Release-Liste Juni: Alle Games in der Übersicht

Was kommt auf euch zu?
Wir haben uns mal angeschaut, welche Spiele euch kommenden Monat erwarten werden. Neben Rennspielen (F1, Crash Team Racing) und einer Reihe Action-Adventures könnt ihr auch auf den Point & Click Klassiker “Leisure Suit Larry” gespannt sein. Einige Highlights werden wir in nächster Zeit genauer unter die Lupe nehmen und für euch testen. Freut euch drauf!
Juni 2019: Das sind die wichtigsten Game-Releases
Warhammer: Chaosbane 2]
[ The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr – Dragon Age 2]
[ The Savior’s Gang]
[ Slay the Spire]
[ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2]
[ Battle Worlds: Kronos]
[ Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot]
[ Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry]
[ Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night]
[ Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled]
[ Samurai Shodown]
[ Judgment]
[ We. The Revolution]
[ Redeemer]
[ The Sinking City]
[ F1 2019]
[ Super Mario Maker 2]
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Genre
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler
EKO Software
Release
04.06.2019
Plattform
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis
ab 49,99 €
The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr – Dragon Age
The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr – Dragon Age
Genre
Online-Rollenspiel
Entwickler
ZeniMax Online Studios
Release
04.06.2019
Plattform
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis
59,99 €
The Savior’s Gang
The Savior’s Gang
Genre
Roque-like Action-Adventure
Entwickler
Catness Game Studios
Release
04.06.2019
Plattform
Ps4, Xbox One
Preis
3,99 € (PC)
Slay the Spire
Slay the Spire
Genre
Denk- & Ratespiel
Entwickler
Megacrit
Release
06.06.2019
Plattform
Nintendo-Switch
Preis
20,99 € (PC)
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 2
Genre
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler
Nihon Falcom Corp.
Release
07.06.2019
Plattform
PS4
Preis
39,99 €
Battle Worlds: Kronos
Battle Worlds: Kronos
Genre
Rundenstrategie
Entwickler
King Art Games
Release
11.06.2019
Plattform
Nintendo-Switch
Preis
29,99 €
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot (DLC)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot
Genre
Rollenspiel
Entwickler
Warhorse Studios
Release
11.06.2019
Plattform
PS4, Xbox One
Preis
12,00 €
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry
Genre
Point & Click
Entwickler
CrazyBunch
Release
13.06.2019
Plattform
PS4, Nintendo Switch
Preis
36,99 €
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Genre
Action-Adventure
Entwickler
505 Games
Release
16.06 (PC, PS4), 18.06 (Xbox One), 25.06 (Nintendo Switch)
Plattform
PC, Ps4, Xbox One, Nintendo-Switch
Preis
39,99 €
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Genre
Rennspiel
Entwickler
Beenox
Release
21.06.2019
Plattform
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Preis
39,99 €
Samurai Shodown
Samurai Shodown
Genre
Beat ’em up
Entwickler
SNK Corporation
Release
25.06.2019
Plattform
PS4, Xbox One
Preis
59,99 €
Judgment
Judgment
Genre
Action-Adventure
Entwickler
Ryu ga Gotoku Studio
Release
25.06.2019
Plattform
PS4
Preis
49,99 €
We. The Revolution
We. The Revolution
Entwickler
Polyslash
Release
25.06.2019
Plattform
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo-Switch
Preis
19,99 €
Redeemer
Redeemer
Genre
Action
Entwickler
Sobaka
Release
25.06.2019
Plattform
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Preis
38,99 €
The Sinking City
The Sinking City
Genre
Action
Entwickler
Frogwares Game Development
Release
27.06.2019
Plattform
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis
59,99 €
F1 2019
F1 2019
Genre
Rennspiel
Entwickler
Codemasters
Release
28.06.2019
Plattform
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis
46,99 €
Super Mario Maker 2
Super Mario Maker 2
Genre
Puzzlespiel
Entwickler
Nintendo
Release
28.06.2019
Plattform
Nintendo Switch
Preis
59,99 €
