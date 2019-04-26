Release-Liste Mai 2019: Alle Games in der Übersicht

Die besten Games des kommenden Monats

Wir haben für euch die spannendsten Games für PS4, XBox One, Nintendo Switch und PC rausgesucht, die uns diesen Mai erwarten. Zu den Highlights zählen unter anderem das post-postapokalyptische Rage 2, der schnellste Igel der Welt mit Team Sonic Racing oder der atmosphärische Geheimtipp A Plague Tale: Innocence. Die wichtigsten Spiele Releases findet ihr in unserer Übersicht.

Mai 2019: Das sind die wichtigsten Games Releases

Steel Division 2

Steel Division 2
Genre Echtzeit-Strategie
Entwickler Eugen Systems
Release 02.05.2019
Plattform PC
Preis 39,99 €

Life is strange 2

Life is Strange 2
Genre Adventure
Entwickler Dontnod Entertainment
Release 09.05.2019
Plattform PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis 7,99 €

Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row: The Third
Genre 3rd-Person-Shooter
Entwickler Volition Incorporated
Release 10.05.2019
Plattform Nintendo-Switch
Preis 31,99 €

Red out

Red out
Genre Rennspiel
Entwickler 34bigthings
Release 12.05.2019
Plattform Nintendo-Switch
Preis tba

A Plague Tale: Innocence

 Plague Tale: Innocence
Genre Action Adventure
Entwickler Asobo Studios
Release 14.05.2019
Plattform PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis 46,99 €

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
Genre Ego-Shooter
Entwickler Rebellion
Release 14.05.2019
Plattform PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo-Switch
Preis 39,99 €

Rage 2

Rage 2
Genre Ego-Shooter
Entwickler Bethesda Software
Release 14.05.2019
Plattform PS4, Xbox One, PC
Preis 64,99 €

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
Genre Action Adventures
Entwickler Ubisoft Material
Release 21.05.2019
Plattform Nintendo Switch
Preis 39,99 €

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4
Genre Action-Adventure
Entwickler Capcom
Release 21.05.2019
Plattform Nintendo-Switch
Preis 29,99 €

Observation

Observation
Genre Puzzlespiel
Entwickler No Code
Release 21.05.2019
Plattform PC, PS4
Preis 24,99 €

Team Sonic Racing

Team Sonic Racing
Genre Rennspiel
Entwickler Sumo Digital
Release 21.05.2019
Plattform PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo-Switch
Preis 36,99 €

Resident Evil Remastered

Resident Evil Remastered
Genre Action-Adventure
Entwickler Capcom
Release 21.05.2019
Plattform Nintendo-Switch
Preis 29,99 €

Resident Evil Zero

Resident Evil Zero
Genre Action-Adevntures
Entwickler Capcom
Release 21.05.2019
Plattform Nintendo-Switch
Preis 29,99 €

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Total War: Three Kingdoms
Genre Strategiespiel
Entwickler Creative Assembly
Release 23.04.2019
Plattform PC
Preis 59,99 €

Dollhouse

Dollhouse
Genre Horror-Adventure
Entwickler Creazn
Release 24.05.2019
Plattform PC, PS4
Preis 35,99 €

Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland

Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland
Genre JRPG
Entwickler Tecmo Koei Holdings
Release 24.05.2019
Plattform PS4, Nintendo-Switch
Preis 54,99 €

Among the Sleep

Among the Sleep
Genre Adventure
Entwickler Krillbite Studio
Release 29.05.2019
Plattform Nintendo
Preis 29,99 €

Home Sweet Home

Home Sweet Home
Genre Horror-Adventure
Entwickler Yaggdrazil Group
Release 31.05.2019
Platttform PS4, PSVR
Preis 29,99 €

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane
Genre Action-RPG
Entwickler Bigben Interactive
Release 31.05.2019
Plattform PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis 49,99 €

