox One Spiel Preis in € Rabatt in % Tekken 7 25 50 Yooka-Laylee 9,99 75 Dark Souls: Remastered 27,99 30 Stories: The Path of Destinies 10,49 30 Ages of Mages: the last keeper 9,59 20 39 Days to Mars 11,99 20 Rad Rogers 6,59 67 Call of Cthulhu 13,74 75 Cyber Complex 5,99 40 DayD: Through Time 3,9