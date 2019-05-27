Release-Liste Juni: Alle Games in der Übersicht

Was kommt auf euch zu?

Wir haben uns mal angeschaut, welche Spiele euch kommenden Monat erwarten werden. Neben Rennspielen (F1, Crash Team Racing) und einer Reihe Action-Adventures könnt ihr auch auf den Point & Click Klassiker “Leisure Suit Larry” gespannt sein. Einige Highlights werden wir in nächster Zeit genauer unter die Lupe nehmen und für euch testen. Freut euch drauf!

Juni 2019: Das sind die wichtigsten Game-Releases

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane
Genre Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler EKO Software
Release 04.06.2019
Plattform PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis ab 49,99 €

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr – Dragon Age

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr – Dragon Age
Genre Online-Rollenspiel
Entwickler ZeniMax Online Studios
Release 04.06.2019
Plattform PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis 59,99 €

The Savior’s Gang

The Savior’s Gang
Genre Roque-like Action-Adventure
Entwickler Catness Game Studios
Release 04.06.2019
Plattform Ps4, Xbox One
Preis 3,99 € (PC)

Slay the Spire

Slay the Spire
Genre Denk- & Ratespiel
Entwickler Megacrit
Release 06.06.2019
Plattform Nintendo-Switch
Preis 20,99 € (PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2
Genre Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler Nihon Falcom Corp.
Release 07.06.2019
Plattform PS4
Preis 39,99 €

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Battle Worlds: Kronos
Genre Rundenstrategie
Entwickler King Art Games
Release 11.06.2019
Plattform Nintendo-Switch
Preis 29,99 €

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot (DLC)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot
Genre Rollenspiel
Entwickler Warhorse Studios
Release 11.06.2019
Plattform PS4, Xbox One
Preis  12,00 €

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
Genre Point & Click
Entwickler CrazyBunch
Release 13.06.2019
Plattform PS4, Nintendo Switch
Preis 36,99 €

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Genre Action-Adventure
Entwickler 505 Games
Release 16.06 (PC, PS4), 18.06 (Xbox One), 25.06 (Nintendo Switch)
Plattform PC, Ps4, Xbox One, Nintendo-Switch
Preis 39,99 €

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Genre Rennspiel
Entwickler Beenox
Release 21.06.2019
Plattform PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Preis 39,99 €

Samurai Shodown

Samurai Shodown
Genre Beat ’em up
Entwickler SNK Corporation
Release 25.06.2019
Plattform PS4, Xbox One
Preis 59,99 €

Judgment

Judgment
Genre Action-Adventure
Entwickler Ryu ga Gotoku Studio
Release 25.06.2019
Plattform PS4
Preis 49,99 €

We. The Revolution

We. The Revolution
Entwickler Polyslash
Release 25.06.2019
Plattform PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo-Switch
Preis 19,99 €

Redeemer

Redeemer
Genre Action
Entwickler Sobaka
Release 25.06.2019
Plattform PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Preis 38,99 €

The Sinking City

The Sinking City
Genre Action
Entwickler Frogwares Game Development
Release 27.06.2019
Plattform PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis 59,99 €

F1 2019

F1 2019
Genre Rennspiel
Entwickler Codemasters
Release 28.06.2019
Plattform PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis 46,99 €

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2
Genre Puzzlespiel
Entwickler Nintendo
Release 28.06.2019
Plattform Nintendo Switch
Preis 59,99 €

