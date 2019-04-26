Release-Liste Mai 2019: Alle Games in der Übersicht

Die besten Games des kommenden Monats
Wir haben für euch die spannendsten Games für PS4, XBox One, Nintendo Switch und PC rausgesucht, die uns diesen Mai erwarten. Zu den Highlights zählen unter anderem das post-postapokalyptische Rage 2, der schnellste Igel der Welt mit Team Sonic Racing oder der atmosphärische Geheimtipp A Plague Tale: Innocence. Die wichtigsten Spiele Releases findet ihr in unserer Übersicht.
Mai 2019: Das sind die wichtigsten Games Releases
[
Steel Division 2]
[ Life is Strange 2]
[ Saints Row: The Third]
[ Red out]
[ A Plague Tale: Innocence]
[ Sniper Elite V2 Remastered]
[ Rage 2]
[ Assassin’s Creed III Remastered]
[ Resident Evil 4]
[ Observation]
[ Team Sonic Racing]
[ Resident Evil Remastered]
[ Resident Evil Zero]
[ Dollhouse]
[ Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland]
[ Among the Sleep]
[ Home Sweet Home]
[ Total War: Three Kingdoms]
Steel Division 2
VIDEO
Steel Division 2
Genre
Echtzeit-Strategie
Entwickler
Eugen Systems
Release
02.05.2019
Plattform
PC
Preis
39,99 €
Life is strange 2
VIDEO
Life is Strange 2
Genre
Adventure
Entwickler
Dontnod Entertainment
Release
09.05.2019
Plattform
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis
7,99 €
Saints Row: The Third
VIDEO
Saints Row: The Third
Genre
3rd-Person-Shooter
Entwickler
Volition Incorporated
Release
10.05.2019
Plattform
Nintendo-Switch
Preis
31,99 €
Red out
VIDEO
Red out
Genre
Rennspiel
Entwickler
34bigthings
Release
12.05.2019
Plattform
Nintendo-Switch
Preis
tba
A Plague Tale: Innocence
VIDEO
Plague Tale: Innocence
Genre
Action Adventure
Entwickler
Asobo Studios
Release
14.05.2019
Plattform
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis
46,99 €
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
VIDEO
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
Genre
Ego-Shooter
Entwickler
Rebellion
Release
14.05.2019
Plattform
PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo-Switch
Preis
39,99 €
Rage 2
VIDEO
Rage 2
Genre
Ego-Shooter
Entwickler
Bethesda Software
Release
14.05.2019
Plattform
PS4, Xbox One, PC
Preis
64,99 €
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
VIDEO
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
Genre
Action Adventures
Entwickler
Ubisoft Material
Release
21.05.2019
Plattform
Nintendo Switch
Preis
39,99 €
Resident Evil 4
VIDEO
Resident Evil 4
Genre
Action-Adventure
Entwickler
Capcom
Release
21.05.2019
Plattform
Nintendo-Switch
Preis
29,99 €
Observation
VIDEO
Observation
Genre
Puzzlespiel
Entwickler
No Code
Release
21.05.2019
Plattform
PC, PS4
Preis
24,99 €
Team Sonic Racing
VIDEO
Team Sonic Racing
Genre
Rennspiel
Entwickler
Sumo Digital
Release
21.05.2019
Plattform
PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo-Switch
Preis
36,99 €
Resident Evil Remastered
VIDEO
Resident Evil Remastered
Genre
Action-Adventure
Entwickler
Capcom
Release
21.05.2019
Plattform
Nintendo-Switch
Preis
29,99 €
Resident Evil Zero
VIDEO
Resident Evil Zero
Genre
Action-Adevntures
Entwickler
Capcom
Release
21.05.2019
Plattform
Nintendo-Switch
Preis
29,99 €
Total War: Three Kingdoms
VIDEO
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Genre
Strategiespiel
Entwickler
Creative Assembly
Release
23.04.2019
Plattform
PC
Preis
59,99 €
Dollhouse
VIDEO
Dollhouse
Genre
Horror-Adventure
Entwickler
Creazn
Release
24.05.2019
Plattform
PC, PS4
Preis
35,99 €
Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland
VIDEO
Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland
Genre
JRPG
Entwickler
Tecmo Koei Holdings
Release
24.05.2019
Plattform
PS4, Nintendo-Switch
Preis
54,99 €
Among the Sleep
VIDEO
Among the Sleep
Genre
Adventure
Entwickler
Krillbite Studio
Release
29.05.2019
Plattform
Nintendo
Preis
29,99 €
Home Sweet Home
VIDEO
Home Sweet Home
Genre
Horror-Adventure
Entwickler
Yaggdrazil Group
Release
31.05.2019
Platttform
PS4, PSVR
Preis
29,99 €
Warhammer: Chaosbane
VIDEO
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Genre
Action-RPG
Entwickler
Bigben Interactive
Release
31.05.2019
Plattform
PC, PS4, Xbox One
Preis
49,99 €
