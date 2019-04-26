Release-Liste Mai 2019: Alle Games in der Übersicht

Days Gone: Kampfsystem und Waffen im Guide

Days Gone bietet dem Spieler eine bunte Vielzahl an Waffen. Von Nahkampfwaffen wie Messern bis zu Fernkampfwaffen wie Pistolen und Gewehren ist alles dabei. In unserem Guide zu Waffen und dem Kampfsystem bringen wir euch alles bei, was es in Days Gone in puncto Zombiegemetzel zu wissen gibt. Upgrades und Reparaturen Waffen in Days Gone haben sowohl eine Haltbarkeit als auch Upgrademöglichkeiten. Verliert eure Waffe an Haltbarkeit, müsst ihr sie reparieren. Je weiter eine Waffe geupgr